Jeremy Meeks aka Prison Bae ditches his wife for billionaire Topshop heiress Chloe Green
Sir Philip Green’s daughter Chloe snogs 'world's hottest felon' Jeremy Meeks on superyacht https://t.co/xL2EFPL6vW— Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) July 1, 2017
-Meeks (33) landed a modelling contract after his mugshot went viral in 2014 with people dubbing him as the "sexiest criminal".
-He was yachting it up with Chloe Green (26), daughter of Sir Philip Green - $5.1 billion, in Turkey on Friday.
-After the pictures were released his wife of 8 years and mother of his child, Melissa Meeks, posted a meme saying, "Never apologise for how much love you have to give. Just feel sorry for those who didn't want any of it".
The come up... #goals.
JFC men aren't shit.
She better learn from this.
I'm sure he was a paid...friend of Chloe's.
I'm shocked.
Cheating felons ain't shit.
Her dad's a criminal so