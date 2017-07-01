People Are Calling One Lyric On Jay-Z's "4:44" Anti-Semitic.



- On June 30th Jay-Z released his new album 4:44 and people are now accusing the rapper to have anti-semitic lyrics on his song ''The Story of O.J.''

The lyrics: You wanna know what's more important than throwin' away money at a strip club? Credit
You ever wonder why Jewish people own all the property in America? This how they did it.

- Unfortunately this isn't the first time Jay-Z have been accused of anti-semitic lyrics, in 2007 he released "No Hook" off of American Gangster, the lyrics goes: "Had to get some challah bread so you can holla back. My Jewish lawyer too enjoyed the fruit of letting my cash stack."

