Celebs Mock Dumb As a Rock POTUS: A Round Up!

Trumplethinskin is still upset at Mika & Joe for calling him out on his lies, and it's now come out that multiple top aids in the WH, including Jared Kushner, called and texted them to apologize or else they'd let the National Enquirer (who harassed Mika's children) publish a story about them. Joe Scarborough has receipts.
Trump also just tweeted that he is contemplating switching his 2nd favorite catch phrase from #FakeNews to #FraudNews, because he doesn't have anything more important to think about...
NACHO - quick heads up - you're coming across like a real piece of shit @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/NZNbzWsHKn— Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) July 1, 2017
Pot. Kettle. Black. https://t.co/wL8CX11FBE— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 1, 2017
"Mr. President, yes, you can come in your robe. Please don't make us use the restraints. This will all be over soon." pic.twitter.com/hZOSU7cTxU— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) July 1, 2017
Whoever gets to be #46 is going to have an easy time meeting the expectations of the office.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 30, 2017
Sarah H. Sanders re Trump’s attack on Mika says he “fights fire with fire.” I doubt anyone with hair that flammable would fuck with fire!— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 1, 2017
My god. This is what your President spends all his time thinking about. Not jobs. Not health care. Not ISIS. Cable news shows. https://t.co/cgXUkC1RAK— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 1, 2017
The damage is done. Might take a generation or 3 to improve our image.
it is fucked, but sometimes the one who isn't right for you needs to do some real damage for you to realize that you prob should stop going back
"We always knew Americans were pretty stupid, but thanks for proving it in such spectacular fashion."
I doubt it. I mean, our reputation was shit already and mostly deservedly so. Now this.
t has prove what people will do for those sweet, sweet tax cuts and its honestly beyond disgusting.
I'm hoping that something does happen as far as him both blocking people and deleting tweets since there has been a bit of debate over the legality of it.
Anyone else read that in Joker's voice?
If not, try it, it's amazing.
Exactly. They KNEW what they were getting.
Let them burn
And I'm Canadian so I can't evem imagine the level of joy you normals are feeling watching these brainless fuckers.
They blocked me, no loss to me, they give shitty birthday and Christmas gifts anyways, BYE
I've only been watching Morning Joe since around the inauguration and they have been trashing him the entire time, I didn't even realize they liked him at one point haha
This has been me since November. I have no hope left.
The GOOD SHIT for anyone who missed it:
Btw your gifs are a thing of beauty as always (Trixie and Katya always make me smile, they're one of my refuges in these shitty times.)
It's gonna be the defining costume of this decade.
