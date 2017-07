ONTD Original: 5 straight-identifying celebrities who have backtracked on being bisexual

wholahay_2

Back in 2007, media outlets began speculating on whether or not Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson were dating. Lindsay confirmed their relationship in 2008 on an episode of the radio show Loveline. Lindsay and Samantha eventually broke up, and in 2013 during an interview with Piers Morgan, Lindsay Lohan stated that she had dated Samantha Ronson out of loneliness. When asked if she is bisexual, Lindsay said "No, I know I'm straight. I have made out with girls before, and I had a relationship with a girl. But I think I needed to experience that and I think I was looking for something different."Earlier this year, Blondie singer Debbie Harry said that her "bisexual days" are gone and that she's no longer bisexual. Reflecting on her "bisexual days," Debbie said that she believed that her sexual experimentation was due to hormones. She said that although she has great affection for some of her female friends, she thinks that in her case, it was due to her being younger, since her hormones were changing. Debbie also added that she is very happy that today's society can deal with sexual identity better than in the past.Jessie J came out as bisexual very early into her career, but in a series of tweets in 2014, Jessie J clarified that she in fact is straight. Jessie referred to her bisexuality as a phase, saying "Remember the thing that you tried/did back in the day. The phase you had? That is so not YOU anymore?! And you look back and think wow how I’ve changed." She continued, saying "I only fancy/date/love men, and only men." After the backlash she received for backtracking on her bisexuality, Jessie J said "I never lied about my sexuality, I never labelled myself." She also said, "I have dated girls and boys. I was young and I experimented! Who hasn't? Not with just this topic, but anything! It's part of life! No lies there."In 2010 during an interview with Vibe Magazine, Nicki Minaj, who claimed to be openly bisexual, spoke about her sexuality, saying "I don't date women and I don't have sex with women." In another interview, she revealed that she had lied about her sexuality solely to garner attention, saying "I think girls are sexy, but I'm not going to lie and say that I date girls."In 2006, Nelly Furtado was interviewed by European gay magazine Gus, where she said "I believe Kurt Cobain's statement that, in the end, everyone is gay. Everybody should have the freedom to experiment. I believe sexual experimentation is part of human history." Asked if she was attracted to women, Nelly said "Absolutely. Women are beautiful and sexy." Immediately after that interview, Nelly Furtado spoke with the Sydney Morning Herald, where she clarified her original comments, saying "I guess I was humoring the journalist a little and I was reading a book about Chinese medicine, and we went off on a tangent." She confirmed that she is straight, but very open-minded, and appreciates her gay and bisexual fans. Nelly continued, saying "I read a lot of books and I'm friends with lots of different kinds of people, and I don't see the world in black and white."