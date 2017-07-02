Meet the Actor Behind 'Twin Peaks' Creepy Woodsman

Oh man he creeped the shit out of me. Now when the description just said "Got a light?" I get chills.



I can't believe the source doesn't have a normal picture of him.

He was great, already an iconic Twin Peaks character. God, that episode shook me apart. Maybe we do need a breather this week.

Do the actors themselves know what'd going on at least 50% of the time? Lol. I hate that the next part is coming in a week.



Semi-related but the charcoal men remind me of the man of this mv, and the singer herself is a big Twin Peaks fan



I rly liked reading this full interview with Got A Lite Lincoln bc he talks a lot about Lynch's directing style and how basically they don't rly know what's going on but Lynch goes about it in a rly friendly way

Aww, I can see that. Being nice probably goes a long way in directing them to do weird things

So I probably just need to rewatch the first season but isn't Jacques at the bar dead? Didn't Leland kill him? Or was there a brother or something...

yes, the same actor who played him is playing one of his many brothers in this season

Ahhh ok gotcha. Lol probs could have just answered my own question with "David Lynch *shrug*..."

I think Andy shot and killed Jacques, Leland shot and didn't kill Leo.

Andy shot Jacques but didn't kill him, just maimed him. Jacques was suffocated by Leland in hospital.



Norma's convict husband shot Leo causing him to become a vegetable for a while. Reply

LMAO! Damn I had it twisted! And I was so certain too!

I still can't believe this was an episode of tv, just incredible. This is what people must've felt during the original run of the show and I'm grateful we get to experience a version of that.

I was around the first time around, this is still a complete mind fuck lol

Abstract acids trips isn't what made the original popular, though. It was the quirky yet coherent noir mystery with hints of supernatural that made the original so successful.

Lol mte, if the original was just like explosions for 20 minutes a piece and "forwardback!!forwardforwardpausebackbac k!!" i sure af wouldn't have kept watching it

yeah, mte. I'm over all the diehard Lynch fans being super condescending to regular ol' Twin Peaks fans who have been disappointed by this season. "This season is just so LYNCH, though!!! Obviously you aren't a REAL FAN if you aren't liking it/getting it!" Like... the original run was soooo different than this, and lbr, nobody knew what this season was gonna be like, so you can't hate the casual Twin Peaks fans for tuning in and getting something wildly different than what they expected.

im really bummed there isn't a new one tonight







also look how jeffries (bowie) reacts to coop in this scene. he def has interacted with dopplecoop in the future and when he's here he doesn't realize they're different people. Reply

there isn't an episode tonight?:((((((((

nope i think they skipped this week bc it's a holiday weekend so the ratings would be low

i hope rumors are true that bowie had reprised his role.

same omg



he was alive during half the filming at least :/ Reply

I'm bummed there's no episode tonight

fucking nightmares

i am still more freaked out when i see bob though Reply

Not as creepy as that frog bug thing, ahhhh *shudders*



In a way I'm glad there isn't an ep tonight because last week's was so ~artful it needs to be digested more tbh. Reply

The frog moth is my worst nightmare and I love frogs and moths. I was aghast watching that fucker crawl into lil bbs mouth tbh. Aghast!!

Yass I binges this show from first episode to last I love it

I was just thinking over the weekend... if Stanley Kubrick were to do a TV series in the height of his years, the whole of media would be going insane



And I think because of David Lynch's accessibility... readiness to talk to people and do interviews, his foundation, his appearances on comedy and cartoon shows... People forget that this is the level that Lynch plays at, that he is as good as Kubrick.



In which case, I'm thinking Lynch is almost more like Hitchcock. Reply

I wholeheartedly believe Lynch is the only great living surrealist, probably the best surrealist of the film/television medium ever tbh

Also cute story but apparently one of Kubrik's fave films was Eraserhead, he made the whole cast and crew and the Shining watch it - which is a rly cute story bc Lynch is a huge Kubrik fan

Like appreciates like!

So, the little girl was Sarah Palmer, yes or yes?



MEANING that Sarah Palmer, brought BOB to Twin Peaks and is by proxy responsible for the deaths of both her Daughter and Husband.... Reply

Unless they retconned it BOB was with Leland since he was a kid.



Edited at 2017-07-03 12:33 am (UTC)

