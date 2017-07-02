Weekend Box Office: Despicable Me 3 comes out on top

Joan Smalls, Yoncé

TW LW Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count /Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 N Despicable Me 3 Uni. $75,410,275 - 4,529 - $16,651 $75,410,275 - 1
2 N Baby Driver Sony $21,000,000 - 3,226 - $6,510 $30,029,105 $34 1
3 1 Transformers: The Last Knight Par. $17,000,000 -62.0% 4,132 +63 $4,114 $102,103,351 $217 2
4 2 Wonder Woman WB $16,100,000 -35.4% 3,404 -529 $4,730 $346,644,475 $149 5
5 3 Cars 3 BV $9,524,000 -60.4% 3,576 -680 $2,663 $120,714,099 - 3
6 N The House WB (NL) $9,000,000 - 3,134 - $2,872 $9,000,000 - 1
7 22 The Beguiled (2017) Focus $3,259,740 +1,321.7% 674 +670 $4,836 $3,579,188 - 2
8 5 The Mummy (2017) Uni. $2,785,260 -54.0% 1,760 -1,220 $1,583 $74,502,100 $125 4
9 7 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales BV $2,411,000 -55.3% 1,674 -779 $1,440 $165,466,587 $230 6
10 6 All Eyez on Me LG/S $1,880,000 -67.6% 1,258 -1,213 $1,494 $42,732,463 - 3
11 18 The Big Sick LGF $1,672,200 +296.7% 71 +66 $23,552 $2,228,690 - 2
12 10 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 BV $1,430,000 -52.7% 966 -502 $1,480 $383,273,975 $200 9
13 9 Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Fox $1,225,000 -71.4% 1,452 -876 $844 $69,370,793 - 5
14 11 Beatriz At Dinner RAtt. $1,119,380 -36.4% 683 +192 $1,639 $4,773,864 - 4
15 21 The Hero Orch. $920,315 +208.9% 401 +320 $2,295 $1,601,662 - 4
16 12 Megan Leavey BST $441,376 -63.7% 433 -538 $1,019 $11,773,794 - 4
17 13 The Book of Henry Focus $270,545 -71.5% 363 -287 $745 $3,870,452 - 3
18 17 Paris Can Wait SPC $269,498 -52.9% 214 -194 $1,259 $4,710,292 - 8
19 20 The Boss Baby Fox $230,000 -30.5% 215 -26 $1,070 $173,540,805 - 14
20 16 Baywatch Par. $225,000 -69.9% 196 -284 $1,148 $57,247,747 $69 6
21 19 Alien: Covenant Fox $175,000 -48.7% 213 -81 $822 $73,656,308 $97 7
22 15 It Comes At Night A24 $161,790 -79.8% 174 -645 $930 $13,547,321 - 4
23 26 The Fate of the Furious Uni. $139,030 -4.1% 144 -15 $965 $225,429,900 $250 12
24 27 The Exception A24 $101,904 -20.4% 48 - $2,123 $393,054 - 5
25 33 Maudie SPC $98,581 +11.1% 32 +4 $3,081 $2,930,841 - 7
26 25 Beauty and the Beast (2017) BV $79,000 -46.8% 156 -35 $506 $503,861,542 $160 16
27 N The Little Hours G&S $61,560 - 2 - $30,780 $61,560 - 1
28 23 My Cousin Rachel FoxS $55,000 -72.2% 61 -102 $902 $2,584,821 - 4
29 35 Churchill Cohen $29,745 -57.9% 26 -29 $1,144 $1,181,463 - 5
30 32 The Bad Batch Neon $27,736 -68.9% 46 +16 $603 $146,810 - 2
31 N Score: A Film Music Documentary Grav. $20,698 - 2 - $10,349 $35,786 - 1
32 N Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge BWP $18,212 - 6 - $3,035 $18,212 - 1
33 45 Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary Abr. $14,762 -24.4% 7 - $2,109 $363,061 - 12
34 N 13 Minutes SPC $12,612 - 3 - $4,204 $12,612 - 1
35 N The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography Neon $12,078 - 3 - $4,026 $12,078 - 1
36 41 Born in China BV $11,000 -64.5% 43 -22 $256 $13,861,159 - 11
37 56 My Journey Through French Cinema Cohen $4,979 -53.2% 2 -1 $2,490 $26,762 - 2
38 79 Maurice (2017 reissue) Cohen $4,084 +56.7% 4 +1 $1,021 $45,926 - 7
39 52 Manifesto (2017) FR $3,000 -77.8% 6 +1 $500 $120,369 - 8
40 78 Food Evolution Abr. $2,744 -3.8% 2 +1 $1,372 $7,057 - 2
41 - Colossal Neon $1,831 - 4 -3 $458 $3,027,134 - 13
42 68 Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan Abr. $1,534 -76.2% 2 -3 $767 $129,143 - 6
43 64 Hare Krishna! The Mantra, the Movement and the Swami Who Started it All Abr. $1,011 -87.1% 2 - $506 $43,430 - 3
44 96 Risk Neon $756 +67.6% 2 +1 $378 $200,075 - 9
TOTAL (44 MOVIES): $167,212,236 +18.8% 33,351 -3,316 $5,014


