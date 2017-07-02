Meet the Actor Behind 'Twin Peaks' Creepy Woodsman
- Is played by an actor named Robert Broski, who usually portrays Abraham Lincoln; "I just happen to have been blessed with being old and ugly and looking just like [Lincoln]."
- Is proud of the reaction he's received; "Isn't that a great feeling? Come on! I think any gentleman would like to have that feeling, that he can strike terror into that many people."
- How he got the role: "It definitely caught my eye, and I'm a character-y looking guy, so I thought I would give this thing a go. For some reason, they liked my looks, and how I got the actual featured Woodsman, I guess, is probably because I looked like I had traveled a long distance on my feet and I was just a skinny and weary-looking guy. So they must have said, 'Hey, let's have this guy scare the crap out of everybody!'"
Sad there's no new episode tonight. :(
Semi-related but the charcoal men remind me of the man of this mv, and the singer herself is a big Twin Peaks fan
Norma's convict husband shot Leo causing him to become a vegetable for a while.
also look how jeffries (bowie) reacts to coop in this scene. he def has interacted with dopplecoop in the future and when he's here he doesn't realize they're different people.
he was alive during half the filming at least :/
i am still more freaked out when i see bob though
In a way I'm glad there isn't an ep tonight because last week's was so ~artful it needs to be digested more tbh.
And I think because of David Lynch's accessibility... readiness to talk to people and do interviews, his foundation, his appearances on comedy and cartoon shows... People forget that this is the level that Lynch plays at, that he is as good as Kubrick.
In which case, I'm thinking Lynch is almost more like Hitchcock.
MEANING that Sarah Palmer, brought BOB to Twin Peaks and is by proxy responsible for the deaths of both her Daughter and Husband....
i'm glad there's no new episode tonight because last week's seriously horrified me and i'm still having nightmares. taken at face value that episode is a mind fuck, but the way it deep dives into and expands on the shows mythology is freaking me out on a whole different level i was not prepared for.