Sophie Turner blasts Game Of Thrones rape scene critics
Sophie said the following in an interview concerning the infamous rape scene from a previous season:
“Sexual assault wasn’t something that had affected me or anybody I knew, so I was pretty blase about the whole thing. Naively so. And then I shot the scene, and in the aftermath there was this huge uproar that we would depict something like that on television. The more we talk about sexual assault the better, and screw the people who are saying we shouldn’t be putting this on TV and screw the people who are saying they’re going to boycott the show because of it. This sort of thing used to happen and it continues to happen now, and if we treat it as such a taboo and precious subject, then how are people going to have the strength to come out and feel comfortable saying that this has happened to them?”
Source
Shut the fuck up then you idiot.
I will say though, it's shocking to me that she's literally never met someone who's dealt with sexual assault...like...how?
No. Fuck off. Start writing actual stories for and about women.
I guess "Let's start the conversation" is now the go to defense for doing something stupid
"I'm going to put this horrible thing out there that I will not be responsible for but I'm sure someone will do something useful with it... probably. Maybe you should? I don't know."
Like, GoT is not doing anything groundbreaking or sensitive with their various sexual assault scenes. They're not shedding light on any important issues. People are allowed to criticize the show for the gross way these scenes are handled (on a show that is extremely male gazey in general). It seems pretty insensitive of her to say "screw you" to all critics, many of whom are sexual assault survivors themselves who are uncomfortable with the exploitative portrayals on GoT
But otherwise, there's Law & Order: SVU that does a FINE job talking about rape, sexual assault, abuse, etc, very sensitive subject matter without showing anything.
I don't think it should be shown unless it's ABSOLUTELY necessary for the plot of the film/TV show, unless it's like the sole reason why the show/film exists.
I don't watch Game of Thrones but I heard a lot about how sexist it was. And what Sophie said here just angered me.
