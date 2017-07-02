Kendall Jenner blocks major fan account after they expose her

i love this Reply

Ikr. I can't stand her and her "I work so hard" crap. She's the worst one out of the clan Reply

Better late than never I guess. Imagine deciding you hated who you stanned so hard one day you make them block you haha Reply

its like the day that ontd user saw lilo filming on set or something and had a meltdown because they finally realized they couldnt stan her anymore Reply

god, that was an epic post. Reply

I remember that lmao



My theory is Lindsay was mean to them and that's what finally did it



Iirc the user didn't give too many details Reply

truly iconic Reply

omg link please? Reply

This reminds me of Kristmas in July, 2012. She lost a large portion of her fandom that week. A bunch of her LJ comms shut down (they didn't try to confront her or anything, they just closed their membership and stopped posting anything), and several fansites closed too. They all kind of disappeared as quietly as they could and tried to pretend they were never fans.



This has been coming for Kendall for a long time, but I'm still surprised it happened. I guess we now know how many shady things a model has to do before her fans call it quits. Reply

Wait lmao I saw this on Tumblr abd it's hilarious. I'm glad they finally saw through her even if it took literal years. Reply

Wow what a piece of garbage

I wish they would all go away Reply

this was so amazing, i hope she at least read all their reasons before she blocked them lol



Edited at 2017-07-02 12:24 am (UTC) Reply

what is the point of expose fan accounts, that doesn't make you a fan at all. Reply

It was a normal fan account that Kendell was following and they've decided to unstan and expose her haha Reply

then why are they getting pissy when people questioned them. don't get pissy Reply

I guess this is called maturing Reply

I wish the rest of the world would follow suit from the entire family Reply

ia i don't understand why they're so liked Reply

mfte Reply

Oh Lord, I hope so Reply

they're exhausting and need to go. Reply

Or the spell wore off. Reply

it is the year of like realizing stuff Reply

I'm choosing to believe there was a board meeting of kendall stans at which they voted unanimously to unstan and then collectively drafted this thread of tweets Reply

she is literally the worst of the nepotism models. i get second hand embarrasement seeing her model brands or be on magazine covers when her entire physique doesn't scream high fashion model at all. Reply

yeah, we all shit on Hailey Baldwin, but no one's really complaining about her lack of presence/modelling skills, just the nepotism Reply

I mean Hailey Baldwin definitely doesn't have presence or modeling skills, but she's also barely even a model. Reply

hailey's usually always making awkward expressions in her photos. she's fine for runway though but eh. there's way, way better out there. Reply

lol people here will fight you, apparently her body is amazing and her face is stunning!!! Reply

Katie Grand is to blame for all of this tbh!!! Reply

I remember the video of all the VS angels walking and they all walk great in heels and here comes Kendall that looks awkward af Reply

She is trashy and basic. Nothing about her has that je ne sais quoi that most models from the 90s and such had. Reply

mte if you look at a fashion editorial with her among actual models she completely stands out (in a bad way ofc) Reply

She's pretty enough, but she's so dead behind the eyes. When she does shoots with actual models, she looks like a cardboard cut-out. Reply

I don't understand modeling but I'll take your word for it Reply

The average high-fashion model's physique is just tall, thin, and pale. The only thing she's lacking is blonde hair and blue eyes.



When brands and magazines use her, it just exposes the fashion industry as the vapid commercialism and exploitative materialism it is. Reply

She's the most delusional working "model" currently working Reply

This was soooo funny since she used to RT their tweets all the time



I laughed at the "related to Kylie Jenner" tweet too, but they really Did That Reply

LOL Reply

They went from stans to antis lol Reply

what happened in the kpop world? i always wanna keep up to date but don't know where to start lmao Reply

I think they're just talking in general, stans turning into antis.

The latest one was ChoA'd fansite master turning on her. She sold pictures of her at the airport coming from Japan (wearing a wig) with her businessman boyfriend. Reply

it's happened with sulli, seventeen, etc. the saying that "there's nothing scarier than an anti who used to be your #1 fan" is like a bonafide thing now lmao it always brings the juiciest drama out

I was shocked to find out Justine Skye is actually friends with her. Is she that desperate to break out into the mainstream smh



Also why the fuck would she be bothered by asap rocky's comments re: dark skin women and red lipstick. The whole klan gravitates towards black men who would put black women down the first chance they get in order to lift up another white woman 😴 Reply

Their only prerequisite is that their male friends and bfs be black. Them being shitty people in some way doesn't factor. They're just weird users and fetishists. Reply

did this account wake up and realize how annoying and terrible kendall is? because they just sound bitter when people questioned them Reply

You sound like a closeted Kendall stan up in this post. Reply

makes sense, they have many things in common with kendall. Reply

They literally tweeted they were done making excuses for her. It's nothing new. People put up with so much problematic behavior until it's too much and they have to unstan.



I'd be bitter too if my fave became unforgivable trash. I don't see a problem here. Reply

Wow there was no need for this. Too far. Reply

To the Liam Tomlinson stans in our mentions. We are sorry and we hope one day you see the light too. Best luck ❤ — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) July 2, 2017





lmao damn, i wanna know their personal accounts so i can follow them.

i wanna eat that too (the pizza not their pussies) Reply

You might as well have woken up in the year 3000 with how late this is sis, but I Do appreciate the followers who got the shock of their lives on their timeline lmao Reply

that was your account? Reply

