got | emilia smile

Lily Collins on Body Image and Eating Disorders




- Collins, who has had an eating disorder in the past, plays a character with anorexia in her new film, Netflix's To the Bone & has gotten complimented over her weight loss to portray this character; says "that is why the problem exists"
- has felt a pressure over the years to portray a perfect image
- says she was rejected from appearing in magazines because of her weight loss: "I was told that a lot of media did not want to put me in their magazines. [...] But it hit me – 'Oh, this is going to majorly f*** with your career now, not just your health.' I told my publicist that if I could snap my fingers and gain ten pounds right that second, I would give anything to do that. I never thought I’d ever say anything like that!"
- says that she used to consider healthy to be looking perfect, but now sees it as how strong you feel

source 1 2 3
Tagged: ,