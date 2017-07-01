Karlie

Celebs Mock Dumb As a Rock POTUS: A Round Up!



Trumplethinskin is still upset at Mika & Joe for calling him out on his lies, and it's now come out that multiple top aids in the WH, including Jared Kushner, called and texted them to apologize or else they'd let the National Enquirer (who harassed Mika's children) publish a story about them. Joe Scarborough has receipts.

Trump also just tweeted that he is contemplating switching his 2nd favorite catch phrase from #FakeNews to #FraudNews, because he doesn't have anything more important to think about...

[MORE TWEETS ABOUT 💩]















Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8
Tagged: , , , ,