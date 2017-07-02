Weekend Box Office: Despicable Me 3 comes out on top

I'm FINALLY seeing Wonder Woman tonight, so exciteddddd.



For recent stuff I watched GLOW. It was so good and too short. I need more of everything. More fights, more neon, more 80s-ness, more about the other girls, etc. etc.

GLOW is the rare Netflix show that I thought could have easily been longer than it was.

Exactly. Everything else I've seen, even if I enjoyed the show, could've benefited from cutting the last few eps or being 30 min. instead of a full hour.

mte on Glow, when I thought it was about to really start it was actually the season finale lmao

I'm on episode 8 right now and really enjoying it!!

I watched Okja. It was really strange tonally, it kept veering between kid's movie and superhero movie and horror movie and satire. I loved that it had a clear message and a strong stomach, Jake Gyllenhaal was funny and Paul Dano is just angelic. But I dunno, it was a really weird one.

Honestly, I hated it

I had no idea who Jake was gonna be and his character really surprised me. I wanted a bb!Okja of my own but I would not be able to handle a full-grown one, haha.

I kind of want to watch it, but the bits I've read online imply that animal abuse is inherent in the storyline. I can't stand watching movies like that.

yeah it's one hundred percent about how fucked up the industrial meat industry is

I wouldn't if you don't want to see animal abuse. It gets super dark near the end when they show the treatment of the super pigs and the factory. It also doesn't end on the happiest note.

It was weird.

I'm busy rewatching bojack horseman. And i watched wreck it Ralph on tv last night.

I wonder when the new season will air on netflix

I love wreck It Ralph

didn't do shit this weekend but laugh and cry at American Psycho's twitter feed.

i'm assuming you mean trump , but not sure.

I am

I saw Spider-Man: Homecoming on Wednesday and it was so cute and fun. Best post-credits scene.

baby driver was sf good man. i mean the plot was generic but what edgar did with the music and the direction and the cast just a++++++

"the direction and the cast just a++++++"



Even Whathisname Eggsnort? Reply

Link

i honestly went into it thinking like "i can't believe i'm going to see a hansel fellgret movie" but he was really charming in his role, and it helps that he's bolstered by other actors with a lot of charm as well so he has something to play off of whether it be kevin spacey, lily james, jon hamm, or the deaf actor who played his foster dad.

yeah, shockingly. my friends and i left the theater going "i can't fucking believe i just liked ansel elgort in anything"

he did a good job but the whole time i kept thinking how much better the movie would be with someone attractive and charismatic with screen presence in the role

he was below average. devoid of any personality and pretty flat. his lack of charisma is shocking

It was so good! I wasn't expecting to like it at all but it was so entertaining.

can you give me a heads up about how sleazy the stuff with Eiza Gonzalez is? b/c she's playing Hamm's wife apparently but she looks like his daughter

I loved it, oh my god

I haven't had time to watch any movies lately :( All the movies I really want to see are coming out later this year.



My friend and I were sitting, minding our own business, drinking our coffee, and this guy walks by, and then turns around holds out arms like when you’re going ‘WHAT. WHAT. COME AT ME BRO (idk if that makes sense??) and says ‘I like my sugar with coffee and cream’ and then just stares at us. So my friend and I were like ‘uuhhhh…okay?’



AND THEN. My friend needs to get her vegan cheese, so we go thru the check out line and the lady asks what he said to us, and apparently earlier, he was walking around without a shirt on (he had a shirt on when he came by us) in the produce section taking stuff out of the package and eating it. So that was my interesting morning.

did he say it with the same cadence as the beastie boys lyric?

Link

sadly, he did not :( It was in a regular voice. It was very random. He reminded me of a dudebro. He even had the snapback hat and skin tight shirt on.

I've been sick but I plan to see Baby Driver at some point





Unless the reviews are lying to me and it's shit???





Also if ever see Sofia Coppola in public, I'm throwing hands. She and The Beguiled can fuck off. Reply

yes gal, let us know when and where if you can so we can instigate in the background and get footage for worldstar like

Watched all there was of S2 of Shadowhunters all just to see Odi, Ilikeit

Will and Alisha are really good, imo

This weekend I saw Okja which I LOVED. Do not understand the complaints about tone, to me it seemed very tonally consistent and I didn't mind the simplistic messaging either. I've only seen two Bong Joon-ho movies (this one and Snowpiercer) and loved them both. Have to check out the rest of his work.



I also saw Stalker on the big screen! I have to say I was actually really disappointed in this one. The restored edition on the big screen is super beautiful and it never bored me despite the nearly three hour running time, but the first time I watched it I remembered feeling full of wonder and the second time I was sort of like "Oh, alright". IDK, idk, maybe I'm just super jaded now. The production design is out of this world and I still really love how even though it's scifi there are very few (maybe just the one?) special effects. I love movies like that! Reply

Bong Joon-ho is one of my fave directors. The Host is iconic tbh. Also Mother and Memories of Murder.

I'm not gonna attack your wrong opinion on Stalker (my fav Tarkovsky next to Andrei Rublev) BUT you should REALLY watch Mother omg it's his opus and SO incredible

lol Stalker IS my fave Tarkovsky, feel free to attack me, I want to attack myself! Maybe I shouldn't have gone to a late night screening, IDK, I still enjoyed it I just wasn't in LOVE with it the way I expected to be.

Yeah, I've heard a lot of mixed things about Stalker . [edit: nvm, I thought you meant Stoker. I've only heard great things about Stalker lol.]



Talking BJH, The Host was generally good/fun but didn't blow me away - pretty sure I'm in the minority in terms of not exactly loving it, however. I appreciated that it had a more idiosyncratic flair than your average Hollywood blockbuster.



Mother is literally one of my favorite movies of the 21st century (tho I've only seen it once, so maybe a second viewing would leave me more underwhelmed) - it's damn strange tho. Really want to see Memories of Murder (been likened to Zodiac - my fave Fincher so far - so probably right up my alley).



Personally, I find it hard to get excited about Park Chan-wook. Sympathy for Lady Vengeance was strikingly constructed and engaging to watch, but it left me kinda cold, and somehow Oldboy looks like a film I'd enjoy less. But the Handmaiden's def on my to-do list.



My nephew keeps making me watch this video clip with him where the Minions are singing on stage. These things might be annoying but if it makes him happy I'm happy.

And finally got around to watching Get Out. So much to unpack there.



And finally got around to watching Get Out. So much to unpack there.



I hate the minions so much

I took my niece to see Despicable Me 3 on Friday and I shit you not - the theatre we went to played the Pledge of Allegiance, the Star Spangled Banner AND God Bless America as part of the official program. There was a red and blue light show and everything. Nationalism is ripe in Oklahoma. It's one of the most ~luxurious~ movie theaters in the country but GD.

...that is so creepy, ugh.

Link

When i went to Wildwood New Jersey last year, i was riding my bike with my cousins on the boardwalk and at like 9:00 for no reason a voice came over the speakers and said "please rise for the pledge of allegiance.

I stood there awkwardly until it was done

I stood there awkwardly until it was done Reply

That's really creepy. Please tell me that's for upcoming 4th July celebrations otherwise that is straight up propaganda

Yes, it was for the 4th.

Were you at the Warren?

Okay. Sounds like it was for the fourth.

Wow that's nuts.

o



ngl I'd just avoid going to that theatre unless I really had to/something's exclusive to it. Reply

Ugh. In Thailand, they played this long video hommage to king (the one who died last year) and then the anthem. I felt as I were being brainwashed every time. Reply

you told her she doesn't have to stand or pledge if she doesn't want to, right? Reply

yikes Reply

Looking at all the beautiful biodiversity is actually sort of moving, since I've been feeling especially hopeless about the environment lately due to Trump/capitalism...I was just watching a



Been watching Steven Universe (started it up just a couple months ago), which is cheering me up a bit. I think I even like it better than Adventure Time~ (so far anyway. I'm on Lion 3: Straight to Video, S01E35) Making my way through Planet Earth II...watched the "Deserts" portion this week. I'm continually in awe of the footage they managed to capture - that locust swarm was especially unbelievable/terrifying, and the images of the desert under starry, night skies were breathtaking. I haven't seen the original yet, but are there as many animal brawls & predator/prey chases in the first series? B/c that seems to eat up too much time here. One other quibble is that the copious lens flares/sun dappled-shots are a slightly annoying aesthetic decision. But all in all, stunning stuff <3Looking at all the beautiful biodiversity is actually sort of moving, since I've been feeling especially hopeless about the environment lately due to Trump/capitalism...I was just watching a Vice special earlier this week about preparing for a post-antibiotic world, and how we're fucking up our best chance to find medicinal plants that can be turned into drugs to combat increasing antibiotic resistance (which could be perilous for the human race if we can't do invasive surgeries anymore, pandemics, etc.) because we're allowing the most biodiverse, unexplored rainforests in tropical Asia to be torn down to make way for palm oil plantations - it's just so nauseating.Been watching Steven Universe (started it up just a couple months ago), which is cheering me up a bit. I think I even like it better than Adventure Time~ (so far anyway. I'm on Lion 3: Straight to Video, S01E35) Reply

i'm so behind on Steven Universe but it is suuuuuch a beautiful show. I picked it up bc I liked the animation and it was funny and cute (I looove Connie!) but then episodes just started to make me cry with their messages. ugh the writing is sooo great. and the music! <3 Reply

I had my first slightly misty-eyed Steven Universe moment with "Space Race," where Pearl tries to get to space with Steven. idk, it wasn't trying to be a big tearjerker or anything, but it made me a bit emotional for some reason 😢 Reply

i kind of want to go to a movie by myself right meow, but dunno which.

i kind of want to see wonder woman to support it, but i also hate super hero movies and i FUCKING hate action sequences of any sort (they are so boring)

i also want to see the house, only to support jason mantzoukas.



Thots? Reply

I'm not big on superhero movies myself but I did like WW. It's very enjoyable, it actually has a coherent plot, decent characterization and the early action sequences are very beautiful (the later ones are more generic).



The House looks awful and has the worst reviews. Reply

if you hate superhero movies, i wouldn't feel too much pressure to see it (in theatres anyway) since it's already done so well at the box office



lol good luck on House, it's supposed to be dreadful Reply

