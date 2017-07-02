Kanye West leaves Tidal, says they owe him $3+ million
Kanye West’s feud with JAY-Z intensifies as West splits from streaming service Tidal https://t.co/5oEjEBiUKV— Metro (@MetroUK) July 2, 2017
-They allegedly never paid him the bonus they promised after he brought in 1.5 million subscribers with the Tidal-exclusive release of The Life of Pablo.
source
Even they don't know.
Re: Even they don't know.
I don't care if you don't have a sense of humour or a life or whatever, but leave me out of it, plz. Thanks in advance :)
Here for this drama.
I hate Jay-Z, but never as much as I did when he pulled the Black Album off of Spotify.
anyway have y'all seen that crazy CNN wrestling tweet that 45 put out? Jesus H.