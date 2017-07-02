Sade Appointed Commander of British Empire
Condragulations! Queen Sade has been appointed as the righteous
Commander of the Order of The British Empire
- Queen of England gave fellow Queen Sade the prestigous tite this past month of June during her 91st birthday
- In a statement Sade says it, "was a great gesture to me and all black women of England."
- Currently has no plans on releasing new music
source
Is she leading the war on brexit?
edit: omg nvm i got it now 😭😭😭
Ngl i thought he post was saying she was 91 and was like
Congrats!!!
Lol @ the shade thrown her way for no new music being released.
She's truly an ethereal woman ✨
So there aren't really any perks besides that it's an acknowledgment of service to the arts.
i assume so with her new title and all
/s
Not even gonna check if someone beat me to this
STAN HA!
