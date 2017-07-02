Weekend Box Office: Despicable Me 3 comes out on top

|
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count /Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$75,410,275
|-
|4,529
|-
|$16,651
|$75,410,275
|-
|1
|2
|N
|Baby Driver
|Sony
|$21,000,000
|-
|3,226
|-
|$6,510
|$30,029,105
|$34
|1
|3
|1
|Transformers: The Last Knight
|Par.
|$17,000,000
|-62.0%
|4,132
|+63
|$4,114
|$102,103,351
|$217
|2
|4
|2
|Wonder Woman
|WB
|$16,100,000
|-35.4%
|3,404
|-529
|$4,730
|$346,644,475
|$149
|5
|5
|3
|Cars 3
|BV
|$9,524,000
|-60.4%
|3,576
|-680
|$2,663
|$120,714,099
|-
|3
|6
|N
|The House
|WB (NL)
|$9,000,000
|-
|3,134
|-
|$2,872
|$9,000,000
|-
|1
|7
|22
|The Beguiled (2017)
|Focus
|$3,259,740
|+1,321.7%
|674
|+670
|$4,836
|$3,579,188
|-
|2
|8
|5
|The Mummy (2017)
|Uni.
|$2,785,260
|-54.0%
|1,760
|-1,220
|$1,583
|$74,502,100
|$125
|4
|9
|7
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
|BV
|$2,411,000
|-55.3%
|1,674
|-779
|$1,440
|$165,466,587
|$230
|6
|10
|6
|All Eyez on Me
|LG/S
|$1,880,000
|-67.6%
|1,258
|-1,213
|$1,494
|$42,732,463
|-
|3
|11
|18
|The Big Sick
|LGF
|$1,672,200
|+296.7%
|71
|+66
|$23,552
|$2,228,690
|-
|2
|12
|10
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|BV
|$1,430,000
|-52.7%
|966
|-502
|$1,480
|$383,273,975
|$200
|9
|13
|9
|Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
|Fox
|$1,225,000
|-71.4%
|1,452
|-876
|$844
|$69,370,793
|-
|5
|14
|11
|Beatriz At Dinner
|RAtt.
|$1,119,380
|-36.4%
|683
|+192
|$1,639
|$4,773,864
|-
|4
|15
|21
|The Hero
|Orch.
|$920,315
|+208.9%
|401
|+320
|$2,295
|$1,601,662
|-
|4
|16
|12
|Megan Leavey
|BST
|$441,376
|-63.7%
|433
|-538
|$1,019
|$11,773,794
|-
|4
|17
|13
|The Book of Henry
|Focus
|$270,545
|-71.5%
|363
|-287
|$745
|$3,870,452
|-
|3
|18
|17
|Paris Can Wait
|SPC
|$269,498
|-52.9%
|214
|-194
|$1,259
|$4,710,292
|-
|8
|19
|20
|The Boss Baby
|Fox
|$230,000
|-30.5%
|215
|-26
|$1,070
|$173,540,805
|-
|14
|20
|16
|Baywatch
|Par.
|$225,000
|-69.9%
|196
|-284
|$1,148
|$57,247,747
|$69
|6
|21
|19
|Alien: Covenant
|Fox
|$175,000
|-48.7%
|213
|-81
|$822
|$73,656,308
|$97
|7
|22
|15
|It Comes At Night
|A24
|$161,790
|-79.8%
|174
|-645
|$930
|$13,547,321
|-
|4
|23
|26
|The Fate of the Furious
|Uni.
|$139,030
|-4.1%
|144
|-15
|$965
|$225,429,900
|$250
|12
|24
|27
|The Exception
|A24
|$101,904
|-20.4%
|48
|-
|$2,123
|$393,054
|-
|5
|25
|33
|Maudie
|SPC
|$98,581
|+11.1%
|32
|+4
|$3,081
|$2,930,841
|-
|7
|26
|25
|Beauty and the Beast (2017)
|BV
|$79,000
|-46.8%
|156
|-35
|$506
|$503,861,542
|$160
|16
|27
|N
|The Little Hours
|G&S
|$61,560
|-
|2
|-
|$30,780
|$61,560
|-
|1
|28
|23
|My Cousin Rachel
|FoxS
|$55,000
|-72.2%
|61
|-102
|$902
|$2,584,821
|-
|4
|29
|35
|Churchill
|Cohen
|$29,745
|-57.9%
|26
|-29
|$1,144
|$1,181,463
|-
|5
|30
|32
|The Bad Batch
|Neon
|$27,736
|-68.9%
|46
|+16
|$603
|$146,810
|-
|2
|31
|N
|Score: A Film Music Documentary
|Grav.
|$20,698
|-
|2
|-
|$10,349
|$35,786
|-
|1
|32
|N
|Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge
|BWP
|$18,212
|-
|6
|-
|$3,035
|$18,212
|-
|1
|33
|45
|Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
|Abr.
|$14,762
|-24.4%
|7
|-
|$2,109
|$363,061
|-
|12
|34
|N
|13 Minutes
|SPC
|$12,612
|-
|3
|-
|$4,204
|$12,612
|-
|1
|35
|N
|The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography
|Neon
|$12,078
|-
|3
|-
|$4,026
|$12,078
|-
|1
|36
|41
|Born in China
|BV
|$11,000
|-64.5%
|43
|-22
|$256
|$13,861,159
|-
|11
|37
|56
|My Journey Through French Cinema
|Cohen
|$4,979
|-53.2%
|2
|-1
|$2,490
|$26,762
|-
|2
|38
|79
|Maurice (2017 reissue)
|Cohen
|$4,084
|+56.7%
|4
|+1
|$1,021
|$45,926
|-
|7
|39
|52
|Manifesto (2017)
|FR
|$3,000
|-77.8%
|6
|+1
|$500
|$120,369
|-
|8
|40
|78
|Food Evolution
|Abr.
|$2,744
|-3.8%
|2
|+1
|$1,372
|$7,057
|-
|2
|41
|-
|Colossal
|Neon
|$1,831
|-
|4
|-3
|$458
|$3,027,134
|-
|13
|42
|68
|Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
|Abr.
|$1,534
|-76.2%
|2
|-3
|$767
|$129,143
|-
|6
|43
|64
|Hare Krishna! The Mantra, the Movement and the Swami Who Started it All
|Abr.
|$1,011
|-87.1%
|2
|-
|$506
|$43,430
|-
|3
|44
|96
|Risk
|Neon
|$756
|+67.6%
|2
|+1
|$378
|$200,075
|-
|9
|TOTAL (44 MOVIES):
|$167,212,236
|+18.8%
|33,351
|-3,316
|$5,014
|
For recent stuff I watched GLOW. It was so good and too short. I need more of everything. More fights, more neon, more 80s-ness, more about the other girls, etc. etc.
trump, but not sure.
Even Whathisname Eggsnort?
My friend and I were sitting, minding our own business, drinking our coffee, and this guy walks by, and then turns around holds out arms like when you’re going ‘WHAT. WHAT. COME AT ME BRO (idk if that makes sense??) and says ‘I like my sugar with coffee and cream’ and then just stares at us. So my friend and I were like ‘uuhhhh…okay?’
AND THEN. My friend needs to get her vegan cheese, so we go thru the check out line and the lady asks what he said to us, and apparently earlier, he was walking around without a shirt on (he had a shirt on when he came by us) in the produce section taking stuff out of the package and eating it. So that was my interesting morning.
Unless the reviews are lying to me and it's shit???
Also if ever see Sofia Coppola in public, I'm throwing hands. She and The Beguiled can fuck off.
Will and Alisha are really good, imo
I also saw Stalker on the big screen! I have to say I was actually really disappointed in this one. The restored edition on the big screen is super beautiful and it never bored me despite the nearly three hour running time, but the first time I watched it I remembered feeling full of wonder and the second time I was sort of like "Oh, alright". IDK, idk, maybe I'm just super jaded now. The production design is out of this world and I still really love how even though it's scifi there are very few (maybe just the one?) special effects. I love movies like that!
Stalker. [edit: nvm, I thought you meant Stoker. I've only heard great things about Stalker lol.]
Talking BJH, The Host was generally good/fun but didn't blow me away - pretty sure I'm in the minority in terms of not exactly loving it, however. I appreciated that it had a more idiosyncratic flair than your average Hollywood blockbuster.
Mother is literally one of my favorite movies of the 21st century (tho I've only seen it once, so maybe a second viewing would leave me more underwhelmed) - it's damn strange tho. Really want to see Memories of Murder (been likened to Zodiac - my fave Fincher so far - so probably right up my alley).
Personally, I find it hard to get excited about Park Chan-wook. Sympathy for Lady Vengeance was strikingly constructed and engaging to watch, but it left me kinda cold, and somehow Oldboy looks like a film I'd enjoy less. But the Handmaiden's def on my to-do list.
Edited at 2017-07-02 07:42 pm (UTC)
And finally got around to watching Get Out. So much to unpack there.
Edited at 2017-07-02 05:01 pm (UTC)
I stood there awkwardly until it was done
ngl I'd just avoid going to that theatre unless I really had to/something's exclusive to it.
Looking at all the beautiful biodiversity is actually sort of moving, since I've been feeling especially hopeless about the environment lately due to Trump/capitalism...I was just watching a Vice special earlier this week about preparing for a post-antibiotic world, and how we're fucking up our best chance to find medicinal plants that can be turned into drugs to combat increasing antibiotic resistance (which could be perilous for the human race if we can't do invasive surgeries anymore, pandemics, etc.) because we're allowing the most biodiverse, unexplored rainforests in tropical Asia to be torn down to make way for palm oil plantations - it's just so nauseating.
Been watching Steven Universe (started it up just a couple months ago), which is cheering me up a bit. I think I even like it better than Adventure Time~ (so far anyway. I'm on Lion 3: Straight to Video, S01E35)
i kind of want to see wonder woman to support it, but i also hate super hero movies and i FUCKING hate action sequences of any sort (they are so boring)
i also want to see the house, only to support jason mantzoukas.
Thots?
The House looks awful and has the worst reviews.
lol good luck on House, it's supposed to be dreadful
made me smile.