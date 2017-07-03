DJ Khaled narrowly beats Imagine Dragons to the Billboard #1
.@DJKhaled's 'Grateful' debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 albums chart https://t.co/iWsnGIOpyl— billboard (@billboard) July 2, 2017
- DJ Khaled earned his 2nd #1 album, with Grateful earning 149,000 equivalent album units (50,000 traditional sales).
- Imagine Dragons’ Evolve arrived at #2 with 147,000 units (109,000 traditional sales).
- #3 is Kendrick Lamar’s former No. 1 DAMN earning 59,000 units.
"You know what makes me mad? It’s like when I grew up, niggaas was calling me sand nigga. Now, that’s ignorant, because there’s only one way to say it. You can’t say, ‘Yo what up my sand niggaa?’ That’s not the way we grew up in the streets. When I say ‘What up my niggaa,’ I say that to Green Lantern all the time. ‘What up my nig?’ That’s just me greeting you with love, but if somebody takes it another way, they dumb, man. That’s like, dumb. Like, they dumb.”
He's the single most annoying human being on this planet.
But then he had Alicia K*ys and N*ck* on the same track. The public doesn't deserve that. So it's a no for me, dawg.
Lorde needs a few more weeks at number one.