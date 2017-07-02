The Cast of "Younger" Chats About The New Season of The Series
-Yale graduate Peter Hermann says he wants to see Charles obsess over grammar like he does sometimes
-Sutton says Liza has no talent whatsoever, she dances horribly and sings off key
-Nico gives a shout-out to bisexuals
-Miriam jokes that she would like to see Diana wear bigger jewelry
-Hilary says Kelsey will continue having relationships with bad men
-Debi would like to see a scene on a subway
-Liza meets new men in this season and gets a promotion
-Diana and Liza will bond
-Liza will thank Maggie for everything
-Molly says she wants to see more storylines that showcase pansexuality
-Nico got a dog from a fan who slid into his DMs, while Peter got slapped by an old lady for Charles taking so long to kiss Liza
-Peter looks even hotter
-The interviewer is really good and super sweet aw
-Diana and Maggie will meet this season
What do you want to see this season, ONTD?
source
seeing debi mazar looking fly af is the real star of the show though. she is goals.
i feel like younger crowd usually wants her with josh because josh is like... the perfect boyfriend we'd wish for ourselves hahah
ia with this. i don't really see it being the series endgame but they're so cute together.
#TeamCharles 4 life!
ETA: I've actually gotten a few friends hooked and they are all #TeamCharles. So proud!
my friends are team Josh only because they're young and want to fuck him and Charles is too old for them so they can't differentiate between liza and themselves lmfaoo flops
