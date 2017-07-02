Doctor Who Season 10 Finale - Review, Christmas Special News, and a Goodbye

Are there any legit~ rumors at all about who could be 13? I can't remember how quickly we found out about Matt and Peter.



i'm pretty sure they'll go for a poc, i don't think he'll be a woman, which is a damn shame cause i wa rooting for Hayley Atwell.



After what I recently found out about Hayley Atwell, my vote for her is withdrawn!! Reply

I really thought the next Doctor could be a woman, they've been hinting at it all series Reply

Just Kris Marshall, since there were so many big bets on him that bookies suspended betting. (Same thing happened for Peter Capaldi, Matt Smith, and the rumor that Dumbledore died.) I've heard some thoughtful arguments on how it could possibly be so-and-so actor that Chibnall has worked with before (eg James D'Arcy, Phoebe Waller-Bridge) but it doesn't really work out once you factor in their other filming commitments. Reply

Ok, your post was better, OP! lol.



i'm glad Bill might come back, but if she doesn't i'm happy she had her big lesbian happy ending.



NOOOOO!!! Missy!!! :(



Maybe she'll return in a few years... we never expected John Simm to return either. Reply

If this is Bill's farewell, i'm actually somehow ok with it? Like i'll never love the next Doctor more than Capaldi, i'll never love the next Companion more than Bill, so it seems oddly fitting, and she had her well deserved happy ending 💖



You KNOW I stan for Missy, so I was legit so sad. AND TO THINK THE DOCTOR NEVER FOUND OUT SHE WENT BACK FOR HIM. My Theta/Koschei shipper heart is breaking.



I'd LOVE for her to come back though, like i'm not done with her.



Of course it is lmao YOU KNOW HOW MUCH EFFORT I PUT INTO POSTING HERE. Bringing the Journalistic Integrity up in ONTD.

12 and regeneration - Reply

I miss this show <3 Reply

Me tooooo! And it provides so much context-devoid giffing opportunities for 12 finally telling it like it is lmao Reply

HI OP ❣❣❣❣❣



FiltchDoctor makes me laugh.



I don't care who 13 will be, moffat will be gone and DING DONG THE WITCH IS DEAD Reply

DOESN'T MOFFAT LOOK TIRED.



bye bish @ his flop ass



HI MY SWEETEST BB 💖

I hope his Brillo pad ass floats off to irrelevance forever Reply

Last week was better, and this was alright... I guess. It was trying too hard to make me feel things, and It just wasn't working.



I will miss Missy, and I hope Bill comes back, but that we don't have to hear about her being a lesbian every. damn. episode. Seriously, I'm a 'mo and this it was too much. This weeks 'I'm gay' gag was cute, but let it be the last.



I'm excited for the fresh blood of next season, but it is so far away. What if I'm dead by then? Oh, well. Reply

we don't have to hear about her being a lesbian every. damn. episode.



yes we do, shut up. ugh. don't be a homophobe, titus.



/Titus side eye





Edit: I can't get this damn image to work. meh.



It was a decent finale, the last two episodes have been what I was hoping 12s series would be like in general.



I want more Missy and I want to see her and River team-up/showdown.



Was not expecting The First Doctor to show up, they should bring back Susan Foreman.



And I hate that BBC does't do specials revolving around the past doctors. If you are going to bring back the 1st, give us a special! Reply

Haven't watched the finale yet but damn it went by fast, I feel like this series just started. Heck I still feel like 12 is a new Doctor.



I'm not a fan of Doctors regenerating during Christmas specials, so many of the specials are terrible and it's such a long break before you get to say goodbye. 9's regeneration remains the best one of new who. Reply

I don't want to say it's bad but it has so many hallmarks of his faux clever style that I was pretty irritated most of the finale. The whole part where Bill realises she was a cyberman really didn't work for me as we, the audience knew what she was.



Also, what the hell species is that liquid stuff? It's that powerful? Come on, there's a story there and we're supposed to pass on it?



And urgh, Moffat name checking his knowledge of Doctor Who history, what was the point? Plus they make this big deal of them being Mondas colonists but that seemed forgotten by the end as well as the fact that the Master was the one driving their creation seemed to contradict the later point about the cybermen being invented wherever humans are. Which also, he mentions Cybermen were created on Telos but that didn't happen, Cybermen invaded Telos and displaced the native species, the Cryons because the Cybermen wanted their refrigeration technology. Furthermore, them improving that quickly to the new series style? They should have just kept the original style and given them bigger weapons or better armouring on their chest plates.



I was disappointed with the Master killing Missy. The Master has always been about self preservation so him killing her seems too much when he could have just disabled her. Plus the Master as a character will come back eventually.



And I'm intrigued by the first Doctor appearing but the whole 'I'm the first' line is so overdone, they could have had Peter or Colin or Sylvester or Paul come out of the mists then saved the 1st as a surprise for the actual special. Don't get me wrong, I loved the Adventures in Space and Time special and David as the 1st Doctor but how much more could that moment have been if it was and actual classic series Doctor, (Not Tom, he was already the Curator but I would so be here for an actual appearance in the special). I so don't trust Moffat with a special where the Doctor has to regain his desire to live (and where the hell did the desire not to come from?) but I wonder if they're casting for The Second and Third Doctors? And 5/6/7 better get their moments after the betrayal that was the 50th. Moffat fumbles the ball as usual. Reply

He made peace with dying on the Mondas ship. That's the whole point of his speech. He didn't plan to make it out. There was no large gash in the sky set to give him regeneration energy. This wasn't like 11 whining to his enemies about being too frail to fight. Dying was apart of the plan. Reply

I don't have a problem with him accepting his death in the course of saving the day, the Doctor has always been willing to sacrifice himself, but deciding to let himself die after he's survived the crisis, stopping himself from regenerating seems to have come out of nowhere. There's been no arc about him being tired of saving the day, nothing about the years of losing everyone around him finally breaking him down, nothing to show why the Doctor would just give up. I just worry that this is going towards another self-congratulatory Moffat tour of why the Doctor is so special and super critical to the very existence of the universe. Reply

I'm so upset I got back into this super late for Capaldi and his seasons are done.



Even if the writing was frequently a miss I really loved Capaldi as the Doctor, I looked forward to watching him even if (when, really) the show itself was a snoozefest.



And I'll miss his fluffy hair on my tv screen, honestly. Reply

That was ok. I'm annoyed we have to wait until Christmas, the seasons need to be longer. Reply

i feel very meh about this past season, i wish twelve and bill got better episodes. i never really liked missy and i can't stand nardole.



i'm really going to miss capaldi as the doctor. i vividly remember desperately trying to find a live stream of the announcement as i was at work. it was a sunday so a church was renting the theatre i work at and i was sitting in the back on my laptop. one of the crew was a huge fan of doctor who and really wanted capaldi to be doctor. so while the kids are singing bible songs i'm there watching it and when capaldi walks onto the screen i look up towards the booth, manage to get his attention and give him a thumbs up all while trying really hard not to cheer. then i watched breaking bad while the kid's learned about sin.



Ughhhh I can't believe they went with the whiny angry emo "I don't want to go" bullshit. Hopefully the Christmas special redeems that.



I literally don't know what to say about Bill's ending. What the hell was that. Although for a second I thought Heather was going to reveal herself as Susan Reply

I know I'm way in the minority, but I don't hate Moffat. Coupling is my favorite show (and there was a nod to that tonight with the cups touching). All his female characters are versions of Beryl and Sue, because he writes what he knows. And I'll take Moff over Rusty always. I loved the finale. I loved that Bill got her happy ending. She got the girl AND she took charge. Bill's tears at least had a backstory, so it's no worse than the magical tea that revived Ten.



I'm sad about Missy, but it makes so much sense. Simm!Master has already shown that he would rather die than help the Doctor (even though he did later, but whatever) so it was very in character. But Missy died for kindness, and that's a good death.



David Bradley plays an excellent First, so I'm looking forward to the Christmas Special.



Oh! Lastly, Capaldi did a Tom Baker impression more than once, so it was lovely that he offered a jelly baby. And he also looked like Pertwee a few times while prone. Kris Marshall may be the ginger the Doctor has wanted, but I'd love to Sean Pertwee as the next Doctor. It totally ties in with Curator Tom Baker saying the Doctor revisited familiar faces because Sean looks exactly like his father.

YYYEEESSS.



I would so love to see Sean Pertwee take on this role! Glad to see someone else thinks the same! Reply

