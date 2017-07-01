ONTD Original: 7 celebrities who initially came out as bisexual before coming out as gay

I'm going to need buckets of popcorn for this one. Reply

Thread

Link

oh no Reply

Thread

Link

lol this post Reply

Thread

Link



Mmmm Duncan James Reply

Thread

Link

I always loved him as a child. Also didn't Lee act like they ~experimented or something during his CBB season to try to look cool in front of the girls? And Duncan later said that was a lie



Edited at 2017-07-01 09:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I read somewhere that they had what can technically be a threesome but not really (because Duncan & Lee never really did anything with each other) but even that is a lie? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oh the irony, cord. ;) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've never heard of most of these dudes Reply

Thread

Link

lol the candle club~ are back in action i see...



that yusef guy is hot af Reply

Thread

Link

do we have to have this post on Canada Day of all days, cmon now fka Reply

Thread

Link

lmao op Reply

Thread

Link

lol well at least it's not a lesbian/bi post Reply

Thread

Link

don't give him ideas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

op why would you do this Reply

Thread

Link

Your icon fits this post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You know why Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they aint shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OP is at it again Reply

Thread

Link

This will absolutely end well lol Reply

Thread

Link

OP you missed the additional wank potential for the female bisexuals who say they're straight now, jessie j, nicki minaj, nelly furtado, etc. SMH. Reply

Thread

Link

Jessie J is straight? Oh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link