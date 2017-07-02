Lily Collins on Body Image and Eating Disorders

I'm so confused as to why the people making this thought it was at all advisable to have an ED survivor lose massive amounts of weight to play a girl struggling with an ED. Reply

Thread

Link

i just can't believe they did that, like....what Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's particularly harmful because the majority of sufferers aren't sickly thin either Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same



The thought of ppl complimenting her is terrifying.



She sounds like she knows it's fucked up but I still worry bc this is still a mental illness we're dealing with and I hope she has someone to help her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've read similar things from Zoe Kravitz and Mila Kunis, they both lost a lot of weight for movie roles and people kept complimenting them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My aunt got so mad wedding dress shopping with my cousin, who was anorexic at the time, because all the saleswoman were raving about her "tiny waist!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because Hollywood don't give a shit about her mental and physical health. All they care about is whether or not she can make them money. If she becomes ill (whether physically, mentally, or both), they don't care, they'll just drop her and pick up the next young thing that is perfectly willing to do whatever they ask. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah ia, I don't want to speak over her because her experience is entirely unique to her, but as someone who is also struggling it would def not be a good idea to shed that much, esp. since like she said people complimented her on it. :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is so weird Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, that's fucked up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right? that's fucked and can really put someone's recovery at risk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"I was told that a lot of media did not want to put me in their magazines." Now sis.



I liked her book, it was really positive and I think it will be really helpful to young girls but 'To The Bone' looks like a goddamn mess.



Zoe Kravitz (who relapsed after playing a patient with anorexia in 'The Road Within), Lily Rose Depp and Zayn Malik all got booked for campaigns BECAUSE of how much weight they lost from their EDs. Anne Hathaway got Vogue after she ate 'oatmeal paste' to play a prostitute starving of consumption and so did Rooney Mara and in both pieces the interviewer couldn't stop raving about their 'ethereal looks' and 'frail, slender frames'. Mila Kunis was afraid to gain the weight back after 'Black Swan'. I think her publicist told her to say that so people wouldn't worry or call the movie irresponsible.



The whole thing is so fucked up.



Edited at 2017-07-02 02:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

'now sis' ojwfgtkltersdfx



yeah i'm confused about that too....the thinner the better for celebrities unless you're, like, actually seriously skeletal looking



but wasn't lily rose depp always TINY? wym Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





'In the latest interview Lily-Rose Depp decided to discuss the state of her health. Excessive slenderness scared her fans and some of them have decided that Lily-Rose Depp is anorexic. As it turned out, they were not mistaken. The actress admitted she suffered from anorexia for a long time and critical comments in social media about her appearance depress her:



It hurts a lot and depresses me, because I have spent a lot of energy fighting the disease. I was much younger, when I faced with anorexia, it was very difficult to deal with it. All who are familiar with this problem, know how difficult it is to return to a normal life.



However, Lily-Rose had shown extraordinary perseverance in the fight against disease:



I have battled eating disorder for a long time, and am very proud of the results that I have achieved.'



http://www.frivolette.com/fashion/model s/lily-rose-depp-admitted-she-suffered-f rom-anorexia



When she 'lost the weight' she was just getting into modelling. Then, Karl Lagerfeld asked her to be a spokesmodel for Chanel. She has had an eating disorder. She was talking about it in ELLE France.'In the latest interview Lily-Rose Depp decided to discuss the state of her health. Excessive slenderness scared her fans and some of them have decided that Lily-Rose Depp is anorexic. As it turned out, they were not mistaken. The actress admitted she suffered from anorexia for a long time and critical comments in social media about her appearance depress her:It hurts a lot and depresses me, because I have spent a lot of energy fighting the disease. I was much younger, when I faced with anorexia, it was very difficult to deal with it. All who are familiar with this problem, know how difficult it is to return to a normal life.However, Lily-Rose had shown extraordinary perseverance in the fight against disease:I have battled eating disorder for a long time, and am very proud of the results that I have achieved.'When she 'lost the weight' she was just getting into modelling. Then, Karl Lagerfeld asked her to be a spokesmodel for Chanel. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ita, it sounds like a pr move to combat the backlash & I'm genuinely worried about her bc that doesnt sound like an agent that cares about her



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ita. I didnt know that about Zoe, that's so upsetting Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah I don't think this is true. If anything, she's slowly lost weight since she first broke out (before the movie), and since then and now after losing even more has been turned into a ""fashion-darling" on red carpets. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't know if Netflix is making the right decisions in some of their shows about mental health. First 13 Reasons Why, now this... Reply

Thread

Link

Right or wrong, I appreciate breaking the taboo. I think it's important to have the conversation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gross that they made her lose weight in the first place? fat people can be anorexic too. they're just ultra glamorizing eating disorders by always having these beautiful, super skinny, wilting actresses play them



Edited at 2017-07-02 02:46 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

they're just ultra glamorizing eating disorders by always having these beautiful, super skinny, wilting actresses play them



Absolutely and it's so harmful. Like I don't ever remember seeing portrayals of eating disorders showing hair loss for example. Nothing beautiful about that when your losing bunch of hair at young age. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Re: the hair loss part, a TV movie (I think it was on Lifetime) called Starving In Suburbia shows the main character at one point feeling of her head and pulling hair away from her scalp. But that's the only movie I know of personally that shows that, granted I haven't seen many movies that depict eating disorders so there could be others. It also showed that both she and her brother have eating disorders (he dies towards the end of the movie).



But I agree, seems that the majority of these portrayals are glamorizing eating disorders from the looks of things. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm always uncomfortable talking to people about my ED because I'm overweight. I don't look like the ~typical person with anorexia so people (including medical professionals) don't take me seriously. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

to the bone is going to be a full on mess that'll just end up glorifying EDs, I don't understand how anyone though it was a good idea. Even the trailer looked a gd mess. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm also so tired of EDs mainly being shown through characters that are white, thin and very conventional looking young women. Anyone can have an ed regardless of their weight, age or background- and as a woc, having one on top of also trying to live up to other cultural beauty standards/ having family who often time doesn't see them as valid presents an entirely different struggle. There are so many stories that can be told, but usually it ends up being "white girl is gorgeous but wants to control one aspect of her life and now she can't stop until other people say she's truly beautiful or talented inside."



Edited at 2017-07-02 02:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I want to like this comment x10 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This so much.



I have had eating disorder since I was 12. Few years later where I was more comfortable with my body, my mother just had to like say "This won't fit you. Bla bla bla" and I got super antsy after that. I told her slowly.. that I have a disorder. She just doesn't get it. She doesn't take it as something serious (asian culture upbringing and all) I think I'm recovering. I'm still in progress. It's better now. But I can tell you one thing, there hasn't been a day since I have not thought about food (not like "I'm hungry and I want to eat kind of way). It sucks. Even though it's not really in the forefront anymore, but it's there in the corner of your mind kind of thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I relate to your comment so much as well. I'd like to think that I'm in "recovery", but food still takes over my thoughts at all moments, even if I'm focusing on something else like you said. I'm black but my parents immigrated from East Africa, and my mom in particular always comments on my body in a similar way to how your mom does (when I lost weight she constantly said I was too skinny, now that I've put it back on/am trying to be healthy, she'll point out how some of my clothes won't fit/I should buy bigger sizes because I'll gain more). I had a lot of asian friends who'd talk about their parents being blunt about body image as well. I know our parents don't mean it to be malicious, but the way they grew up or saw weight is a lot different than we do, and it sucks when they don't understand how much comments like that can mess with our recovery. These are the kind of things that I'd love to be explored, as hard as it would be to watch.



Wising you the best on your recovery. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm sorry bb <3 my mother has an ED and encourages my disordered eating. It's difficult getting through to someone that you've got a problem when they don't see the problem at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is soooo true.

I was shocked when I read a large amount of Latinas have ED for example. You never see anything about it on tv Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This season of fargo has a villain, male, who has bulimia. His teeth are all fucked cause of it. I thought it was interesting Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she visibly lost so much weight once she her acting career started to take off :/ Reply

Thread

Link

This seems like such a bad idea, what the fuck is wrong with Netflix lately?



And it's not like she actually needed to lose weight to play someone with anorexia. It's called ACTING for a reason.



Edited at 2017-07-02 03:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Don't they have the CGI to make stuff happen? I'm thinking specifically of Josh Hutcherson in the last Hunger Games movie. They made him appear emaciated and it looked super convincing.



I'm kind of side-eying an industry that consistently expects its female actors to lose tons of weight "for the role" but when has no problem wheeling out the sfx for the men.



Edited at 2017-07-02 03:32 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They have had the technology for years now, it's what they did for Chris Evans in the first Captain America movie and Kstew in that Twilight movie where she was pregnant with the demon baby.



They have no fucking excuse for making an ED survivor actually lose weight for the role. Pay for the gd CGI instead! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i remember when jlaw was casted in the hunger games and everyone complained that she wasn't skinny enough and didn't look like she was starving and it just was so disturbing to me. that works in text, when no real people are involved, but that isn't something we need to see on screen or subject real actresses too. use cgi when need be. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you also don't need to be skeletal looking to have an eating disorder. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I found it really uncomfortable that she was on the cover of Shape magazine. Like, it is so suspicious that they're heralding her strength regarding her recovery from an eating disorder but then will put the body that she has now on the cover as if she didn't get to her current look without the disorder. Reply

Thread

Link

I know this movie is going to be triggering as fuck but I'm going to watch it anyway because I'm self-destructive trash ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Thread

Link

This was me with '13 Reasons Why'



why are we like this lol :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same 😩 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte x.x Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've deliberately avoided all promotion for this movie but i'm finding that even photos of her in it are triggering af to me Reply

Thread

Link

Same. I watched the trailer without knowing what it was about and now I'm actively avoiding it all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=aN9syJfWp 8U here is my recommendation for a show about eds. only 1 ep, they put it on YouTube in hopes to get funding or something? sometimes it's comforting to watch these types of shows to feel seen, feel like someone else understands what you've gone through. Reply

Thread

Link

Ooh, I like this...it's very honest. I hope it takes off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really need to stop coming into posts about this movie.



They make my head go into full ED math mode and I'm pulling numbers and calculating on how to do awful things. I really don't need to be going down any self destructive paths rn.

But I also think, that this is what me at 32 can do, that I know what my body should be focusing on and that I'm strong and healthy now (and also that I was diagnosed with a reproductive disorder and I need to focus my energy into maintaining that at bay instead). But so many other girls are not. So many other girls and women have other issues that make them vulnerable, have states of mind where this is immensely more triggering and I hate the whole thing.



So lol my feelings about this movie go between rage and triggering I can't Reply

Thread

Link