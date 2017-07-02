Kendall Jenner blocks major fan account after they expose her
why we decided to unstan: a thread— Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017
welcome to the first tape: reason #1 this disgusting video ft. kylie jenner and justin bieber. no explanation needed https://t.co/gPahq7CI59— Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017
One of her major fan accounts got blocked after they suddenly decided they weren't here for her BS. No one knows why they did this expose, but Kendall was fast t block them.
#2 wore this shirt with the confederate flag on it. pic.twitter.com/dbyfTU5TCE— Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017
#3 doing what the jenners do best: stealing from other cultures! pic.twitter.com/yixK7ielgr— Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017
#4 claims to be a feminist but is friends with a rapist pic.twitter.com/0CQYbDDARi— Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017
#5 wore a burkha as a disguise pic.twitter.com/7LMXfFdME2— Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017
Kendall recently drove towards to paps to chase them away, after calling them lol
#6 calls the paps and then does this pic.twitter.com/VfQ6u8n3D4— Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017
#7 not apologizing for this, like she thought by staying mute people would actually forget about it pic.twitter.com/Kf2n67havM— Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017
#10 hangs out with an "All Lives Matter" supporter who defends a rapist. pic.twitter.com/RQG4Oenn0H— Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017
#11 The K+K clothing line has always been embarrassing but by disrespecting legends they ended it 💀 pic.twitter.com/HlS6E29tTo— Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 1, 2017
I would like you to keep in consideration that she's worked her ass off to get where she is.
My theory is Lindsay was mean to them and that's what finally did it
Iirc the user didn't give too many details
This has been coming for Kendall for a long time, but I'm still surprised it happened. I guess we now know how many shady things a model has to do before her fans call it quits.
I wish they would all go away
When brands and magazines use her, it just exposes the fashion industry as the vapid commercialism and exploitative materialism it is.
I laughed at the "related to Kylie Jenner" tweet too, but they really Did That
They went from stans to antis lol
The latest one was ChoA'd fansite master turning on her. She sold pictures of her at the airport coming from Japan (wearing a wig) with her businessman boyfriend.
it's happened with sulli, seventeen, etc. the saying that "there's nothing scarier than an anti who used to be your #1 fan" is like a bonafide thing now lmao it always brings the juiciest drama out
Also why the fuck would she be bothered by asap rocky's comments re: dark skin women and red lipstick. The whole klan gravitates towards black men who would put black women down the first chance they get in order to lift up another white woman 😴
I'd be bitter too if my fave became unforgivable trash. I don't see a problem here.
lmao damn, i wanna know their personal accounts so i can follow them.
I couldn't run a fan account tbh, I don't have time to wax poetic over people.