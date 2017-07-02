RDJ wants to quit doing MCU movies before "it's embarrassing"
Robert Downey Jr Wants To Retire From The MCU 'Before It's Embarrassing' - https://t.co/LaOGNUm4Bw pic.twitter.com/WMdbBtFsXl— Screen Rant (@screenrant) July 2, 2017
-RDJ's been playing Tony Stark for 9 years.
-He tells News.com.au: "Everyone says to me it’s like a glove that fits so well. I have to start over every time but I am starting over with a pretty solid base. I just never want to blow it for the last six or seven [movies] I have done by dropping the ball because I decided to go do it one more time. I just want to hang up my jersey before it’s embarrassing."
-On wanting to stop after The Avengers (2012): "It’s this cyclical thing I could have said when the first Avengers came out: ‘It’s never going to get any better than that. Everybody stop’. But to me it’s always about people and opportunities, like the (Avengers directors Anthony and Joe) Russos, who I adore."
-Avengers 4 is rumored to be his last movie.
He is the perfect Tony Stark though
Lol it's a Puerto Rican flag Jersey
everything should lmao
And I love him as Tony Stark, so I cannot imagine anyone else playing Tony Stark ever lol
Have some self respect
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I imagine by the time Avengers 4 comes out we will start seeing a slow box office change