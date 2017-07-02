ONTD Original: 5 straight-identifying celebrities who have backtracked on being bisexual

mte.



It's also missing RDJ, he was public about his bisexuality in his Ally McBeal days and then shut up about it. Reply

I did notice the list was only women. Reply

wow had no idea Reply

Someone my friend was dating told me he was propositioned by RDJ. I didn't believe him at the time... Reply

ooooh now THAT'S interesting. Reply

tell me more! Reply

Lmao, perfect start Reply

I see you took those suggestions from yesterday's post and ran with them. Reply

lol mte Reply

OP make sure to list "receptive to feedback" as a skill on your resume



Edited at 2017-07-02 09:24 pm (UTC) Reply

will do! Reply

lol Reply

lmao Reply

I see you, op. 👀 Reply

It came, you little bitches! Reply

Maximum trollidge.

Honestly it's kinda endearing at this point. Reply

She didn't backtrack this but I still don't consider Gaga as bi Reply

Didnt she backtrack when she called herself a "straight" at an lgbtq event on an Instagram post? Reply

I slightly remember that, and that might have been the slip for her.



Her sexuality donned me since she tried marketing Poker Face to be a song about "thinking of a woman" when it clearly isn't. Plus the way she speaks in support of LGBT most of the time is always as an ally standpoint and not as a member. Reply

I've talked about this before on here, but I've self-ID'ed as bi/pan for about 15 years. Because I wasn't out publicly (to family; friends have "known" without it being openly discussed), and never felt truly a part of the LGBTQ+ community, I have accidentally called myself straight.



So, yeah. I don't necessarily discount based on that. Reply

Lady Gaga is one of those, "I find girls beautiful, therefore I'm attracted to them, therefore I'm bisexual and I connect with my gay fans. YAY ME." types. Reply

If you do not believe GaGa is bi or sexually fluid...gurl.



I can't think of anyone in recent celeb memory who is more sexually intense than her. Reply

she said she was straight when she appeared on RPDR. Reply

I feel like this has already been a post before.... Reply

That's what I thought..... Reply

lmao probably by OP too Reply

It has been Reply

lmao same Reply

basically Reply

What about Channing Tatum? Reply

what? gets popcorn.gif Reply

yeah and what about tom hardy? Reply

"I believe Kurt Cobain's statement that, in the end, everyone is gay."



this is cracking me up Reply

bisexuality is not that interesting Reply

You're not doing it right then Reply

aren't you gay? lol



sorry just realised you were probably joking. i'm really tired tonight D:



Edited at 2017-07-02 10:23 pm (UTC) Reply

all women, huh? Reply

All female singers (and Lilo has a couple of songs, too). Reply

I don't think the bisexual label sells as well with (straight) men, hence why fewer celebs have tried it for marketing; I don't remember any rn. At most we get the Nick Jonas bait disguised as "ally".



Edited at 2017-07-02 08:45 pm (UTC) Reply

bowie? probably a couple of other rock stars as well Reply

the fantasy of women being with women sells, whereas the opposite doesn't. the same men who have a fetish for lesbians are mostly homophobic Reply

bi men who've later "come out" as straight? idk maybe robbie williams? i can't think of any other men who've done it. Reply

Miss, you forgot something. Reply

mte Reply

Books about Chinese medicine lead to saying women are sexy, when did I read those books. Reply

SOURCE



Especially with your sexy new look, I think you have lots of fans among both men and women. Have you ever felt an attraction to women?

Absolutely. Women are beautiful and sexy. It is interesting, because I’m reading a book about Chinese medicine, which claims that people are inherently bisexual to balance their energies. And, in a way, that makes so much sense. As humans we have both male and female energies. I believe in Kurt Cobain’s statement that, in the end, everyone is gay. Everybody should have the freedom to experiment. I believe sexual experimentation is part of human history. Experimentation is great, but don’t forget to wrap it up, boys!</i? Lol that seemed like such a non sequitor and then I read her wiki page, there is a source with more quote Reply

