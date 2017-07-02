'Wonder Woman' Star Gal Gadot Responds to $300,000 Salary Outrage

Her comments didn't shock me, TMZ. Chill out. Reply

She got paid exactly the same as Evans and more than Hemsworth. The ppl trying to make an issue out of this are not being helpful to their cause. There's so many other legitimate examples of women being underpaid that it makes no sense at all... Reply

I'm certainly "shocked" Reply

there's no way henry cavill made $14 million for man of steel right? surely that's erroneous?



jennifer lawrence made $10 mil for the second hunger games movie and she was an academy award winner (and 2 time nominee). cavill was (and still is tbf) a nobody when MoS happened Reply

Yeah I think that number was confirmed to be made up Reply

gotcha. i was taken aback, like that number is shocking. affleck for batman i would understand since he's a bonafide movie star but there's no way cavill made that much Reply

I've seen some people say the number was made up, and others have said that's how much he made after bonuses Reply

reportedly he got under a million, Amy Adams made the most Reply

It's unconfirmed, but sources say it's possible he made $14 million with bonuses but that would also have to include multiple pictures (i.e. Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman).



Gal Gadot's number was just her base salary for Wonder Woman so it's not really a comparison lol she'll end up making that much in the end I'm sure Reply

I heard it was made up and the actual figure was much lower, supposedly Amy Adams got paid more than him actually as she was the more established name Reply

There's no way he got 14M, with or without bonuses. The only actor in these superhero movies who got a truly great deal was RDJ, and that's because he get's a percentage of Iron Man's earnings. Reply

i finally saw this and maybe it was bc everyone had overhyped it, but i thought it was SO average lol



better than bvs and suicide squad in that the plot actually made sense, and better than superman bc gal gadot is more interesting than blandy mcblanderson, but everything about it was so formulaic and by-the-numbers







Edited at 2017-07-02 02:38 pm (UTC)

it was above average Reply

nah, the editing was sloppy, the dialogue was pretty awful, the villain was super weak Reply

Yeah it was more of a B+ for me and ontd hyped it to be an A+++



But whatever, different strokes Reply

i didnt really like the last 20 minutes. it was very Snyder Reply

Yeah, I need ONTD to stop hyping up every average at best superhero garbage that comes out. Being better than its predecessors is not a huge achievement lol. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] remus lupin as the main villain; what a big fat YAWN i LOVE the first half, the last bits were meh. especially Reply

I think it got overhyped just because everyone was comparing it to previous DC films, and so it looked really amazing in comparison lol Reply

I feel like plot and dialogue were weak, but there were a lot of good things about the film (powerful moments, Gal being very charming as Diana, great actions scenes) that made viewers enthusiastic about the film. I personally really enjoyed it and left the theater feeling happy, and only reflected on the weaknesses later. Reply

It was fine but it got overhyped because it's a lady in charge Reply

i hyped it because unfortunately it was in the position of being the litmus test for women-fronted action/superhero movies, and i want more of those getting made. but given that it's an action/superhero movie, it's hardly going to be an Oscar-sweeper.



i thought the first half was great and would have really loved to explore more about the consequences of war and have Diana talk to some of the Germans and get their perspective. and like the others said, Thewlis was a terrible Lupin and he was terrible here. third act was a mess, but what can you expect from a blockbuster action film inspired by a comic book, those are not known for having plotlines that make coherent sense.



hopefully the next movie will have less pressure on it, and get some better pacing. Reply

You can find it on torrent sites, it appeared on Friday, I've already watched it once and a bunch of times the boat and the cave scenes lmfao







sorry, fbi



Edited at 2017-07-02 02:39 pm (UTC)

I'm lost now that my fav site closed. guide me to the light plz Reply

Which fave site is that? KAT? Reply

seconding the guide me to the light plea 😢🙏 Reply

yeah i watched it the other day. i feel terrible but at the same time i saw it 3 times in the month of june so....ill probably see it once more before it leaves theaters just for the experience. Reply

Oh could you please let me know also? Reply

Parent

come on now, the boy-liking members of the fbi are probably rewatching the cave scenes too. Reply

He is completely crazy Reply

I love the MD in the replies earnestly trying to warn people this is not normal.



Edited at 2017-07-02 03:09 pm (UTC)

I used to think he would post these incendiary tweets to cover up something that was happening that day, but I don't think he and his team are that smart. I genuinely think he's losing it. Reply

Parent

.... there are no words. How is this actually real life? Reply

Wow what in the world Reply

Please let it be a stroke Reply

He's always tweeted bullshit and it's never really shocked me or phased me, but this time I'm actually kind of shocked. Reply

Parent

Nothing says modern presidency like posting a gif of you attacking a person with a news network logo photoshopped on their head. Reply

Parent

holy shit i cant lie i cackled . this has to be an alternate 1985. someone find the delorean and get us back to the real 1985 please. Reply

Parent

It sucks that evil people usually live long lives. Satan needs to collect Trump already. Reply

Parent

what the fuck is wrong with this horrible man Reply

he def has dementia Reply

This is one for the history books. Reply

He's such a terrible movie villain only fucking real. Reply

The "On this day" reply chain made me crack up. Reply

God damn his stalwart sheep are gonna kill someone from the media because of his ass just because they were doing their jobs. People really need to stop saying that he's promoting violence against the media and start hitting him with 'he's promoting violence against working civilians of his own nation'. Hopefully once they switch media with civilians people would do double takes. We all know most the country has ONTD syndrome anyway, all they ever read is the headline. Reply

only 300.000? jeeze to think the TBBT cast makes over a million for a 20 mins ep Reply

That's how much Chris Evans made for Captain America: The First Avenger Reply

yeah i dont mean to compare female and male actors. just crazy in general considering how much it ends up making the studio Reply

they all got a nice back-end deal once the movie does well



that's how RDJ made his billions Reply

tbbt cast didn't make 1 mil for their first episode tho Reply

Most blockbuster stars make a percentage of the movie's gross, though. So if WW makes 250 million or whatever and her contract asked for 5% of that, there you go. $12.5 million. Not saying she did that but it's possible. Reply

I know Lauren Duca deleted it from her twitter but has she ever acknowledged/apologized for the error? She wasn't the original source but her tweet was the one retweeted by everyone and their mother. Reply

This is such a non-event. She got paid on par with other actors in similar movies, and she'll make a shit-ton more of money from this movie and the franchise. TMZ remains trash. Reply

Fuck you, TMZ. Reply

Wow TMT I AM SO SHOCKED!!!!!!!!! Reply

I didn't get the outrage over her salary in the first place. $300,000 is a good amount for someone I'd say isn't a famous actor/actress, that + profit percentage.



TMZ are clearly trying to stoke some "see SJW, even Gal's telling you to stop" fire though. Reply

