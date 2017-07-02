

https://tmblr.co/ZjsrOx2NIV4bd I prefer the remix

this is true art

This era's aesthetic is so ugly

it really is lol

It's like the extension of her #thisishowwedo aesthetic, only with short blond hair. CRINGE tbh.

it's truly her Bionic era

It's horrendous

the whole aesthetic for this era is a mess and so fucking ugly. i know, i know she says that with the haircut etc. she feels more herself and not like katy perry or something but idgaf. it's a mess.

I miss the teenage dream era.

Yeah, the hair isn't great on her...



but I think she will make bank once she returns to the Betty Page aesthetic.

I agree, I know it's impossible to tell but I'd bet anything these same subpar songs would have done much better if she just had chaged her look much

I just saw the video for Unconditionally and she should've kept that hair and over all look tbh.



Good for her for trying to look "different" for a change, but it ain't her forte unfortunately.

Her Glastonbury look was sooo bad.

Women just aren't supposed to have short hair. They look ugly!



Long hair is one of the main things that make women beautiful.

why are the make dancers wearing high heel

why not

I just don't under stand the visual representatives used for this song.

Her and Niall's friendship makes me laugh.

only smart thing she did this era was book gretchen for the music video to this song

for real??

yeah, according to this . she'll be in the lyric video. + gretchen posted it on her instagram as well

sim jgvyufu

I'm so ready for this. Gretchen rainha

Gretchen Weiners?

Fuck yes!

Why is her team still trying with this trashy ass song? They are going to kill the last chances she had to have a Side To Side.

lol at SZA selling more than her during the second week

God, that song is just awful.

wtf is she wearing



she should've released Roulette

roulette sounds like fan fiction of the fame monster

lmao

embarrassing

i get that she wanted change her aesthetic but jfc did it have to be so ugly



the clothes, the whole set up, the dance, i just...

yeah, she had several other options she could have exercised instead of this one.

she wouldn't make it past the first round on this show

You'd think so but she did a song with the finalists on both the the Australian voice and the French voice and both times the contestants were not good at all and ended up making her sound great in comparison. I wonder if it's a smaller talent pool issue because the people who do well on the US version almost always have great voices.

I thought this era was over already. Why is she still performing? Get to work on your new album sis.

The lyrics are cringeworthy. A shame because the beats are actually quite good.

This.

I think I physically cringed at "funny my name keeps coming out your mouth" since Katy's the one whose been talking about Taylor a lot lately.

