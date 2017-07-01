Rihanna's father doesn't like her new bf 'cause he's not black enough

so many directions this post could go in. Reply

Thread

Link

Wasn't he ALL about her & fist even after the domestic violence? Pardon me if no one GAF about what he likes Reply

Thread

Link

he's the same vile ass man who was disappointed she wasn't getting back together with chris after he attacked her



so fuck his opinion Reply

Thread

Link

For real? Urgh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omG that's horrible :( when your own father doesn't care that you were abused, wow. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, long walk short pier and so on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's the same one who abused her mother.



He's the same one who, when Chris and Rih ran into each other at a basketball game,* and Rih ignored him, ran after Chris to say he was a good guy.





*a ROC nation celebrity charity basketball game which Rihanna was publically scheduled to be at for months. And Chris randomly decided to attend days before. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I forgot this happened. Her father really ain't shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, these are the things I always think about whenever her father is mentioned. He seems like a terrible person. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

smh trash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, he's garbage Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Really? ugh screw him then Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's trash. He got super drunk (and had to be removed) at her charity event.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her man is FINE AS FUCK Reply

Thread

Link

Forreal 😭 I need to find me a fine Arab man. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What....what are the standards to base that opinion off of...? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte about black men op they will openly talk about they refuse to date black women bc we're difficult~~~ but still get mad when black women date outside their race Reply

Thread

Link

Its really goddamed amazing how they think. I tell black women all the time to stop waiting on these black men, because you'll be waiting forever.



Edited at 2017-07-01 09:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IKR? Difficult, trashy, ghetto, bossy, too loud etc etc.





They're trash. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rihanna's dad is trash af Reply

Thread

Link

Who is asking him his opinion on this anyway? Reply

Thread

Link

didn't he go to jail for domestic violence??? lol stfu



most black men in entertainment or at least a large proportion are with non black women but black women cant do the same?? foh Reply

Thread

Link

bitch bye! black men put black women down like it's nothing while fucking around with latinas and white women. Reply

Thread

Link

Was her dad okay with Leo? Reply

Thread

Link

Was that a thing? They looked like drug buddies lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ONTD for sure tried to convince me it was Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he sounds bit dissapointed, but wouldn't say he dislikes Hassan.

Ronald is still ain't shit tho Reply

Thread

Link

Once a black guy told me he doesn't date black women because white girls are more creative. Reply

Thread

Link

He sounds ugly, you probably dodged a bullet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He sounds like he's ashy and brushes his teeth twice a month Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he probably thinks the unicorn frappe was cute. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A) he's a loser



B) He can have Culture-Stealing Kazlyee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll take him off her hands but as long as he isn't an abusive asshole, you have no say in who your daughter dates, bye. Reply

Thread

Link

I really hate the obsession with race, it's truly everywhere.



And I love how when these pics first leak there, people were immediately slamming their sausage fingers into their keyboards about him being white and then that was followed by people immediately slamming their sausage fingers into their keyboards to prove that he wasn't actually white. whoooooooo caressssss.





Like, my parents refuse to accept any guy I'm dating that isn't also latino and it's soooooo annoying.





I know there's this whole "preserving our culture" thing but I truly think it's dumb af and I kinda look down on anyone who does this kinda thing without knowing anything else about the person beyond their race / skin color.



Edited at 2017-07-01 09:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

What does he mean by "enough?"



Isn't Hassan not black at all? Reply

Thread

Link