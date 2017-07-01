ONTD Original: 7 celebrities who initially came out as bisexual before coming out as gay
Elton John: In 1984, Elton John married German recording engineer Renate Blauel. At the time, many people speculated that the marriage was a cover for his homosexuality, as Elton had previously come out as bisexual in a 1976 interview with Rolling Stone. After his divorce from Blauel in 1988, he told the magazine that he was "comfortable" being gay. In 1993, he began a relationship with David Furnish, and they have been together ever since.
Neil Patrick Harris: On Howard Stern's show, Neil Patrick Harris revealed that even though he knew he liked guys since the age of 13, he had slept with around 15 women. He explained that while he was in high school, all of his friends were sleeping with girls, and it just seemed like that’s what he had to do, even though it left him feeling unsettled. Neil came out as bisexual, describing it as being a "half-truth, but the only truth" for him at the time. Neil didn't realize he was gay until he kissed Burt Reynolds, and he later came out as gay in 2006.
Tom Daley: In December 2013, Tom Daley released a YouTube video announcing that he had been in a relationship with a man since early that year. Even though he stated he was dating a man, he also said that he was still sexually attracted to women, choosing not to label himself. In 2014, after his YouTube video appearance, he clarified, saying "I am a gay man now." Tom Daley married Dustin Lance Black earlier this year.
Joey Graceffa: YouTube star Joey Graceffa shared his coming out story on his YouTube channel in 2015. In the video, Joey says that he first came out as bisexual to one of his best female friends, and only later realized he was gay before telling his sister and then his parents. In 2016, Joey confirmed that he was dating fellow internet celeb Daniel Preda.
Mika: In a September 2009 interview in Gay & Night, the "Grace Kelly" singer Mika commented on his sexuality: "I've never ever labelled myself. But having said that; I've never limited my life, I've never limited who I sleep with... Call me whatever you want. Call me bisexual, if you need a term for me..." Later he stated in an interview with This Is London: "I consider myself label-less because I could fall in love with anybody – literally – any type, any body. I'm not picky." In an August 2012 interview with the magazine Instinct, Mika confirmed his sexuality, describing himself as gay.
Yusaf Mack: In 2015, professional boxer Yusaf Mack came out as bisexual in a statement he released retracting allegations that he was drugged into doing a gay adult film. A few days after his initial statement, Yusaf revealed that he is in fact gay. Yusaf said that he knew he was gay for around 8 years, and that the story that he was drugged into doing a gay porn movie was a lie to cover up his sexuality.
Duncan James: In 2009, Duncan James of British boy band Blue came out as bisexual, although he later identified himself as gay in 2012. Duncan specified that he enjoys having sex with women but still identifies as a gay man, making the claim that "Regardless of whether I sleep with women or not, I'm still sleeping with men so I'm gay."
