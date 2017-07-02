Kanye West leaves Tidal, says they owe him $3+ million

Why does Tidal even still exist Reply

Thread

Link

Such an epic GIF. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

to support black artists Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

To make Jay-z money Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think Jay-Z initially purchased it with the intention of selling it off to Apple so that Apple would not have to start their music service from scratch. That did not work out, however. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

you're racist for asking this question!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not paying for it so that could also be why this is my opinion, but I just started using it and never cared about sound quality but man... that shit sounds niceeeee Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

For the people that still use it im guessing, crazy enough all my musician friends swear by it. if it wasn't profitable i doubt it would still be a thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hahahaha yessss! I wonder if they will issue some kind of statement about the "my wife is a queen not a Kardashian" line. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wasn't that a fake lyric? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god he's so ugly, inside and out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That second of total 'Kanye don't do it' horror always makes me laugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like Jay never really cared for him, just the $$$ Reply

Thread

Link

jay doesn't care for anyone, he's fucked over so many people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jay doesn't even care for his own wife. and i feel like kanye cares more about beyonce than jay and also more than jay does. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Kanye stans or used to stan Bey. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Facts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

truth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It is sad how truth this is, he stood up for Bey more than Jay ever did (jesus, did he ever ?) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, jay is a piece of shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jay-Z screwed over Rita Ora too, that's how I know he has no soul Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol Jay only cares about Jay, we always knew this so... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jay only cares about Jay and Ye only cares about Ye, though I'm sure he has a Hey Arnold! style shrine for Bey somewhere. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He never. But then again, Kanye also is a selfish asshole too, so I'm not gonna pity him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jay begged one of the lemonade directors to work with him forever and when he finally did he screwed him over soooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This was totally unexpected. Reply

Thread

Link





We are stunned Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg I love them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

CORGIS. ilu Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg...! i can't at the cuteness...!

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...Is this from Cinderella? She looks kind of weird in this gif... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, it's Katrina Van Tassel from The Legend of Sleepy Hallow Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Kinda want this feud to escalate Reply

Thread

Link

Yasss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Beyonce has two new children AND she never has to see Kim again. Reply

Thread

Link

what a strange world we live in when being married and having kids with a dude that cheats on you all the time trumps seeing someone (who is always cordial to you) like once a year... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The same world where someone happy for a woman who has been open and honest about her fertility struggles and in celebrating her pregnancy can met with C+P po-faced generic faux outrage.



I don't care if you don't have a sense of humour or a life or whatever, but leave me out of it, plz. Thanks in advance :) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol Mte. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao, tell it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, it's a racist someone and they are black. Fuck being cordial.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao slay Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Here for this drama. Here for this drama. Reply

Thread

Link



here for the gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who even owns this nutrisystem pyramid scheme at this point? Reply

Thread

Link

his cousin in nigeria is obviously the mastermind behind all of this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Cause Nigerians love a good scam? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That was literally the best Tidal fact ever. You sent your cousin to Nigeria? Like damn, Jay. Damn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

does nutrisystem run a pyramid scheme too? damn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everything is going peachy. Reply

Thread

Link

what a fucking flop tidal was. what was even the point? go after the record companies and their refusal to pay fairly and get with the times not the streaming services that are at the mercy of them. Reply

Thread

Link

Good, that's a fair reason. I hope he gets his money.



I hate Jay-Z, but never as much as I did when he pulled the Black Album off of Spotify. Reply

Thread

Link

DUDE! So many of my playlists are fucked up because of this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was a crime against humanity. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao that i ever stanned him



anyway have y'all seen that crazy CNN wrestling tweet that 45 put out? Jesus H. Reply

Thread

Link

SIS, I keep refreshing for a post. I'm on my phone and can't make one. 😭😭😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I posted one. Dunno if its been approved. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lemme go make one right now! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay I just submitted one! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr? I love, LOVE, his music but damn... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's so, so, so disgusting. Why is he still alive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's a comment chain on that post about the amazing things presidents have done on this day in history. It's super depressing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am so sad for our country. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They somehow sold a third of their company to Sprint at a $600 million valuation (after buying it for like $50 million) so I'm sure they've been screwing artists over along the way. . Reply

Thread

Link

lol of course the most flop cell phone company would buy part of the most flop music streaming platform. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link