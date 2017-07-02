Damn, posts get approved fast on Sundays :D



Anyway, I like that they finally showed Four focused on his empire but :/ His brutal reign is NOT gonna end well.



And I love anytime the Android gets to play human, lol. Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck Four. Fuck Misaki (sp?).



FUCK THAT GODDAMN ENDING I'M SO SICK OF SIX BEING USED FOR TWISTS.



The new cast members are winning me over as quickly as Four has lost me. Reply

Thread

Link

Zoie Palmer always cracks me up and impresses me with what she does as the Android, and I am so glad for that, because I couldn't stand her on Lost Girl lmao



LEAVE SIX ALONE, YOU BASTARDS!! Reply

Thread

Link

Zoie's great as the Android, she kinda KINDA reminds me of Jeri when she was Seven of Nine in Voyager. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ahhhh, I have yet to see that! One day, I hope. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ehh it's okay it's actually a bit more different from what I remember. But I love Zoie playing the Android, especially when she gets the chance to act more human. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ah, I just need to try watching Star Trek shows in general tbh! But yeah, she gets to show off her comedic timing but also her genuine acting skill and I'm just like yessssssss lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link