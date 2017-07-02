ONTD Original: 5 straight-identifying celebrities who have backtracked on being bisexual
Follow-up to this post from yesterday. Thanks for the suggestion wholahay_2
Lindsay Lohan: Back in 2007, media outlets began speculating on whether or not Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson were dating. Lindsay confirmed their relationship in 2008 on an episode of the radio show Loveline. Lindsay and Samantha eventually broke up, and in 2013 during an interview with Piers Morgan, Lindsay Lohan stated that she had dated Samantha Ronson out of loneliness. When asked if she is bisexual, Lindsay said "No, I know I'm straight. I have made out with girls before, and I had a relationship with a girl. But I think I needed to experience that and I think I was looking for something different."
Debbie Harry: Earlier this year, Blondie singer Debbie Harry said that her "bisexual days" are gone and that she's no longer bisexual. Reflecting on her "bisexual days," Debbie said that she believed that her sexual experimentation was due to hormones. She said that although she has great affection for some of her female friends, she thinks that in her case, it was due to her being younger, since her hormones were changing. Debbie also added that she is very happy that today's society can deal with sexual identity better than in the past.
Jessie J: Jessie J came out as bisexual very early into her career, but in a series of tweets in 2014, Jessie J clarified that she in fact is straight. Jessie referred to her bisexuality as a phase, saying "Remember the thing that you tried/did back in the day. The phase you had? That is so not YOU anymore?! And you look back and think wow how I’ve changed." She continued, saying "I only fancy/date/love men, and only men." After the backlash she received for backtracking on her bisexuality, Jessie J said "I never lied about my sexuality, I never labelled myself." She also said, "I have dated girls and boys. I was young and I experimented! Who hasn't? Not with just this topic, but anything! It's part of life! No lies there."
Nicki Minaj: In 2010 during an interview with Vibe Magazine, Nicki Minaj, who claimed to be openly bisexual, spoke about her sexuality, saying "I don't date women and I don't have sex with women." In another interview, she revealed that she had lied about her sexuality solely to garner attention, saying "I think girls are sexy, but I'm not going to lie and say that I date girls."
Nelly Furtado: In 2006, Nelly Furtado was interviewed by European gay magazine Gus, where she said "I believe Kurt Cobain's statement that, in the end, everyone is gay. Everybody should have the freedom to experiment. I believe sexual experimentation is part of human history." Asked if she was attracted to women, Nelly said "Absolutely. Women are beautiful and sexy." Immediately after that interview, Nelly Furtado spoke with the Sydney Morning Herald, where she clarified her original comments, saying "I guess I was humoring the journalist a little and I was reading a book about Chinese medicine, and we went off on a tangent." She confirmed that she is straight, but very open-minded, and appreciates her gay and bisexual fans. Nelly continued, saying "I read a lot of books and I'm friends with lots of different kinds of people, and I don't see the world in black and white."
Sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6
Lindsay Lohan: Back in 2007, media outlets began speculating on whether or not Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson were dating. Lindsay confirmed their relationship in 2008 on an episode of the radio show Loveline. Lindsay and Samantha eventually broke up, and in 2013 during an interview with Piers Morgan, Lindsay Lohan stated that she had dated Samantha Ronson out of loneliness. When asked if she is bisexual, Lindsay said "No, I know I'm straight. I have made out with girls before, and I had a relationship with a girl. But I think I needed to experience that and I think I was looking for something different."
Debbie Harry: Earlier this year, Blondie singer Debbie Harry said that her "bisexual days" are gone and that she's no longer bisexual. Reflecting on her "bisexual days," Debbie said that she believed that her sexual experimentation was due to hormones. She said that although she has great affection for some of her female friends, she thinks that in her case, it was due to her being younger, since her hormones were changing. Debbie also added that she is very happy that today's society can deal with sexual identity better than in the past.
Jessie J: Jessie J came out as bisexual very early into her career, but in a series of tweets in 2014, Jessie J clarified that she in fact is straight. Jessie referred to her bisexuality as a phase, saying "Remember the thing that you tried/did back in the day. The phase you had? That is so not YOU anymore?! And you look back and think wow how I’ve changed." She continued, saying "I only fancy/date/love men, and only men." After the backlash she received for backtracking on her bisexuality, Jessie J said "I never lied about my sexuality, I never labelled myself." She also said, "I have dated girls and boys. I was young and I experimented! Who hasn't? Not with just this topic, but anything! It's part of life! No lies there."
Nicki Minaj: In 2010 during an interview with Vibe Magazine, Nicki Minaj, who claimed to be openly bisexual, spoke about her sexuality, saying "I don't date women and I don't have sex with women." In another interview, she revealed that she had lied about her sexuality solely to garner attention, saying "I think girls are sexy, but I'm not going to lie and say that I date girls."
Nelly Furtado: In 2006, Nelly Furtado was interviewed by European gay magazine Gus, where she said "I believe Kurt Cobain's statement that, in the end, everyone is gay. Everybody should have the freedom to experiment. I believe sexual experimentation is part of human history." Asked if she was attracted to women, Nelly said "Absolutely. Women are beautiful and sexy." Immediately after that interview, Nelly Furtado spoke with the Sydney Morning Herald, where she clarified her original comments, saying "I guess I was humoring the journalist a little and I was reading a book about Chinese medicine, and we went off on a tangent." She confirmed that she is straight, but very open-minded, and appreciates her gay and bisexual fans. Nelly continued, saying "I read a lot of books and I'm friends with lots of different kinds of people, and I don't see the world in black and white."
Sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6
It's also missing RDJ, he was public about his bisexuality in his Ally McBeal days and then shut up about it.
Edited at 2017-07-02 09:24 pm (UTC)
Honestly it's kinda endearing at this point.
😧
age-old debate
Re: age-old debate
Re: age-old debate
Her sexuality donned me since she tried marketing Poker Face to be a song about "thinking of a woman" when it clearly isn't. Plus the way she speaks in support of LGBT most of the time is always as an ally standpoint and not as a member.
Re: age-old debate
So, yeah. I don't necessarily discount based on that.
Re: age-old debate
Re: age-old debate
I can't think of anyone in recent celeb memory who is more sexually intense than her.
RE: age-old debate
That's what I thought.....
this is cracking me up
sorry just realised you were probably joking. i'm really tired tonight D:
Edited at 2017-07-02 10:23 pm (UTC)
I don't think the bisexual label sells as well with (straight) men, hence why fewer celebs have tried it for marketing; I don't remember any rn. At most we get the Nick Jonas bait disguised as "ally".
Edited at 2017-07-02 08:45 pm (UTC)
SOURCE
Especially with your sexy new look, I think you have lots of fans among both men and women. Have you ever felt an attraction to women?
Absolutely. Women are beautiful and sexy. It is interesting, because I’m reading a book about Chinese medicine, which claims that people are inherently bisexual to balance their energies. And, in a way, that makes so much sense. As humans we have both male and female energies. I believe in Kurt Cobain’s statement that, in the end, everyone is gay. Everybody should have the freedom to experiment. I believe sexual experimentation is part of human history. Experimentation is great, but don’t forget to wrap it up, boys!</i?