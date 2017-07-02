Asia Kate Dillon Reacts To Jay Z's Mom's Coming Out
Still attached to that gender binary, tho. 💯 https://t.co/Cso1oBVGLw— Asia Kate Dillon (@AsiaKateDillon) July 1, 2017
Imagine how being called out is an opportunity for growth and change; not shame. Jay is strong enough to recognize. https://t.co/McKvT3jJ1u— Asia Kate Dillon (@AsiaKateDillon) July 2, 2017
I forget that cis POC can also be transphobic. Being misgendered, on purpose, by cis queer POC is mad disheartening.— Asia Kate Dillon (@AsiaKateDillon) July 2, 2017
sources: 1 2 3
Edited at 2017-07-02 10:47 pm (UTC)
thank you for the explaination
the "him" and "her" are the 'problem'? Idk, this person is ridiculous.
Am i missing something
yet also -
Call out the antisemitism, not this bullshit
Edited at 2017-07-02 10:47 pm (UTC)
This tweet sums up my feelings
Stella @AwfulLotOfEagle · 14h
@AngryLozbian
Unbelievable level of narcissism - "hmmm, how can I make someone else coming out about me and my super-specialness..?"
Re: This tweet sums up my feelings
Re: This tweet sums up my feelings