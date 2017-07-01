The 1st Doctor is coming back for Doctor Who's Christmas Special.
- David Bradley, who played the William Hartnell/The first Doctor in 2013's 'An Adventure in Space and Time' will portray the actual first doctor in this year's Christmas Special.
- That episode will mark known devil Steven Moffat's final episode of the series.
ONTD, what did you think about that Season Finale???
Also, I want to know who the new Doctor is nooooooow. I don't want to wait until Christmas.
Also, [Spoiler (click to open)]if Missy could remember a new dematerialisation circuit, she would remember killing her future self with a sonic blast and would have taken precautions, right? RIGHT???
Also, is Pearl only gonna do one season a la Freema?
i WAS NOT expecting the first doctor to appear at the end of the episode.
Does he really say [Link to spoiler]I don't want to go
Because that annoyed me with Ten and idk how annoying it is from 12
Why not quote 9? I was Fantastic? That'd be cute
Somehow they didn't include Rory tho...
hew?👀
That would probably make me cry lol
Also, why did he have this entire redemption arc (the one RTD already did) and then have it fizzle out at the last moment? Here's a thought. The Doctor "dies". In the interim, while they search for him, or he's missing, let Missy step in. She's been ramping up all season at being "good". She plays the Doctor for the first episode. There you go, your entire season arc for Missy suddenly pays off and we get a female Doctor before the next average white guy steps up to bat.