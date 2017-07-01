James Cromwell Jailed For Not Paying Protest Fines
Oscar-nominated actor James Cromwell is heading to jail for refusing to pay protest fines https://t.co/zX7Os4ipTL pic.twitter.com/j5f2tdtQLn— ET Canada (@ETCanada) June 30, 2017
- He will serve seven days in Orange County jail for refusing to pay a $325 fine
- The American Horror Story actor was arrested back in 2015 for "obstructing traffic" during a protest in Wawayanda, Orange County
- The protest was against the construction of a natural gas power plant which the protesters believed would "pose an imminent threat to the local environment and would accelerate climate change"
- Cromwell has a long history of activism stretching back into the sixties when he was a member of the Committee to Defend the Panthers, a group which supported Black Panthers members who had been charged with conspiracy
The only kind of pig James likes pictured above
He seems like such a cool dude, I admire his activism! He was a member of the Committee to Defend the Panthers and he still is pro-panther to this day. He's also big into animal rights and very anti-republican.
I'm glad an actor in one of my favorite childhood movies didn't end up being a jerk irl.
I can respect celebs that get arrested for this kind of thing tbh.
