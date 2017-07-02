🚨🚨🚨 Celebs react to Trump's past 48 hours 🚨🚨🚨
25th Amendment. https://t.co/KM4KeakQlI— John Legend (@johnlegend) July 2, 2017
- WHEW OKAY! Our very own American Psycho, Trump, has had an insane past 48 hours and he's gone off the walls (again). Besides his bizarre feud with Mika and Joe, Trump has started attacking the media again. The same media that kind of helped him get elected by focusing on Hillary's emails and nothing else. This morning, Trump tweeted out some WWE video of him taking down CNN and inciting violence, something that the press secretary said that Trump does not do. Patrick Bateman who?!?!
[MORE TWEETS]
Honestly what the fuck is he even saying?? How is my ass smarter than the president?? I could bullshit through this better https://t.co/tmpioc0yMn— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 2, 2017
I'm sure next we will have the President tweet out booger eating videos.— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) July 2, 2017
July 2, 2017
'To persevere in one's duty, and be silent, is the best answer to calumny.'— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 2, 2017
George Washington https://t.co/nvhYdTBF0P
I wonder if Trump knows something we don't about the investigation, because he's a bit more unhinged than usual right now.— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 2, 2017
sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6
learnfromthis.gif
Oh right, it was less than a year ago
I need to get some cheese fries for this.
Edited at 2017-07-02 06:10 pm (UTC)
i also had to stop watching the news because it's making my anxiety so bad. before the election i only had social anxiety, now i have full GAD all day everyday. it's fucking exhausting. i guess i can't stay informed and sane at the same time. :(
Now I know my hate for him goes onnnn...
dude is degenerating
How are we going to survive three more years of this shit?
but at the same time, lol