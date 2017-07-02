Doctor Who Season 10 Finale - Review, Christmas Special News, and a Goodbye
Doctor Who recap: series 36 finale – The Doctor Falls https://t.co/HoafV3lkOo— The Guardian (@guardian) 1 July 2017
-David Bradley will be appearing in the Christmas Special as... The First Doctor!
-David Bradley also previously played William Hartnell (First Doctor) in the 50th Anniversary biopic 'An Adventure in Space and Time' (both as Hartnell himself and the Doctor)
-The fate of our Intergalactic Fave Bill Potts is currently unknown! That's right - this may NOT be the end for our Bill.
Not only did she survive the finale thinking the Doctor had died, but Pearl Mackie has had meetings with incoming showrunner Chris Chibnall, and has stated herself that she doesn't know what the future holds for Bill but hopes this isn't the end.
-Pearl reported on Graham Norton's Radio 2 show that Chris Chibnall was pleased with how well Bill had been received, leading to some speculation that this is not the last we'll see of her...
[First Christmas Special Image - double cut to save you from season finale spoilers]
The Doctors will return at Christmas: https://t.co/O0GKdZijIC #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/x6nZVrSshP— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) 1 July 2017
[Departing Cast Member Says Goodbye - double cut on the big death of the finale just in case!]
Warning! Spoilers ahead!— Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) 1 July 2017
Michelle Gomez on the magnificent Missy…#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/UghyrtT1R7
Are you emotionally prepared for the next Christmas Special, ONTD Gallifreyans?
And are you sad to say goodbye to [Spoiler (click to open)]Missy?
SPOILERS in comments! I've put every major spoiler behind a double cut in post.
Ugh I hate waiting to see who will be the new Doctor
i'm glad Bill might come back, but if she doesn't i'm happy she had her big lesbian happy ending.
NOOOOO!!! Missy!!! :(
Maybe she'll return in a few years... we never expected John Simm to return either.
If this is Bill's farewell, i'm actually somehow ok with it? Like i'll never love the next Doctor more than Capaldi, i'll never love the next Companion more than Bill, so it seems oddly fitting, and she had her well deserved happy ending 💖
You KNOW I stan for Missy, so I was legit so sad. AND TO THINK THE DOCTOR NEVER FOUND OUT SHE WENT BACK FOR HIM. My Theta/Koschei shipper heart is breaking.
I'd LOVE for her to come back though, like i'm not done with her.
FiltchDoctor makes me laugh.
I don't care who 13 will be, moffat will be gone and DING DONG THE WITCH IS DEAD
DOESN'T MOFFAT LOOK TIRED.
bye bish @ his flop ass
I will miss Missy, and I hope Bill comes back, but that we don't have to hear about her being a lesbian every. damn. episode. Seriously, I'm a 'mo and this it was too much. This weeks 'I'm gay' gag was cute, but let it be the last.
I'm excited for the fresh blood of next season, but it is so far away. What if I'm dead by then? Oh, well.
yes we do, shut up. ugh. don't be a homophobe, titus.
I want more Missy and I want to see her and River team-up/showdown.
Was not expecting The First Doctor to show up, they should bring back Susan Foreman.
And I hate that BBC does't do specials revolving around the past doctors. If you are going to bring back the 1st, give us a special!
I'm not a fan of Doctors regenerating during Christmas specials, so many of the specials are terrible and it's such a long break before you get to say goodbye. 9's regeneration remains the best one of new who.
I don't want to say it's bad but it has so many hallmarks of his faux clever style that I was pretty irritated most of the finale. The whole part where Bill realises she was a cyberman really didn't work for me as we, the audience knew what she was.
Also, what the hell species is that liquid stuff? It's that powerful? Come on, there's a story there and we're supposed to pass on it?
And urgh, Moffat name checking his knowledge of Doctor Who history, what was the point? Plus they make this big deal of them being Mondas colonists but that seemed forgotten by the end as well as the fact that the Master was the one driving their creation seemed to contradict the later point about the cybermen being invented wherever humans are. Which also, he mentions Cybermen were created on Telos but that didn't happen, Cybermen invaded Telos and displaced the native species, the Cryons because the Cybermen wanted their refrigeration technology. Furthermore, them improving that quickly to the new series style? They should have just kept the original style and given them bigger weapons or better armouring on their chest plates.
I was disappointed with the Master killing Missy. The Master has always been about self preservation so him killing her seems too much when he could have just disabled her. Plus the Master as a character will come back eventually.
And I'm intrigued by the first Doctor appearing but the whole 'I'm the first' line is so overdone, they could have had Peter or Colin or Sylvester or Paul come out of the mists then saved the 1st as a surprise for the actual special. Don't get me wrong, I loved the Adventures in Space and Time special and David as the 1st Doctor but how much more could that moment have been if it was and actual classic series Doctor, (Not Tom, he was already the Curator but I would so be here for an actual appearance in the special). I so don't trust Moffat with a special where the Doctor has to regain his desire to live (and where the hell did the desire not to come from?) but I wonder if they're casting for The Second and Third Doctors? And 5/6/7 better get their moments after the betrayal that was the 50th.
Even if the writing was frequently a miss I really loved Capaldi as the Doctor, I looked forward to watching him even if (when, really) the show itself was a snoozefest.
And I'll miss his fluffy hair on my tv screen, honestly.
i'm really going to miss capaldi as the doctor. i vividly remember desperately trying to find a live stream of the announcement as i was at work. it was a sunday so a church was renting the theatre i work at and i was sitting in the back on my laptop. one of the crew was a huge fan of doctor who and really wanted capaldi to be doctor. so while the kids are singing bible songs i'm there watching it and when capaldi walks onto the screen i look up towards the booth, manage to get his attention and give him a thumbs up all while trying really hard not to cheer. then i watched breaking bad while the kid's learned about sin.
I literally don't know what to say about Bill's ending. What the hell was that. Although for a second I thought Heather was going to reveal herself as Susan
I'm sad about Missy, but it makes so much sense. Simm!Master has already shown that he would rather die than help the Doctor (even though he did later, but whatever) so it was very in character. But Missy died for kindness, and that's a good death.
David Bradley plays an excellent First, so I'm looking forward to the Christmas Special.
Oh! Lastly, Capaldi did a Tom Baker impression more than once, so it was lovely that he offered a jelly baby. And he also looked like Pertwee a few times while prone. Kris Marshall may be the ginger the Doctor has wanted, but I'd love to Sean Pertwee as the next Doctor. It totally ties in with Curator Tom Baker saying the Doctor revisited familiar faces because Sean looks exactly like his father.
I would so love to see Sean Pertwee take on this role! Glad to see someone else thinks the same!
Capaldi and the whole cast truly knocked it out of the park - is it usual for finale casts to be this strong? Even Nardole's scenes at the end were genuinely emotional.
I still have the feeling that this cast was not utilised to their full potential and that just made things sadder. Hopefully a happier sendoff for 12 at Christmas - he went through a shitload of pain and suffering (also I can't bear to watch Capaldi hurt).
As a Capaldi fan first, kind of happy that he can move on to other projects though. He faced a lot of unfair bs criticism in the last 3 years e.g. he's too old etc. but you always felt he put everything he had even when the scripts were poor.