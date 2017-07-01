Celebs Mock Dumb As a Rock POTUS: A Round Up!

Will your country ever be able to recover from this? Like, even when he's eventually gone, I feel like so much bad shit has been stirred up that there's really no going back. Reply

Thread

Link

Probably not.



The damage is done. Might take a generation or 3 to improve our image. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope so. I hope the association surrounding Trump leaves with him (and does enough damage to conservatives that they won't ever win again) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ya i think there's something to ppl saying america needs this



it is fucked, but sometimes the one who isn't right for you needs to do some real damage for you to realize that you prob should stop going back Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean hopefully this is the low point but i feel like now any reality tv loser can be elected president so maybe not Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

At this point, I honestly don't know. It's only been 6 months and he's done so much damage already. I'm hoping we've just had a real quick decent to the bottom/the worst/Trump's "normal" because otherwise I shudder to think where we'll be a year from now, let alone 4. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it'll take several generations to flush his influence out but it'll still be a stain on us ala Hitler with Germany. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Nope, he has forever changed politics. I mean, American politics has always been bullshit and fucked up but the GOP will be out for revenge and it will just continue to escalate and go back and forth. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The people he killed will remain dead. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At the rate he's going at, he'll create a stain that won't wash out for at least a generation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just wait and see how the supreme court looks after he's gone. That's what will seriously fuck us over for decades, no exaggeration. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

/Not American but no imo. Maybe people will get their rights back in several decades (I mean the supreme court noms are going to be such a nightmare), but America has really lost its place as a global influencer. Every country is playing nice publicly while working behind the scenes to mitigate the damage. Even if the Americans elect someone normal in 4 years there is really no going back from that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

its all downhill from here. Paying the price for the blood this country was built on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope not for a good long while, at least re: the rest of the world looking at us.



"We always knew Americans were pretty stupid, but thanks for proving it in such spectacular fashion." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's not looking good that's for sure Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's been a long time since an empire has fallen, past due. Maybe hyperbole, but I wouldn't be shocked if there was no more America soonish. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Given the fact that so many of the folks who enabled him (esp the GOP, Breitbart, Fox News, Newt Gingrich, the 700 Club etc) have been around for decades (and the root of their complaints goes back a century or more, but most especially since the 1970's) I don't have very high hopes. This is not about one person, unfortunately. It would be a lot easier to fix if it were. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people are still voting for republican shitbags so nope, i don't think so. not anytime soon at least, if ever. there's so much hate to contend with. i don't understand such evil hearts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I doubt it. I mean, our reputation was shit already and mostly deservedly so. Now this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no. the united states is officially over and will never be considered a global superpower ever again. i think by the time trump and his people are out of office (who knows when that will be; he will be reelected, and i have no doubt that pence will follow with consecutive terms, thanks to continued gerrymandering and voter suppression), russia and china will be the main powers fighting for control of things, with russia commandeering most american military bases in asia and the pacific. the united states military will be given to russia. if not officially, it will be said that the usa is ~aligning~ with russia to protect oil and natural gas reserves, which china desperately wants. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think so. It'll take a while, but I believe a solid generation or so of dedicated honesty, integrity, and progressive attitudes from our leaders and legislators and vigilance and civil participation from the citizens should do it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Italy used to be a Superpower. China is gaining a lot of influence on the world stage. Who knows. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think so because the amount of people here, and resources is vast compared to a lot of countries. Size does matter. Even though the US has forcefully held to lands, 50 state governments is hard to fight. Some of our states are richer and more powerful than a lot of countries and you can't escape that fact. Even now, state governments are basically what have kept us afloat. Also, unless every single immigrant packs and leaves, I don't see how the US would completely crash. My parents are immigrants and don't want to leave because it's more dangerous back home.



Edited at 2017-07-02 02:41 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Eventually, of course. People always forget Americas only been around for a couple hundred years. The rest of the western world has been chugging along for thousands of years with shit and sunshine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The system's like a glass vase. It takes a second to shatter it into a million pieces, and a lifetime to put it back together. However far it was broken before, Obama tried to piece as much of it back together as possible, but Trump has now broken those pieces even further. No amount of glue will make it whole again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Our country already had a horrible reputation. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think the answer is really complicated. The U.S. still attracted a lot of people for work and education and was still considered some kind of leader in the private sector during the Bush/Iraq War, which a lot of people had a terrible opinion of globally. I think that Trump is damaging, but I also think realistically the country is so divided so some pockets of the country are still going to be relatively okay and still attractive to international visitors. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

America had a shit image in the first place, this just adds to it exponentially. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It could, but the US really needs a deep change, especially in the way you all misunderstand how a government should work and that pathological fear against socialism. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean im down for tearing it apart from the ground up. a lot of shit needs fixing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No because a lot of Americans live in relative comfort despite all of this. It'll take a nationwide tragedy or war to shake things up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A long time if ever. We're stilling getting over Bush. It took the country a long time to get over Nixon so I don't see these effects resolving soon when he's gone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nope. theres no turning point after this.

t has prove what people will do for those sweet, sweet tax cuts and its honestly beyond disgusting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

after the war Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Probably a few decades when certain groups die off tbh? I don't even know anymore. Can't take three and a half more years of this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly I think the American "empire" has fallen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG the "Take on Me" of it all is killing me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haha yup except he blocks the ones that get under his skin which is why there are more right-wing ones in the comments lately. what a sad sack of shit who claims he can take on ISIS when he can't even handle someone being mean to him on the fucking internet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i love how its all spiderman (spidermans? spidermen?) and then venom. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was nice that the liberal tear mug bots finally started to disappear... but the ones that are there now are even more annoying. I just wish that people would stop replying to them and giving them relevance.



I'm hoping that something does happen as far as him both blocking people and deleting tweets since there has been a bit of debate over the legality of it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

those ~liberal tear mug~ bots were SO annoying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Heaven tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He should have used the original

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's july and i still can't believe this mother fucker is our president. Reply

Thread

Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's true, evil really does keep you alive Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know right. 🙄 I'm convinced he's not going to be impeached either. The GOP doesn't care and the Dems aren't pushing back hard enough. It's just a sack of 💩 all around. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Might hinge on what Mueller finds. Trump is starting to tick off and scare established republicans. He doesn't listen. They may want to slide Pence in eventually. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same 😞 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





If not, try it, it's amazing.



Edited at 2017-07-02 01:40 am (UTC) If not, try it, it's amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

lol I love how Mark Hamill and Billy West will do their Joker and Zapp Braningan voices. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is he still doing his read-Trump-tweets-in-his-Joker-voice thing? Because that was amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have not heard it yet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I honestly don't even feel bad for his supporters anymore. Let them suffer. They didn't care about us when they voted for this piece of shit. Reply

Thread

Link

everyone who feels bad fro them annoys me so fucking much. why should i have any modicum of empathy for some shit stains who voted out of clearly bigoted ways? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly. They KNEW what they were getting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Read/heard your comment in Draco's voice lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the hand-wringing on the left over his voters drives me fucking crazy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup

Let them burn Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The problem is that his supporters are probably the group least likely to be affected by his awful policies. It's everyone else who will be hurt. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I never did. They had every opportunity to find the truth and not vote for him. If they suffer it's of their own doing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never felt bad for them, aside from maybe having some pity for their stupidity. After everything that has happened, they're still proud of voting for him so they can die for all I care. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia. and i hate saying that because my dad and most of his family voted for him, and are still ardent supporters. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they don't care about anyone but themselves Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You know, I hate shit like this because it's really just laughing at the poor like they're the only people who supported them even though a majority of lower class people didn't but k. Let's just ignore the upperclass/middle class that are the real reason this country are in the toilet. The classism in this place makes me sick.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol i never felt sorry for those assholes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL, who has time to waste feeling sorry for those morons?



hasuffer.gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte, let them reap what they sowed. I only hate they're going to take innocent lives down with them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk, I go back and forth (but usually I lean towards the 'WELL I HOPE UR HAPPY NOW' side). It's just a shitty shitty situation all around for everyone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tbh I've never felt sorry for them. I take great pleasure in their tragic tweets and Facebook posts. There was a week where a lot of them kept posting about how they didn't realise The ACA and Obama care were the same thing and how they were worried about the cost of their meds and their surgeries and illnesses and that was the best week in ages. One woman said she thought he was going to help them (his supporters) and punish the bad ones. She looked so lost and broken and that was golden lol. I think their cries of regret is the only light in this fucked up reality.



And I'm Canadian so I can't evem imagine the level of joy you normals are feeling watching these brainless fuckers. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I have no sympathy for them. My uncle and aunt will lose their Medicaid and are now whining about losing coverage on FB. I just comment "but you voted for Trump, so sucks for you. Enjoy the repercussions,"



They blocked me, no loss to me, they give shitty birthday and Christmas gifts anyways, BYE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Basically. They brought this on themselves. I feel bad for the people who voted for Clinton and got this shitstain instead. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so for a while trump, mika and joe were friends or friendly before he ran and once he ran and won the president they turned on him and trump feels betrayed? because watching morning joe that donny guy seems to turning on trump now. Reply

Thread

Link

I think they were friendly with him when he was a reality TV star, he ran for president and they didn't take him seriously when they should have, then when he was finally elected and they had to have a cold hard think about it they were like "oh, fuck this guy is the worst"



I've only been watching Morning Joe since around the inauguration and they have been trashing him the entire time, I didn't even realize they liked him at one point haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think they may have turned at some point during the election. They broke the "If we have nukes why can't we use them?" story and both looked scared shitless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm beyond fucking sick of him god. GO AWAY Reply

Thread

Link

GET HIM, LUKE Reply

Thread

Link

I'm in a place of hopelessness right now. I'm not sure things are going to get better. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm really scared about the Senate "health care" bill passing next week. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have no doubt it will. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This has been me since November. I have no hope left. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think this administration has managed to add ten years to my life within just seven months. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm a granma because of Brexit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are his tweets from his personal twitter going to be archived? Reply

Thread

Link

Apparently yes. Think of the great writers and orators who have been President and dump's words will stand alongside them forever. Sad! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Trevor Noah did a Twitter library two weeks ago of his tweets. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it still blows my mind that no one in his administration has taken away his twitter. like, damn. do they really think that the pr angle of 'no such thing as bad press' actually is relevant here??? they are either seriously incompetent or 45 is so unhinged that they are afraid that any dissension in the ranks will lead to termination . Reply

Thread

Link

They can suggest it, but he's the president so no one can really tell him what to do and their boss. I think they've just accepted it at this point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

too bad there isnt a real B613 to do us all a huge favor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm convinced it's the latter lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think they will because during the campaign and the hell we have entered, his BS tweets been a smokescreen for the even more reprehensible shit that has been going down in the administration. By the time there is a focus on it, they've already gone to the next evil deed.



*takes off tin foil hat* Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

How can they take it away? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

does it matter? he's gotten away with saying so much horrible shit and will continue to. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm pretty sure he'd throw a major tantrum if they tried to take it away for a significant period of time. Firings, holding press conferences to complain to the press about it, doing even less than he does now.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You really come up with the best gifs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



LoL Sis, you have no idea how excited I got when this post popped up right after I found that random ass, ridiculous GIF. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ur the light of my life with these comments Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

So why are these stories coming out of the woodwork now, I wonder?



Btw your gifs are a thing of beauty as always (Trixie and Katya always make me smile, they're one of my refuges in these shitty times.) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LOL I knew you were going to find that gif. I found it and posted it in a roundup too :p I couldnt stop laughing when I saw it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this first gif is the best. i always wonder how much those t-rex suit people make bc they have the best answer for when people ask, "what do you do?" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like the dinosaur suit is everywhere these days.



It's gonna be the defining costume of this decade. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love t-rex doing anything



That costume makes everything 10x funnier Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

superdogbiter where isto express what we're all feeling but too afraid of the FBI to say? Reply

Thread

Link

banned Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they got her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly, she was pretty harmless. i hope she's doing ok. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link