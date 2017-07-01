goop

Jeremy Meeks aka Prison Bae ditches his wife for billionaire Topshop heiress Chloe Green



-Meeks (33) landed a modelling contract after his mugshot went viral in 2014 with people dubbing him as the "sexiest criminal".
-He was yachting it up with Chloe Green (26), daughter of Sir Philip Green - $5.1 billion, in Turkey on Friday.
-After the pictures were released his wife of 8 years and mother of his child, Melissa Meeks, posted a meme saying, "Never apologise for how much love you have to give. Just feel sorry for those who didn't want any of it".

SOURCE

The come up... #goals.
Tagged: , ,