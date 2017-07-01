The 1st Doctor is coming back for Doctor Who's Christmas Special.





I can't believe i've been making the weekly posts alllll season and my flawfree posting run has been broken. WHY.







I feel your pain (durring CBB season) Reply

lol. so sorry bb. Reply

lmao no you are not!! Reply

Edited at 2017-07-02 12:23 am (UTC) i feel like you're doubting my intentions... Reply

This is all I have to say to you rn!! Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I got a bit emotional toward the end with him beginning his regeneration and the appearance of the 1st Doctor. I actually liked this episode. This whole season I've enjoyed a hell of a lot more than the Clara seasons. Reply

whatever will clara be back? i need a final moment between them and i can let her go :'( Reply

Also OP this entire post is a MASSIVE spoiler... now everyone who has yet to see the episode knows 12 doesn't regenerate this episode. smh. Reply

changed the title. Reply

You can literally see in that Express tweet lmao



BB I CAN'T BELIEVE YOU PLAYED ME LIKE THIS.



I thought we stood in solidarity against the great Nazi-Loving Demonic powers of ONTD! Reply

maybe it's not me who's writing this...



maybe i'm a nazi...



maybe i'm an evil timelord...



maybe i'm both...



OK OK YOU'RE FORGIVEN. But only because you're cute.



Jesus h Christ Reply

Also, I want to know who the new Doctor is nooooooow. I don't want to wait until Christmas.



Also, [ Spoiler (click to open) ] if Missy could remember a new dematerialisation circuit, she would remember killing her future self with a sonic blast and would have taken precautions, right? RIGHT??? I love the finale and disturbed my neighbors by excitedly screaming at the end.Also, I want to know who the new Doctor is nooooooow. I don't want to wait until Christmas.Also, Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Things go weird when multiples of one time lord are in the same place when it comes to memories but, I think killing is future self is one thing the Master wouldn't do. The Master cares about surviving. Reply

any idea when they'll announce who the new Doctor will be? I'd think they would have picked someone by now. Reply

So...when does Moffatt stop writing this show so I can watch it again? Reply

Tbh....I feel like 11 deserved this more then 12. Capaldi is a great Doctor but had the shittiest writing. Reply

i hope this is not the last we've seen of Missy. I really liked her.



Also, is Pearl only gonna do one season a la Freema?



i WAS NOT expecting the first doctor to appear at the end of the episode. Reply

If my post gets accepted then you'll get your answer about Pearl AND Missy!! Reply

When the hell am I going to get my Missy/River team up! Reply

Ew may we never see River again Reply

So Moffat is leaving? I guess I'll try watching this show after that again. Moffat really turned the show to shit, so hopefully it gets better when he is gone. Reply

Does he really say [ Link to spoiler ] I don't want to go



Because that annoyed me with Ten and idk how annoying it is from 12



Why not quote 9? I was Fantastic? That'd be cute I just looked at gifs on tumblrDoes he really say Reply

he wakes up and quotes a lot of shit. one of those is 'i don't wanna go'. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I read on twitter he quotes 10 and 11's final words. I don't even remember either of theirs, lol Reply

I remember 10's because it annoyed me but poor 11 drew a blank until I saw a side by side lol Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I heard about all the companions saying Doctor and really want to see that I actually kinda want to watch this season now? I have the finale loaded and might just watch not in order.. I stopped watching during 11 and when the River stuff was ending and Clara was beginning, and not really into watching about Clara zzzz. So Bill seems like a good entry. Reply

they all did. it was cute. i love that they included Jack and Sarah Jane <3



Somehow they didn't include Rory tho... Reply

Somehow they didn't include Rory tho...



hew?👀 Reply

And of course it was only new Who companions... Reply

[ Link to spoiler ] [Spoiler (click to open)]I heard about all the companions saying Doctor



That would probably make me cry lol Reply

"I'll never stand with the Doctor!" Except he literally did the very last episode he was in. Simm Master stands with Ten against the Timelords. I knew Moffat would take a dump on RTD's Master but this was pretty aggravating to me. Simm Master was nothing like the character he played five years ago. Reply

The shooting Missy in the back bugged me. The Master is all about the self preservation. He would have crippled her or time shifted her or something. Reply

It's literally his one dominant, running trait. That he holds to life. He would never do it. He didn't even sound like he did in RTD's who.



Also, why did he have this entire redemption arc (the one RTD already did) and then have it fizzle out at the last moment? Here's a thought. The Doctor "dies". In the interim, while they search for him, or he's missing, let Missy step in. She's been ramping up all season at being "good". She plays the Doctor for the first episode. There you go, your entire season arc for Missy suddenly pays off and we get a female Doctor before the next average white guy steps up to bat. Reply

That sounds amazing. Reply

