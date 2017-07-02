July 2nd, 2017, 10:36 pm dynamite_state Rainha Gretchen To Star In 'Swish Swish' Lyric Video For those unfamiliar:SOURCES: Instagram + YouTubeVideo out Monday! Tagged: come to brazil, katy perry, viral Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5555 comments Add comment
YASSSSSSS
Edited at 2017-07-02 08:16 pm (UTC)
Wouldn't that be a positive for a big fan of Gaga?
i have to check her youtube channel, a couple years ago she was going around saying she is famous youtber now
Edited at 2017-07-02 09:03 pm (UTC)
PISA MENOS, GRETCHEN!!!
Yep. This is perfect enough as is for its intended audience (atrl stans), I hope she leaves it at that.
BUt seriously, why are all the gifs of this woman so small and grainy, they're hilarious every time I see them and I had no idea who she was until now