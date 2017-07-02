These eps have been kinda boring tbh Reply

how is this season so far? i loved the first season but everything since then has been underwhelming as hell. should i bother watching this one? Reply

It's been ok. Very heavy on wrapping things up so not as strong on 1/3/4. Reply

not as strong on 1/ 3 ugh castor clones /4



i agree but also IMHO every season of OB has had a relatively slow/weak first half. i think i made this exact comment last year as well. the difference between this year and 1/4 is they have no hook, no justification for teasing us and taking it slow. the show is ending and they're retconning a cult into everything? and a monster in the woods? what is this season 2 dark angel ridiculousness? Reply

if the beth stuff in s4 didn't grab you then this season def won't Reply

When are we going to see Krystal again? Reply

i heard 5.06 is a krystal ep. Reply

