Asia Kate Dillon Reacts To Jay Z's Mom's Coming Out

i dont get it, educated me ontd please Reply

His song says it doesn't matter if his mom is with "him or her" ... whoever this idiot is is upset he didn't add they/them and etc. which is ridiculous given the point Jay Z is making - he doesn't care who his mom is with as long as she is happy.



ok WTF. totally off point. this person is aware that this is lyrics right?

thank you for the explaination

How very tumblr of them. Reply

Thank you for explaining that because I had no idea what was going on, but I did know that they were making her coming out about themselves. Reply

Thank you for breaking it down because I truly didn't get it and now I understand I didn't get it because it's so stupid. Reply

this nobody is making a stink because Jay say that he doesn't care if his mother is attracted to 'him or her' because it's 'enforcing gender binary'. And doubles down on it in the subsequent tweets. Reply

Apparently because he said "doesn't matter to me if it's a him or her"...



the "him" and "her" are the 'problem'? Idk, this person is ridiculous. Reply

is the phrase that they're objecting to just jay's use of "him or her" or am i missing something? because if that's the issue.............................RME Reply

it's the entire issue Reply

That's this person's issue? JFC.... Reply

That's what it is. There are more tweets and replies at the source. Reply

What does being lesbian have to do with gender binary

Am i missing something Reply

Song quote; "doesn't matter to me if it's a him or her"

Literally who? Reply

One of the neo nazis in the latest season of OITNB Reply

Dillon played a recurring role in season 2 of Showtime's Wall Street drama Billions in 2017.The role they played is a nonbinary character, Taylor Mason, a hedge fund intern,who reports state is the first nonbinary character on mainstream North American television. When submitting their name for an Emmy Award for acting they were allowed to submit their name for whichever gendered category they wished, and chose "actor" over "actress" because it is a gender neutral word. They received submission for supporting actor. Their effort to clarify the matter for all nonbinary people prompted the MTV Movie & TV Awards to combine their gender-segregated categories. Reply

how is actor not a gendered term? I swear... Reply

yet also -







Call out the antisemitism, not this bullshit yet also -Call out the antisemitism, not this bullshit Reply

A++++ gif game today! Reply

so what am I supposed to be angry about exactly Reply

this person's projecting intentions onto Jay Z that aren't there. Reply

oh no. there was no need for them to insert themselves into this conversation.



Edited at 2017-07-02 10:47 pm (UTC)

i was disappointed when none of the nazis were killed off this season of oitnb Reply

I was wondering why you were commenting about this and then I clued in to the fact that this nobody played one of those nazis. Reply

Yeah her horrendous character was poisoning black people at Starbucks Reply

Parent

mte and I really hated how much screentime they (and the meth heads) had Reply

Parent

they took up wayyyyy too much screentime this season Reply

This is so fucking stupid. Reply

Stella @AwfulLotOfEagle · 14h

@AngryLozbian

Unbelievable level of narcissism - "hmmm, how can I make someone else coming out about me and my super-specialness..?" Reply

tumblr in a nutshell lol Reply

don't blame tumblr for this LOL Reply

