The Cast of "Younger" Chats About The New Season of The Series

i saw some gifs of this in tumblr, i didn't knew Mr. Mariska Hargitay is on this Reply

Thread

Link

he is so freakishly beautiful i have to replay his scenes sometimes since i can't focus on the dialogue lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just recently discovered he was married to mariska Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NO to new men in Liza's life. They're really gonna drag out Charles/Liza for as long as they can, aren't they? Reply

Thread

Link

i feel like these will be just one-night stands (i hope) lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That better be all they are! I guess it's better if she rebounds from Josh with someone other than Charles, THEN she and Charles can be happy together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's what i was thinking, the bad pancake theory lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes! Fingers crossed! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just marathoned the fuck out of this show and am probably the only person that's josh/liza. his earnestness is adorable.



seeing debi mazar looking fly af is the real star of the show though. she is goals. Reply

Thread

Link

i like josh, and liked josh/liza but realistically speaking i don't see that lasting which is why i picked charles (apart from his looks and their chemistry lmfao)



i feel like younger crowd usually wants her with josh because josh is like... the perfect boyfriend we'd wish for ourselves hahah



Edited at 2017-07-02 09:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol he really is. owning his own business and being crazy talented at 26? he's gotta be a trustfund baby or something because the whole situation is insane. luckily it's just a dumb show so i give it a pass. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah. Josh/Liza has a huge following, especially in the Tumblr world. I just think him wanting kids, even is he says he's okay with that not happening, would eventually became a bigger issue. Plus the chemistry between Charles/Liza is insane! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"I just think him wanting kids, even is he says he's okay with that not happening, would eventually became a bigger issue."



ia with this. i don't really see it being the series endgame but they're so cute together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just binge-watched this show too. Debi is so great as Maggie. I really love this show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my best friend and i binged the first season last week and i'm obsessed now! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yaaas sis!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

saaame I love Josh/Liza! It's unconventional and they are so cute together and have good chemistry. the only thing is him wanting kids which he shouldn't have to give up and obv she shouldn't have another bb at 40+ just for his sake. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





4 life! Excited for more Diana/Liza bonding and for Diana/Maggie meeting. My God how is Peter Herman so hot?!? #TeamCharles 4 life! Reply

Thread

Link

gurl i really hope we get to hear about empiriconda again, he's perfect in every way lmfaoooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





ETA: I've actually gotten a few friends hooked and they are all



Edited at 2017-07-02 09:43 pm (UTC) No shame! 😂ETA: I've actually gotten a few friends hooked and they are all #TeamCharles . So proud! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahahaha yaaaas



my friends are team Josh only because they're young and want to fuck him and Charles is too old for them so they can't differentiate between liza and themselves lmfaoo flops Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm sure if my friends and I were 5-8 years Younger we would be on the same boat but as you grow your outlook an relationships and what you should have in a partner changes... a lot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

peter is so fine, mariska is one lucky woman Reply

Thread

Link

also i just watched the season premiere last night cause i was out of town when it aired and im torn between thinking kelsey's being ott and that she's not. her living with josh is shitty af though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bless her, I was watching Hilary back when she was on Gossip Girl the other day and I think her acting has actually gotten a lot better. Reply

Thread

Link

I love this show. I'm not sure if I want Liza to be with Josh or with Charles. I think Josh is too immature. Although Liza has put him in shitty situations. Charles is nice and sweet, but he KNEW she was with Josh and he kissed her anyway. That does not a good man make. I guess I'll be interested to see who this new guy is. I love Hilary Duff and I love her as Kelsey. I hope she stops dating shitty guys. She deserves better. I think my fav character is Maggie. She's the perf lesbian. I would date/fuck her.



Edited at 2017-07-02 10:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link