20 Best SpongeBob SquarePants Episodes Ever

5. KRUSTY KRAB TRAINING VIDEO

: The excitement! You are now a member of the official Krusty Krab crew! In this informative episode, you will learn all of the attributes necessary to become an excellent employee in the fast-paced world of fast food restaurants. Everything from personal hygiene to Krabby Patty Construction is covered in this mandatory Krusty crew video.





4. THE CAMPING EPISODE

: SpongeBob and Patrick decide to go camping...in the back yard. Squidward comes out to tell them to be quiet, but takes their innocent "have fun inside the house" comment as a challenge. He sets up camp, and they end up having fun singing a campfire song. But when Squidward starts playing his clarinet along, SpongeBob warns him that it's going to lure a sea bear to their camp. He is right! But Squidward ignores every piece of advice given to him by SpongeBob and Patrick until it's too late.





3. SQUID’S DAY OFF

: Mr. Krabs takes the day off from the Krusty Krab and puts Squidward in charge for the day. Squidward seizes the opportunity to take the day off as well and he leaves SpongeBob alone to man the store. However, at home, Squidward continues to imagine the calamities that might happen if SpongeBob were left to his own devices and it drives him crazy. He repeatedly rushes back to the Krusty Krab to check up on things only to find an innocent SpongeBob ready for work. In the end, Squidward decides it's just easier to stay there and work.





2. BAND GEEKS

: When Squidward's rival from High School starts bragging to him about being a successful bandleader, Squidward lies and claims he has a successful band as well. His rival offers to let Squidward and his band pinch hit for him at the famous Bubble Bowl. Squidward jumps at the chance and then realizes he doesn't have a band and needs to get one fast. He recruits SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy etc. to play in his band, but they act like a bunch of idiots in rehearsal and Squidward can't control them. Eventually, he realizes he's going to be made a fool of at the Bubble Bowl. But SpongeBob etc.. get it together at the last minute and play great. Squidward ends up looking fantastic in front of his old rival.





1. PIZZA DELIVERY