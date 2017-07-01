julian

James Cromwell Jailed For Not Paying Protest Fines


  • He will serve seven days in Orange County jail for refusing to pay a $325 fine

  • The American Horror Story actor was arrested back in 2015 for "obstructing traffic" during a protest in Wawayanda, Orange County

  • The protest was against the construction of a natural gas power plant which the protesters believed would "pose an imminent threat to the local environment and would accelerate climate change"

  • Cromwell has a long history of activism stretching back into the sixties when he was a member of the Committee to Defend the Panthers, a group which supported Black Panthers members who had been charged with conspiracy


The only kind of pig James likes pictured above

Source, 2015 source, twitter source
