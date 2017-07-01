People Are Calling One Lyric On Jay-Z's "4:44" Anti-Semitic.
- On June 30th Jay-Z released his new album 4:44 and people are now accusing the rapper to have anti-semitic lyrics on his song ''The Story of O.J.''
The lyrics: You wanna know what's more important than throwin' away money at a strip club? Credit
You ever wonder why Jewish people own all the property in America? This how they did it.
- Unfortunately this isn't the first time Jay-Z have been accused of anti-semitic lyrics, in 2007 he released "No Hook" off of American Gangster, the lyrics goes: "Had to get some challah bread so you can holla back. My Jewish lawyer too enjoyed the fruit of letting my cash stack."
its not like that rhetoric leads to jews being murdered
~but it's statistically true!~
~but it's a good thing!~
~but jay z grew up in brooklyn!~
anti-semitism masked as philo-semitism (and even if it were just philo-semitism it would be harmful)
why are we even asking if it is or going "people are claiming". it is. point blank.
like, a spa vacation?
We literally have members who spout the same shit sometimes and I'm too hot and tired to fight rn
ONTD should that finally happen
Sus af
