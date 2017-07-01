Gillian Anderson Calls Out X-Files for Only Hiring Male Writers

One of my favourite albums, the song you're listening to, OP. Reply

It really just speaks to me. Reply

And of course she's one of the two. I love her and fuck Chris Carter. Reply

I love her, too. Reply

I barely watched the show and STILL knew she was one of those two women directors when I saw that tweet. Chris ain't slick. Reply

I want you all to go to her FB page and read the comments of her male fans. Yesterday the most liked ones were about how "this isn't how it works, you're good, you get hired, it has nothing to do with genre". Reply

Oh lawd, idk if I have the strength. Reply

it was happening on her twitter replies too smh Reply

Now David Duchovny should speak up as well. Reply

Hey Channing, thanks for keeping it real Reply

lmao sis it took him almost 20 years to admit he was a dick to her, we'd have to wait a bit for that Reply

oh I know he's trash. I'm not holding my breath Reply

lol your music Reply

lol i love your music selection op Reply

The song op! haha you did that. Honestly it must have really sucked for Gillian growing up on this boy's club show. I hate Chris Carter. Reply

I keep meaning to start The X-files but there are so many episodes, it puts me off. Plus, it might have aged well but it looks old and for some reason that puts me off too lol Reply

You should watch it. I re-watched it like two years ago, still loved it. Oh, but don't watch the non-Mulder seasons. They don't exist.



Oh, and it's easy to REALLY distrust the government again, now that Trump is "p"OTUS. Reply

I recommend looking up a "top ten episodes" list or something and starting there tbh. Trying to watch it chronologically is a huge commitment, and there are plenty of unexciting episodes in between the iconic ones Reply

Watch seasons 1 to 5 and the first movie then stop. Watch episodes 3 and 4 of the last season and stop. Reply

It is dated. and the female characterization was dated even back then! Reply

I totally get it. It was hard for me to get over the atrocious 90s fashion and Duchovny's AWFUL fucking acting. You just have to truck on at least for the first few episodes. It's worth it, I promise. Reply

I'm kind of disturbed by my knowledge that I have watched every single x files ep (besides from the newest season, i noped out of that shit after the first episode). esp because so many of them are filler. it's like, what else could i have been doing with that time lolol. but it's a great show! still haven't watched the second movie tho. Reply

Gillian is bae. Reply

Bless her and bless OP's music Reply

men ain't shit. the worst part are the women that are criticizing her and calling her ungrateful as well.



i honestly find it surprising that she keeps coming back when fox, CC and DD have either given her shit or never pulled their weight to help her. Reply

I've been noticing this and I think she's a very loyal person with her friends and people she loves and she adores Chris Carter... I wish she could just cut that shit out because he is an awful writer and he just shit all over Scully characterization, so fuck him. Reply

that makes sense. she might feel loyal bc if chris carter hadn't fought for her all those years back then her career would be different or something idk.



i really wanna know what year CC thinks he's living in bc he's so out of touch with reality Reply

Yeah on one hand yes he fought for her and didn't toss her out when she got pregnant but on the other hand the bar is so low. They always bring it up like yeah she was not a tall blonde with big boobs so I really had to fight for *pat themselves on the back* Can you imagine a female producer saying "Yeah I fought for this short 5'7 talented man even though he's not a 6'2 gorgeous leading man". I mean no one has a story like that about Tom Cruise and he was short with fucked up teeth. No one questions it. It just pissed me off that David and Chris always bring up her looks and pat themselves on the back for "fighting" to keep her on the show. Reply

every single guy on that show is a douchebag lbr Reply

I honestly wish she had told them no. I can only imagine the backlash she would have gotten though. Her fans are weird in general tbh I had to check the fuck out of the fandom lol Reply

yeah it's very doomed if she does doomed if she doesn't scenario i think. she sounded like she was kind of over being scully during season 10 promo when she said she had a hard time stepping in her shoes again so i'm like sis please let go lol



and her fans are so fucking weird on every level my god. i follow a couple on twitter and there isn't a single day without someone being called out for some bullshit lmao. it has been wild lately in particular now that she's dating someone that isn't duchovny. Reply

I can't imagine as an actress being very fulfilled by that season lol She was just there for the paycheck. But girl ikr, this is what I mean. Now she's dating someone that isn't David they are absolutely nuts. It will be too soon if I never see the word gillovny again. Reply

They hire male writers because they want people to watch/enjoy the show. Reply

I just started X-Files recently and love it. Reply

Right, I'm off for a fortnight. In the mean time, here's @GillianA just sitting round the house in stilettos & seamed stockings. As you do. pic.twitter.com/FMLgrqfmBB — Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonMSP) 30 June 2017

I got really confused for a second...like I don't remember submitting this post.. Reply

LMAO I THOUGHT IT WAS YOU TOO hahaha Reply

lol I didn't mean to copy you Reply

