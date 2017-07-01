James Cromwell Jailed For Not Paying Protest Fines

Listen I get it James Cromwell is a very handsome man but this hardly seems like the time or place pic.twitter.com/o8CcHxAaL8 — Alex Jacob (@whoisalexjacob) June 30, 2017

lmao

LOL

lol

lmaoo

lmaooo

lmaooo

LOL

lmao

lkasdlkajldajdjakajd

lmaooo

Lol. I can't.

Good for him for NOT paying the fine. Fight the power, dude.

I love him

this just makes him way cooler. +1

I was an extra on a TV show he was in, he was very nice.

/csb



/csb Reply

Aw I'm happy to hear that, he always seems so gentle and paternal, idk maybe it's his looks and soothing voice lol. This is the first I've heard of his activism. <3

Hell yeah, you go James Cromwell.

Well, this post inspired me to read the Advocacy section of his Wikipedia page. I definitely didn't know any of that about him!

mte, now i love him even more!

Yeah! I'd always liked his acting, but it was neat to read that he's such a cool person too!

mte! sometimes, getting to know more about an actor can make you like them even more. in the era of problematic faves, that means a lot, lol.

Hahaha yeah, it's cool when someone surprises you by being decent and then you can appreciate them even more!

Carry on, James.

I saw his name and immediately braced myself for a death announcement and my heart stopped.



He seems like such a cool dude, I admire his activism! He was a member of the Committee to Defend the Panthers and he still is pro-panther to this day. He's also big into animal rights and very anti-republican.



I'm glad an actor in one of my favorite childhood movies didn't end up being a jerk irl. Reply

hell yeah! aspirational

i wouldn't have paid it either. hope he serves about as much time as nicole richie.

fuck yess farmer hoggett

bless this old white man for not being a fool <3

I love him, always have, as an actor. Had no idea he was also a badass, good for him.

i'm learning so much about james cromwell

after 50 years i'm sure he knows his rights, and has a lawyer who does as well, on speed dial. since man people love to tell protesters something they are legally doing is illegal. it doesn't surprise me that he didn't pay the fine. he'll do 10 minutes in a cell and it'll be called good.

Give 'em hell, Cochrane!

I can respect celebs that get arrested for this kind of thing tbh.

George <3

I love that he went vegan after filming Babe <3

Well, I was just telling my mom the other day that he was DEAD, so this is good news to me!!

well done!

i've always loved his work. i had no idea he was such a bamf

good for him

You did good, James.

Oh wow, he's an awesome dude

