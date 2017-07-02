🚨🚨🚨 Celebs react to Trump's past 48 hours 🚨🚨🚨

Dear America:



learnfromthis.gif Reply

Thread

Link

We won't learn from this. Too many dumbasses. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ah yes, I remember a time when I was more innocent and believed that there was actually a chance that we would. Such a long time..



Oh right, it was less than a year ago Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not only will his base not learn, but the people who didn't vote won't get off their butts in 2018 or 2020. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"The President in no way form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence. If anything, quite the contrary." - @SHSanders45 6/29/17 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) July 2, 2017 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Don't underestimate the amount of stupid ppl in this country. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The fuckers who elected him still support him though. They'll continue to support him until their comfort and wealth is taken away, because that's literally all they care about. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The baby boomers need to die off and we have a chance. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

With this education system? Lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do you know we had a chance to WIN this!? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i woke up this morning and started to open washington post and was like "no i need to be stoned before i can deal with this" and it was true. chrissy teigen's tweet is how i feel tbh Reply

Thread

Link

imho at least 3/4 of the world feels the same way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chrissy for president tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a world we live in.





I need to get some cheese fries for this.



Edited at 2017-07-02 06:10 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i've never been happier to have stopped watching the news. the only place i hear about trump is here, and that's more than enough. Reply

Thread

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i could feel my soul dying. i'm much happier now tbh. ignorance is truly bliss. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i also had to stop watching the news because it's making my anxiety so bad. before the election i only had social anxiety, now i have full GAD all day everyday. it's fucking exhausting. i guess i can't stay informed and sane at the same time. :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want out of this simulation. Reply

Thread

Link

It's obvious that Hillary was robbed. Like I can't believe we live in a world where this dude is fucking president. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you still got bernie fans pushing the same old shit and not getting it so I doubt things will change Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i made a similar remark in yesterday's pol post and eventually two replies came along with (a) hillary would've been impeached on day 1 (lol ok) and (b) warmongerer and collusion to win her own party nom and whatnot. the delusion is still real, even for those who loathe agent orange Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm like, "Dear God, please get me out of this shitty AU and back to the real world. Please!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

CNN response: "It is a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters..." pic.twitter.com/YIlYewz3Gc — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 2, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck CNN, they are the reason why this fucker is even president with their fucking bum ass coverage of the election, they insist on giving racists an outlet to spew their bullshit all under the guise of being fair but now they are shook because Donald Is encouraging violence? You reap what you sow, bitch Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

And they still have creeps that support everything he does on their shows. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Amen! They are so complicit in his sham of a presidency. And after all this, the threats the name calling, they won't do shit. It's like they are afraid of him. Fuck him, call him out, do your job. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE. They used to show full Trump rallies, they hired his people as pundits, it's disgusting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bloop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Every little thing he does is tragic tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Everything he does just turns me OFF! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even though his life before was tragic

Now I know my hate for him goes onnnn... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This thread <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's the last stand of a bygone macho-man power dynamic, cause soon that generation will be dead thank god Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

trump is not all mentally there. it's scary. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah it's not funny anymore. I'm honestly fucking terrified of him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same here :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's not having a mental breakdown, he's just the sane piece of shit he's always been. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Eh, I'd say it's 50/50. He was always incompetent and childish, but now he's stuck in a job where none of his business world tricks work (because, surprise, being president is not like running a business where you license your name), he's constantly having to do boring stuff that doesn't interest him (i.e., policy), and he's constantly being laughed at and called a failure. That's clearly getting to him. And we've still got 7/8s of this administration to go. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Watch a video of him speaking in 2010 and compare it to anything he's said since 2015



dude is degenerating Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't think it's even a question of "does he have dementia?" anymore, more like "how far along is he?" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's just a spoiled brat that's been raised around yes men and has never had to prove himself. i don't see any signs of an actual mental illness Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Seriously Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm a psych major and we discuss his behavior a lot in my classes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my 2017 mood Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Except the ones who were captured... https://t.co/6ZBbkc0ZtS — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 2, 2017

bless this rl jedi Reply

Thread

Link

SAVE US, LUKE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Luke never lied Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm just not even surprised anymore. If this fucker stays in office for his full term....I just don't even know where we will be in 2020 Reply

Thread

Link

Nuclear holocaust. We will be in a nuclear holocaust. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kill me Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And Republicans won't care. The only time they ever want to do anything is if it tarnishes Obama's legacy or directly impacts them.



How are we going to survive three more years of this shit? Reply

Thread

Link





White supremacy is such that it allows a clearly diminished man to post this and proceed, but blocked the dignity of Obama at every turn. https://t.co/W6HGiRhC4y — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 2, 2017





but at the same time, lol



Ok Twitter- let's see if this wrestling meme can get MORE RETWEETS that the president's wrestling meme. pic.twitter.com/bTWJhttCAo — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) July 2, 2017

I mainly feel like thisbut at the same time, lol Reply

Thread

Link

MAKE IT SO. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





CNN should host a cage match between trump and a leftist champion of their choosing. may i suggest their town hall whore bernie? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

considering who is running it, why not Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still can't believe Obama got criticized for putting his feet on the desk and chewing gum, and the vile Repugs make every excuse in the book for this massive orange turd. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm screaming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link