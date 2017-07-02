July 2nd, 2017, 04:30 pm hewontgo Jourdan Dunn covers the July/August issue of Vogue Arabia sources : 1, 2 Tagged: black celebrities, magazine covers and articles, models Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3939 comments Add comment
<3 her though. I'm glad she got another Vogue cover. Her twitter is everything.
I love the cover with her holding the rose, wish Burberry would hire her again for a campaign.
is gigi the only arab cover girl they've had?
+ Halima Aden
Re: + Halima Aden
sry this is one of my biggest pet peeves, didn't mean to be short with you
Edited at 2017-07-02 03:24 pm (UTC)
Re: + Halima Aden
Re: + Halima Aden
Imaan was actually on their second cover!
I also liked Michelle Obama's FLOTUS covers but that was more bc of her than the cover photographs in themselves.
So excited for Enninful's Vogue.
Edited at 2017-07-02 04:25 pm (UTC)
I think the nepotism is why its so bland and irrelevant atm.
and i really want a beret but idk if i can pull it off
both covers are gorgeouss