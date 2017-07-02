July 2nd, 2017, 06:32 pm dynamite_state Katy Perry Performs 'Swish Swish' at The Voice Australia source Tagged: katy perry, live performance Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7373 comments Add comment
I miss the teenage dream era.
but I think she will make bank once she returns to the Betty Page aesthetic.
Good for her for trying to look "different" for a change, but it ain't her forte unfortunately.
Long hair is one of the main things that make women beautiful.
Edited at 2017-07-02 03:59 pm (UTC)
lol at SZA selling more than her during the second week
she should've released Roulette
Edited at 2017-07-02 03:59 pm (UTC)
at least your dog wants to play. hopefully kitty warms up to your dog.
the clothes, the whole set up, the dance, i just...
I think I physically cringed at "funny my name keeps coming out your mouth" since Katy's the one whose been talking about Taylor a lot lately.