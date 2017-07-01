Audrey Horn ::TwinPeaks::

Demi Lovato Films New Music Video For Her Upcoming Single "Sorry Not Sorry" With Famous Friends

Demi Lovato is getting ready for her return to pop! After two years since the release of her Grammy-nominated Confident album, the singer is gearing up to release her sixth studio album. Recently she filmed a new music video for her upcoming single, "Sorry Not Sorry." So far she's only updated her website to include a new music newsletter, and changed her social media photos. She's also been posting teasers on Snapchat and Instagram Stories. But a number of celebrity friends, from Paris Hilton to Jamie Foxx, have posted their own teasers of the new video on social media, giving us a hint as to what's next.





What we know so far:

  • The video was directed by Hannah Lux Davis, who has filmed vids for artists like Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, DNCE, Little Mix, Tinashe & Fifth Harmony. It was shot in California.

  • Paris Hilton, Jamie Foxx, Wiz Khalifa, and possibly others like Katy Perry will make an appearance in the video.

  • There is allegedly a scene with Demi in a bubble bath.

  • The single will likely be released sometime next week.



