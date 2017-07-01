The 1st Doctor is coming back for Doctor Who's Christmas Special.



- David Bradley, who played the William Hartnell/The first Doctor in 2013's 'An Adventure in Space and Time' will portray the actual first doctor in this year's Christmas Special.
- That episode will mark known devil Steven Moffat's final episode of the series.

