People Are Calling One Lyric On Jay-Z's "4:44" Anti-Semitic.

Can't wait for all the anti-semites of ONTD to pop their heads into this post.

that thread from the initial post about the album was shocking, like I knew there were many low key antisemites here but jfc I thought at the very least we could agree that "jews control the world" is antisemitic Reply

Honestly lost count of the times I've heard posters on here (and not trolls either) say that Jews control Hollywood/are good with money/control all the banks/control the newspapers. Reply

No, positive discrimination. That rhetoric has only helped jewish people throughout the ages. Reply

there was a big thread on kinfolk kollective where someone made a sarcastic "joke" about this same thing and KK lost her shit at people calling it out. all this nonsense about how jews don't care about black people and well there are rich jews so it's clearly true and well jews are white so why should we care. its so fucking offensive that this line of thinking is so pervasive. Reply

I've encountered irl and online people who will go to the mat to defend that statement as not antisemitic. Like...how and why??? Reply

Alas even that low, low bar was too much to hope for Reply

~saying jews are rich and control the world is a good thing uwu~~~~



its not like that rhetoric leads to jews being murdered Reply

they already did



~but it's statistically true!~

~but it's a good thing!~

~but jay z grew up in brooklyn!~ Reply

People here (and tumblr BTW) hate Jews so much, it's disgusting. They try to hide behind fake sjw crap and Israel talk but it's so obvious Reply

People are anti-semitic here? D: Reply

Can we ban them tho. Reply

That's because it is Reply

Mte

/that's all folks

mte. Not even subtle ugh

lol exactly

Yeah, its pretty blatant.

yup

YEP

MTE

For fucking real

it is anti-semitism



anti-semitism masked as philo-semitism (and even if it were just philo-semitism it would be harmful)



why are we even asking if it is or going "people are claiming". it is. point blank. Reply

hey! kinda picking up our conversation from earlier. the chicago dyke march are now apparently asking people to fund their self-care retreat because being anti-semitic (and homophobic) is like super tiring and scary, you guys. the nerve on these people. i can't. (sorry I needed to rant)

"self care retreat"



like, a spa vacation? Reply

omg this is a joke. I also need a $5000 spa break. Please ONTD :(

omg wtf

How pathetic

Seriously wtf.

I think the "people are claiming" thing news outlets do is maybe to give them more legal cover





I don't know if I want to stick around to see how this post goes.



We literally have members who spout the same shit sometimes and I'm too hot and tired to fight rn Reply

disgusting lyric, kanye has said similar shit Reply

Link

& miley Reply

Really??? What'd she say Reply

How do people write lines like this and not realise how fucking shitty it is Reply

I can't wait for the eventual party post when Bey ditches this loser Reply

Link

girl ontd will be dead and gone before that happens

We will resurrect it lol, I will come back here in fifteen years time just for this

Better chances of tramp being out of office tbh

If it ever happens it won't be for another 10 years.

I think it'll come but not right now. She'll hold off like Miss Tina till he fucks up publicly.

This is the time in America when minorities need to come together, not be bigoted against each other. Reply

I saw some people on twitter after it came out being like "watch lol Jay will be called anti-semitic." Yeah almost like you fucking know that the line was anti-semitic in the first place, huh? Reply

was that the same person that said if we don't buy tidal, we don't support black artists? lol Reply

I don't know how anyone buys that when there's a pic of his whole white TIDAL team lol.

I've been seeing this all over twitter

It is. But I am sure there are plenty of goyim willing to defend this as usual. Reply

Link

I never liked him. I don't know what Beyonce sees in him. Reply

Link

I never liked Beyonce either. Reply

lmao

Hahaha

lolol

lol

ay

I feel the same way about Sandra Bullock.

Sus af





Sus af Reply

the people who were defending this lyric in one of the other posts...good lord.



Edited at 2017-07-01 09:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Because it is. Even IF he was trying to be positive, that phrase is inherently anti-semitic considering it's based on an anti-seminitic and statistically untrue conspiracy. Reply

