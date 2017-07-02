who bill&amp;hertardis

Doctor Who Season 10 Finale - Review, Christmas Special News, and a Goodbye




-David Bradley will be appearing in the Christmas Special as... The First Doctor!
-David Bradley also previously played William Hartnell (First Doctor) in the 50th Anniversary biopic 'An Adventure in Space and Time' (both as Hartnell himself and the Doctor)
-The fate of our Intergalactic Fave Bill Potts is currently unknown! That's right - this may NOT be the end for our Bill.
Not only did she survive the finale thinking the Doctor had died, but Pearl Mackie has had meetings with incoming showrunner Chris Chibnall, and has stated herself that she doesn't know what the future holds for Bill but hopes this isn't the end.
-Pearl reported on Graham Norton's Radio 2 show that Chris Chibnall was pleased with how well Bill had been received, leading to some speculation that this is not the last we'll see of her...


[First Christmas Special Image - double cut to save you from season finale spoilers]



[Departing Cast Member Says Goodbye - double cut on the big death of the finale just in case!]


