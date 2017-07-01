Wonder Woman

Gillian Anderson Calls Out X-Files for Only Hiring Male Writers



Gillian Anderson points out that out of 207 episodes only two were directed by women and looks forward to the day that changes.

[MORE + Wil Wheaton calls out dudes mansplaining X-Files to Gillian]






