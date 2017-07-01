✨ONTD Original✨: Chuckis' Top 5! Top 5! Top 5!

✨ Adam Wiles just recently dropped his album which features everyone and their meemaw. Tbh, I haven't heard anything but this track b/c it was on my spotify discovery playlist, so shouts to Spoti! If you guys have any recs from the album, let us know! Hard pass on that Katty Perra/ Pharrell/ Seanothan Anderson single. ✨

✨ Speaking of Pharrell, here's a song he's featured on that isn't swamp garbage. It's my current summer fave. You can scroll your ass Despacito out of here if you think otherwise, tbh. ✨

✨ This isn't a bop or something the girls can booty pop to, but it might still qualify as a stripper anthem in the south where yt devils reside. Or Boston, idk. Here's 5 yts doing a Mr. Bungle cover. ✨

✨ One of the few songs on her album where she doesn't sound like this, my god. Great song, though. Get into it, imo. ✨

🔥 Biiitch 🔥

**Keep your Alicia Keys & JLo singles tf outta here, tho**