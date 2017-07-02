July 2nd, 2017, 02:21 pm meganlynn09 Dark Matter 3x06 Promo "One Last Card To Play" SOURCECan't seem to find the sneak peek. What'd you all think of this one? Tagged: television - syfy, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 88 comments Add comment
Anyway, I like that they finally showed Four focused on his empire but :/ His brutal reign is NOT gonna end well.
And I love anytime the Android gets to play human, lol.
FUCK THAT GODDAMN ENDING I'M SO SICK OF SIX BEING USED FOR TWISTS.
The new cast members are winning me over as quickly as Four has lost me.
LEAVE SIX ALONE, YOU BASTARDS!!