Mel B 'has just £961 in her bank account after squandering fortune'
Mel B has been accused of 'squandering her Spice Girls fortune' with just a reported £961 left in her bank https://t.co/nc3IhdGkdU pic.twitter.com/Pak71XMXYA— Yahoo Celebrity UK (@YahooCelebUK) 2 juillet 2017
- Mel B’s estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte, has accused the former Spice Girl of squandering her fortune ($50 million), leaving her with a reported £961 in her bank account.
- The lawyer says : “Their lifestyle was extravagant and affluent. They never had money at the end of the year to pay their taxes. All their community income was being spent and then some. Prickly things happen when the IRS doesn’t get paid.”
source
Girl, even Nicki Minaj lives in the same condo she bought a long ass time ago. That is called being smart with money!
People need to get over themselves!
Fuck this abuser tho.
She has been so strong and admirable during this whole thing. I really really hope she continues to come out on top and bounces back with a happy, healthy life while this asshole rots in hell with nothing.
Still has more than me in the bank