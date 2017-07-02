RDJ wants to quit doing MCU movies before "it's embarrassing"

Too late Reply

was exactly what I was thinking when I read the headline Reply

He is the perfect Tony Stark though Reply

I'm assuming it's a shirt but every time i see your icon I think it's like star spangled bikini bottoms or something Reply

Lol it's a Puerto Rican flag Jersey Reply

i dread the day he, chris evans and others decide to quit cause that means only one thing: rebooting the entire universe. Reply

Wish he'd done that before Iron Man 4 Reply

no one gives a fuck about being self aware these days Reply

..aren't MCU movies what pretty much saved his career? How ungrateful Reply

I think he's saying it'll be him doing the embarrassing, either phoning it by being to complacent or getting to old or whatever. Reply

And his bank account. Reply

lol for real Reply

he's nearly 60... Reply

He's 52 lol calm down Reply

he's just saying he wants to quit while it's still good



everything should lmao Reply

do it, coward Reply

Please don't tease us!! Do it!! I think we can survive without you <3 <3 Reply

ok well maybe you should have done that before iron man: the spiderman edition. Reply

i've heard he isn't in it much Reply

He isn't. Happy has more screentime than Tony. Reply

He really isn't in it all that much. Reply

it's a bit late for that Reply

Lmao don't be dumb RDJ, if I could do 3424234 of these movies, I would...they make bank ffs and people love them, who cares if someone thinks it's embarrassing to do tons of them, they're not 50 shades of grey movies, these movies are actually loved lol





And I love him as Tony Stark, so I cannot imagine anyone else playing Tony Stark ever lol Reply

Apparently this post is for you as well..



Have some self respect Reply

what even? Reply

lol this is such a bitchy comment Reply

lmaooo bless Reply

I cant either Reply

do it!! Reply

Lmao this is exactly what all his ontd haters wanna hear but people love watching him and Disney loves money

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Yeah as much as I love him as Tony I want him back to quirky individual films. Reply

That's totally fair, I think most people would feel that way. Tbh, I'm superhero movie trash but I really only see this phase not lasting much longer



I imagine by the time Avengers 4 comes out we will start seeing a slow box office change Reply

so avengers civil war is the same thing as avengers 3 or nah? Reply

No it isn't. It was technically Captain America: Civil War and Avengers 3 is going to be Infinity War. Two different things. Reply

