✨ONTD Original✨: Chuckis' Top 5! Top 5! Top 5!
Hello, worms! I'm here to share with you all my ~personal favorite bops/jams/tunes of the moment that I think you all should give a listen (if you want, ofc). ALSO, I'm v interested in finding out what songs make you want to shake your titties these days. Alright.
Let's.
Fucking.
Go.
First up:
Thank you so much for your time! Please feel free to share your current faves in the comment section. Old or new releases are welcome!
**Keep your Alicia Keys & JLo singles tf outta here, tho**
Src: 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5
✨Adam Wiles just recently dropped his album which features everyone and their meemaw. Tbh, I haven't heard anything but this track b/c it was on my spotify discovery playlist, so shouts to Spoti! If you guys have any recs from the album, let us know! Hard pass on that Katty Perra/Pharrell/Seanothan Anderson single.✨
✨Speaking of Pharrell, here's a song he's featured on that isn't swamp garbage. It's my current summer fave. You can scroll your ass Despacito out of here if you think otherwise, tbh.✨
✨This isn't a bop or something the girls can booty pop to, but it might still qualify as a stripper anthem in the south where yt devils reside. Or Boston, idk. Here's 5 yts doing a Mr. Bungle cover.✨
✨One of the few songs on her album where she doesn't sound like this, my god. Great song, though. Get into it, imo.✨
🔥Biiitch🔥
Also Feels is better than anything on witness come @ me ONTD
Push me to the edge🎶
Edited at 2017-07-01 10:58 pm (UTC)
also, still jamming to wild thots
Edited at 2017-07-01 10:50 pm (UTC)
Through Glass is still gr8, IMO 🎤✋😩
!!!
Edited at 2017-07-01 11:30 pm (UTC)
i like calvin's album too but the best songs were the 4 we heard, I do love faking it too
I liked their title track but these are great!