Sade Appointed Commander of British Empire

Condragulations! Queen Sade has been appointed as the righteous
Commander of the Order of The British Empire

  • Queen of England gave fellow Queen Sade the prestigous tite this past month of June during her 91st birthday

  • In a statement Sade says it, "was a great gesture to me and all black women of England."

  • Currently has no plans on releasing new music



