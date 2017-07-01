Gillian Anderson Calls Out X-Files for Only Hiring Male Writers
Not 'slam', not 'rip', just stating truth. I believe we can do better. #TheXFiles https://t.co/KGfxLcd4nO— Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) June 30, 2017
Gillian Anderson points out that out of 207 episodes only two were directed by women and looks forward to the day that changes.
[MORE + Wil Wheaton calls out dudes mansplaining X-Files to Gillian]
And 2 out of 207 eps directed by women. I too look forward to the day when the numbers are different. #TheFutureisFemale https://t.co/38SVdTfCR1— Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) June 29, 2017
Shout-out to all the dudes in my mentions who are mansplaining the X-files and Sci-fi and the experience women have in Hollywood.— Wil Wheaton (@wilw) July 1, 2017
I barely watched the show and STILL knew she was one of those two women directors when I saw that tweet. Chris ain't slick.
Gillian Anderson: No. I don't feel sorry for men.
she says more about how so few people offer to help other people with stuff, but i just like this response.
also the music for this post should win every Grammy each year forever. Elrond's got the time.
Oh, and it's easy to REALLY distrust the government again, now that Trump is "p"OTUS.
i honestly find it surprising that she keeps coming back when fox, CC and DD have either given her shit or never pulled their weight to help her.
i really wanna know what year CC thinks he's living in bc he's so out of touch with reality
and her fans are so fucking weird on every level my god. i follow a couple on twitter and there isn't a single day without someone being called out for some bullshit lmao. it has been wild lately in particular now that she's dating someone that isn't duchovny.