July 2nd, 2017, 09:31 pm winter_lace Next week on Orphan Black Source Tagged: orphan black (space / bbc america), tatiana maslany
3 ugh castor clones/4
i agree but also IMHO every season of OB has had a relatively slow/weak first half. i think i made this exact comment last year as well. the difference between this year and 1/4 is they have no hook, no justification for teasing us and taking it slow. the show is ending and they're retconning a cult into everything? and a monster in the woods? what is this season 2 dark angel ridiculousness?
As much as it sounds cheesy to say, this show has really helped me figure out how to be a woman. It's been there throughout my early and mid-20s, when I was really struggling to assert myself and figure out who I am. It showed me that there's no one right way to be a woman. You can be anything and anyone you want.