'Wonder Woman' Star Gal Gadot Responds to $300,000 Salary Outrage
'Wonder Woman' Star Gal Gadot Responds to $300,000 Salary Outrage & Her Comments Will Shock You (via @Fox411) https://t.co/mzG1opJLQ3— TMZ (@TMZ) July 1, 2017
-Gal said she's happy with the salary and joked that the photographer who asked her about it should do her negotiations for the next film
-She will make more money from bonuses like Henry did
source
jennifer lawrence made $10 mil for the second hunger games movie and she was an academy award winner (and 2 time nominee). cavill was (and still is tbf) a nobody when MoS happened
Gal Gadot's number was just her base salary for Wonder Woman so it's not really a comparison lol she'll end up making that much in the end I'm sure
better than bvs and suicide squad in that the plot actually made sense, and better than superman bc gal gadot is more interesting than blandy mcblanderson, but everything about it was so formulaic and by-the-numbers
Edited at 2017-07-02 02:38 pm (UTC)
But whatever, different strokes
i thought the first half was great and would have really loved to explore more about the consequences of war and have Diana talk to some of the Germans and get their perspective. and like the others said, Thewlis was a terrible Lupin and he was terrible here. third act was a mess, but what can you expect from a blockbuster action film inspired by a comic book, those are not known for having plotlines that make coherent sense.
hopefully the next movie will have less pressure on it, and get some better pacing.
HD VERSION OF WW
sorry, fbi
Edited at 2017-07-02 02:39 pm (UTC)
Re: HD VERSION OF WW
Re: HD VERSION OF WW
Re: HD VERSION OF WW
Re: HD VERSION OF WW
http://0123movies.com/movies-wonder-wom
Re: HD VERSION OF WW
Re: HD VERSION OF WW
Re: HD VERSION OF WW
Re: HD VERSION OF WW
BTW american ONTDers your president all the way snapped
Re: BTW american ONTDers your president all the way snapped
Re: BTW american ONTDers your president all the way snapped
Edited at 2017-07-02 03:09 pm (UTC)
Re: BTW american ONTDers your president all the way snapped
Re: BTW american ONTDers your president all the way snapped
Re: BTW american ONTDers your president all the way snapped
Re: BTW american ONTDers your president all the way snapped
Re: BTW american ONTDers your president all the way snapped
Re: BTW american ONTDers your president all the way snapped
Re: BTW american ONTDers your president all the way snapped
Re: BTW american ONTDers your president all the way snapped
Re: BTW american ONTDers your president all the way snapped
Re: BTW american ONTDers your president all the way snapped
Re: BTW american ONTDers your president all the way snapped
Re: BTW american ONTDers your president all the way snapped
Re: BTW american ONTDers your president all the way snapped
Re: BTW american ONTDers your president all the way snapped
that's how RDJ made his billions
TMZ are clearly trying to stoke some "see SJW, even Gal's telling you to stop" fire though.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.