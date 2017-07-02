Sade Appointed Commander of British Empire

But, like, what does it mean?



Is she leading the war on brexit?

Sade looks GREAT for 91 but won't this interfear with her mysteriously disappearing, dying in private and then re-emerging as a surprisingly similar looking & sounding relative in roughly 15 or so years?

they meant the queen-

Clearly one of y'all ain't catching on lol

LMAO, this comment actually made me look up Sade's age

yeah, I misread it at first like, she's 91? how? then I realized it meant the Queen

I'm screaming

byeeee

I can't breathe omg

LMAO good god

lmfao im sorry bb



edit: omg nvm i got it now 😭😭😭



Edited at 2017-07-02 05:44 am (UTC)

klasjdfk;ldaf i was actually confused too

Ngl i thought he post was saying she was 91 and was like



LOL @ that shade.Ngl i thought he post was saying she was 91 and was like

i lol'd

lmao I'm cackling irl

oh honey

Neato

Lol @ the shade thrown her way for no new music being released.

i saw her in concert a few years ago and she was fantastic. her voice is so rich and beautiful. and the sax solo on jezebel still gives me chills.

You lucky bastard. How was it?

She's so beautiful. I wish she would release new music because I love her.

She's truly an ethereal woman ✨

What a queen

so what does that mean? what would she do?

Get new stationary

It's a step down from being knighted (so no Sir/Dame) you can put CBE at the end of your name whenever it's printed and media/papers and whatnot will use it.



So there aren't really any perks besides that it's an acknowledgment of service to the arts.

wave at people with a smug.

Currently has no plans on releasing new music



i assume so with her new title and all



















/s Reply

this glorious goddess.

ilh. superficial comment but she is one of the most beautiful women i've ever seen tbh

One might say she's a...Soldier...Of Love..

this face always gets me lmao

lmao omg

bahahaha

LOLOLOL



STAN HA! Reply

lol good one

lmaoo

