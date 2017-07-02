Mako

Meet the Actor Behind 'Twin Peaks' Creepy Woodsman


  • Is played by an actor named Robert Broski, who usually portrays Abraham Lincoln; "I just happen to have been blessed with being old and ugly and looking just like [Lincoln]."

  • Is proud of the reaction he's received; "Isn't that a great feeling? Come on! I think any gentleman would like to have that feeling, that he can strike terror into that many people."

  • How he got the role:  "It definitely caught my eye, and I'm a character-y looking guy, so I thought I would give this thing a go. For some reason, they liked my looks, and how I got the actual featured Woodsman, I guess, is probably because I looked like I had traveled a long distance on my feet and I was just a skinny and weary-looking guy. So they must have said, 'Hey, let's have this guy scare the crap out of everybody!'"

Source

Tagged: , ,