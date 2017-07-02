Lily Collins on Body Image and Eating Disorders
Lily Collins recalls a time when magazines would not publish her on their covers because of how she looked: https://t.co/LFdWc9HGl5— JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 29, 2017
- Collins, who has had an eating disorder in the past, plays a character with anorexia in her new film, Netflix's To the Bone & has gotten complimented over her weight loss to portray this character; says "that is why the problem exists"
- has felt a pressure over the years to portray a perfect image
- says she was rejected from appearing in magazines because of her weight loss: "I was told that a lot of media did not want to put me in their magazines. [...] But it hit me – 'Oh, this is going to majorly f*** with your career now, not just your health.' I told my publicist that if I could snap my fingers and gain ten pounds right that second, I would give anything to do that. I never thought I’d ever say anything like that!"
- says that she used to consider healthy to be looking perfect, but now sees it as how strong you feel
source 1 2 3
The thought of ppl complimenting her is terrifying.
She sounds like she knows it's fucked up but I still worry bc this is still a mental illness we're dealing with and I hope she has someone to help her
I liked her book, it was really positive and I think it will be really helpful to young girls but 'To The Bone' looks like a goddamn mess.
Zoe Kravitz (who relapsed after playing a patient with anorexia in 'The Road Within), Lily Rose Depp and Zayn Malik all got booked for campaigns BECAUSE of how much weight they lost from their EDs. Anne Hathaway got Vogue after she ate 'oatmeal paste' to play a prostitute starving of consumption and so did Rooney Mara and in both pieces the interviewer couldn't stop raving about their 'ethereal looks' and 'frail, slender frames'. Mila Kunis was afraid to gain the weight back after 'Black Swan'. I think her publicist told her to say that so people wouldn't worry or call the movie irresponsible.
The whole thing is so fucked up.
Edited at 2017-07-02 02:26 pm (UTC)
yeah i'm confused about that too....the thinner the better for celebrities unless you're, like, actually seriously skeletal looking
but wasn't lily rose depp always TINY? wym
'In the latest interview Lily-Rose Depp decided to discuss the state of her health. Excessive slenderness scared her fans and some of them have decided that Lily-Rose Depp is anorexic. As it turned out, they were not mistaken. The actress admitted she suffered from anorexia for a long time and critical comments in social media about her appearance depress her:
It hurts a lot and depresses me, because I have spent a lot of energy fighting the disease. I was much younger, when I faced with anorexia, it was very difficult to deal with it. All who are familiar with this problem, know how difficult it is to return to a normal life.
However, Lily-Rose had shown extraordinary perseverance in the fight against disease:
I have battled eating disorder for a long time, and am very proud of the results that I have achieved.'
http://www.frivolette.com/fashion/model
When she 'lost the weight' she was just getting into modelling. Then, Karl Lagerfeld asked her to be a spokesmodel for Chanel.
Edited at 2017-07-02 02:46 pm (UTC)
Absolutely and it's so harmful. Like I don't ever remember seeing portrayals of eating disorders showing hair loss for example. Nothing beautiful about that when your losing bunch of hair at young age.
But I agree, seems that the majority of these portrayals are glamorizing eating disorders from the looks of things.
Edited at 2017-07-02 02:57 pm (UTC)
I have had eating disorder since I was 12. Few years later where I was more comfortable with my body, my mother just had to like say "This won't fit you. Bla bla bla" and I got super antsy after that. I told her slowly.. that I have a disorder. She just doesn't get it. She doesn't take it as something serious (asian culture upbringing and all) I think I'm recovering. I'm still in progress. It's better now. But I can tell you one thing, there hasn't been a day since I have not thought about food (not like "I'm hungry and I want to eat kind of way). It sucks. Even though it's not really in the forefront anymore, but it's there in the corner of your mind kind of thing.
Wising you the best on your recovery. <3
I was shocked when I read a large amount of Latinas have ED for example. You never see anything about it on tv
And it's not like she actually needed to lose weight to play someone with anorexia. It's called ACTING for a reason.
Edited at 2017-07-02 03:25 pm (UTC)
I'm kind of side-eying an industry that consistently expects its female actors to lose tons of weight "for the role" but when has no problem wheeling out the sfx for the men.
Edited at 2017-07-02 03:32 pm (UTC)
They have no fucking excuse for making an ED survivor actually lose weight for the role. Pay for the gd CGI instead!
why are we like this lol :/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=aN9syJfWp
They make my head go into full ED math mode and I'm pulling numbers and calculating on how to do awful things. I really don't need to be going down any self destructive paths rn.
But I also think, that this is what me at 32 can do, that I know what my body should be focusing on and that I'm strong and healthy now (and also that I was diagnosed with a reproductive disorder and I need to focus my energy into maintaining that at bay instead). But so many other girls are not. So many other girls and women have other issues that make them vulnerable, have states of mind where this is immensely more triggering and I hate the whole thing.
So lol my feelings about this movie go between rage and triggering I can't
Also, lmao, her saying she wanted to gain more weight just to be on magazine covers again is super problematic. It's obvious she's still struggling with the disorder.
Edited at 2017-07-02 05:40 pm (UTC)