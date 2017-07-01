Rihanna's father doesn't like her new bf 'cause he's not black enough
- Rihanna's father, Ronald Fenty, doesn't approve of her new boyfriend 'cause he's not black enough. 🤦
- Rih told him she's dating a new guy last month.
- Ronald's friend sent him pictures of Rih and Hassan
- He also had no idea Hassan is a billionaire - "I didn’t know he was a billionaire. Too little money, or too much money can’t make you happy, you need to something in-between."
Why is he even talking? Black men are something else is2g...
so fuck his opinion
He's the same one who, when Chris and Rih ran into each other at a basketball game,* and Rih ignored him, ran after Chris to say he was a good guy.
*a ROC nation celebrity charity basketball game which Rihanna was publically scheduled to be at for months. And Chris randomly decided to attend days before.
Its really goddamed amazing how they think. I tell black women all the time to stop waiting on these black men, because you'll be waiting forever.
They're trash.
most black men in entertainment or at least a large proportion are with non black women but black women cant do the same?? foh
Ronald is still ain't shit tho
B) He can have Culture-Stealing Kazlyee
And I love how when these pics first leak there, people were immediately slamming their sausage fingers into their keyboards about him being white and then that was followed by people immediately slamming their sausage fingers into their keyboards to prove that he wasn't actually white. whoooooooo caressssss.
Like, my parents refuse to accept any guy I'm dating that isn't also latino and it's soooooo annoying.
I know there's this whole "preserving our culture" thing but I truly think it's dumb af and I kinda look down on anyone who does this kinda thing without knowing anything else about the person beyond their race / skin color.
Isn't Hassan not black at all?