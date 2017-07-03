Cat

DJ Khaled narrowly beats Imagine Dragons to the Billboard #1



- DJ Khaled earned his 2nd #1 album, with Grateful earning 149,000 equivalent album units (50,000 traditional sales).
- Imagine Dragons’ Evolve arrived at #2 with 147,000 units (109,000 traditional sales).
- #3 is Kendrick Lamar’s former No. 1 DAMN earning 59,000 units.

Source
Tagged: ,