DJ Khaled narrowly beats Imagine Dragons to the Billboard #1

Still obsessed with Wild Thoughts Reply

talent always wins! our generation's nickelback has been defeated! Reply

Good for him!! Khaleds comeback was inspring lol the dude hustles like no other Reply

I like him. He hustles and he also doesn't seem like a major douche. He genuinely enjoys life. Reply

He's definitely a douche. A racist one at that. Reply

omg wut? spill it Reply

Dj Khaled's opinion on why he, as a nonblack person, can say the n-word...



"You know what makes me mad? It’s like when I grew up, niggaas was calling me sand nigga. Now, that’s ignorant, because there’s only one way to say it. You can’t say, ‘Yo what up my sand niggaa?’ That’s not the way we grew up in the streets. When I say ‘What up my niggaa,’ I say that to Green Lantern all the time. ‘What up my nig?’ That’s just me greeting you with love, but if somebody takes it another way, they dumb, man. That’s like, dumb. Like, they dumb.” Reply

lollllll what an idiot holy shit Reply

Lol what



He's the single most annoying human being on this planet. Reply

all the WE DA BEST and DJ KHAAAALED is annoying as fuck. i just want him to produce. i don't want any of the fucking commentary. Reply

You mean Asahd beats Imagine Dragons Reply

ASAHD I LOVE YOU!!! Reply

YES BOY YES BOY YES BOY YES BOY Reply

Rihanna in the Wild Thoughts music video is a fucking r e v e l a t i o n Reply

She's so fucking fine. Reply

Stfu I can't handle this Reply

the weight gain did her good Reply

I tried so hard to get into his album. Reply

Yeah I didn't care for it but I love wild thoughts Reply

The MV made the song bearable b/c now I just picture a glowy Rihanna stretching around in a beautifully lit room whenever the song comes on.



But then he had Alicia K*ys and N*ck* on the same track. The public doesn't deserve that. So it's a no for me, dawg. Reply

DAMN. is so great Reply

if he released "love" as a single he'd own the summer Reply

Love that song. I also love Lust as well. Reply

ikr Reply

That man is so talented. Reply

Ugh yes! He's fabulous. Reply

nnnnn fuck him



Lorde needs a few more weeks at number one. Reply

She's still number one in New Zealand lol Reply

Wild Thoughts is such a lazy song. The first time I heard it, it just made me want to listen to Maria Maria. Reply

ugh, agree. i mean, her vocals sound good but the lyrical content was weak and the "riff" is too recent in the public's mind to be interesting. but obviously most people like it. Reply

Congrats Khaled Reply

I don't understand the DJ Khaled fascination Reply

this khalid creep is a straight 'law of attraction' master ... nothing else explains his mediocre ass's rise to fame. Reply

