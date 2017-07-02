



<3 her though. I'm glad she got another Vogue cover. Her twitter is everything.



But S/O to all the people that love to use the N word soooo freely but when it comes to Black lives Matter they have nothing to say..... — Jourdan Dunn (@missjourdandunn) July 7, 2016



<3 her though. I'm glad she got another Vogue cover. Her twitter is everything.

oh shit lemme follow her Reply

You should, since bloody social media is all that counts for models these days we may as well give our follows to models who actually look good in pics. Reply

The clothes aren't floral patterned tho, strictly speaking.



I love the cover with her holding the rose, wish Burberry would hire her again for a campaign. Reply

The clothes aren't patterned with florals. She is in a rose garden holding a flower. Reply

I got that, that's what I said (the embroidery/beading does look like floral patterns tho) Reply

damn i love the first cover. she's beautiful Reply

Gorgeous. Love the first cover especially. Reply

Vogue Arabia has been doing really nice work so far Reply

That's nice to hear, because we all know Vogue America dropped the ball a long time ago. Reply

I've loved all of their covers so far, though I wish Imaan Hammam would have been the first to cover instead of Gigi. Imaan, Halima Aden and Jourdan are my faves and it's nice to see that black models got covers back to back. Reply

gorgeous as always



is gigi the only arab cover girl they've had? Reply

somalis are not arab. there are black arabs (iman hammam for example) but we (somalis) are not arabs.



sry this is one of my biggest pet peeves, didn't mean to be short with you



Edited at 2017-07-02 03:24 pm (UTC)

oh, i totally misunderstood your question, i thought you were asking about their covergirls in general Reply

I feel you sis aha.



Imaan was actually on their second cover! Reply

That first cover is so lovely Reply

Gorgeous. Wonder where I can pick up a copy. Reply

she's soooo beautiful Reply

Now that's a cover. Reply

Fuck I love bangs + berets lol Reply

She's beautiful, I love both covers <3 Reply

That first cover is STUNNING. Reply

Why are other country's vogue covers so much better than the mothership? Do Anna's ugly ass covers actually sell? Reply

The last US Vogue cover I actually liked was the one of Kirsten Dunst as Marie Antoinette.



I also liked Michelle Obama's FLOTUS covers but that was more bc of her than the cover photographs in themselves. Reply

Also you didn't lie about other countries' Vogue covers and spreads being better than the US edition. Even Vogue UK is less basic than that. Reply

Kate Moss is on the cover of UK Vogue at least four months out of the year.



So excited for Enninful's Vogue.



Edited at 2017-07-02 04:25 pm (UTC)

I really hope he gets some more diversity into the editorial team as well bc Vogue has always been staffed by 'daughter of Lord & Lady Poshname' 'sister in law of the Prime Minister' 'related to an earl' types. Reply

Cameron's sister in law is the Social editor.



I think the nepotism is why its so bland and irrelevant atm. Reply

I love her face. Reply

I love this. Beautiful photos. Reply

First pic is cute Reply

she is beyond stunning



and i really want a beret but idk if i can pull it off Reply

go for it! I think they're one of those things that makes everyone look chic, kind of like sunglasses. Reply

She's so pretty. Reply

Amazing cover, I'm in love Reply

