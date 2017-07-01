Demi Lovato Films New Music Video For Her Upcoming Single "Sorry Not Sorry" With Famous Friends



Demi Lovato is getting ready for her return to pop! After two years since the release of her Grammy-nominatedalbum, the singer is gearing up to release her sixth studio album. Recently she filmed a new music video for her upcoming single, "Sorry Not Sorry." So far she's only updated her website to include a new music newsletter, and changed her social media photos. She's also been posting teasers on Snapchat and Instagram Stories. But a number of celebrity friends, from Paris Hilton to Jamie Foxx, have posted their own teasers of the new video on social media, giving us a hint as to what's next.