Sophie Turner blasts Game Of Thrones rape scene critics

"Sexual assault wasn’t something that had affected me or anybody I knew"



Shut the fuck up then you idiot. Reply

MTE Reply

I don't believe she shouldn't have a voice, but for her to tell others that have been through it how to feel? Fuck her. Reply

I agree. Reply

Mte



I will say though, it's shocking to me that she's literally never met someone who's dealt with sexual assault...like...how? Reply

JFC, this. So tired of the "I haven't personally experienced it so all you crybaby snoflakes can stfu about it" horseshit. Reply

are you just going to ignore the rest of the sentence to be outraged? lol. ontd not reading strikes again Reply

The worst part is I'm sure she does know someone who has been affected by sexual assault. It's so common I'm pretty sure everyone except maybe a hermit knows someone affected by sexual assault



Edited at 2017-07-01 11:41 pm (UTC)

lol what world is she living in, I think I literally have like one female friend who hasn't been sexually assaulted. Reply

Really want to earn that money huh? Reply

it's not really a "blast" but I don't think she understands what the issue was Reply

I don't watch GoT but Reply

who is this stunning woman Reply

All of the women on this show talk this way about the sketchy elements IIRC? Because they don't want to blacklist themselves or something? I remember reading somewhere how they have to keep this balance about that lest they be labeled 'difficult' Reply

also with the exception of NCW who absolutely LOVES to talk about his rape scene and will bring it up unprompted, it's only the women who ever get asked about this shit Reply

It's SUCH lazy writing, too. They should speak out about how women can have major, life changing events that aren't sexual assault. Oh, you need a woman to get inspiration to take control of her destiny? RAPE. A young girl needs to mature? RAPE. We need to understand why a mean woman is mean? RAPE.



No. Fuck off. Start writing actual stories for and about women. Reply

oh honey, you do know someone they probably just haven't said anything to you.



I guess "Let's start the conversation" is now the go to defense for doing something stupid Reply

This is a really good point. Reply

lmao love that defence



"I'm going to put this horrible thing out there that I will not be responsible for but I'm sure someone will do something useful with it... probably. Maybe you should? I don't know." Reply

"i've never experienced it, but this HELPS. Screw sexual assault victims that say this hurts them. They just don't understand good TV." Reply

I was thinking the same thing.....statistically speaking, she does know someone who was the victim of sexual assault; especially considering the industry she's in. Reply

Yeah, I can't imagine how you would ever be able to not know anyone who's dealt with that. I've known SO MANY people who have... Reply

/facepalm There is such a thing as having rape scenes as pornography or to grab more male viewers, to view rape as titillation and not as the horrific act against another human as it is, that's how HBO does it. With practically every show they have. It's awful.



Edited at 2017-07-01 08:46 pm (UTC)

I have a lot of problems with the Sansa/Ramsay plot but there was nothing there that was meant to be titilating. Reply

Sorry, I posted another comment below, I don't think people were reacting to her rape so much as ALL of the others. I think she confused the already heated discussion about how many rape scenes were in GOT before they even got to her's. Reply

There was one shot in that scene that is burned into my brain - which I'm not watching again so I don't remember if it was in that episode or the first shot of her in the aftermath in the next episode - that was super creepshot of her and definitely in the male gaze, so I think that's debatable. Reply

mte



Like, GoT is not doing anything groundbreaking or sensitive with their various sexual assault scenes. They're not shedding light on any important issues. People are allowed to criticize the show for the gross way these scenes are handled (on a show that is extremely male gazey in general). It seems pretty insensitive of her to say "screw you" to all critics, many of whom are sexual assault survivors themselves who are uncomfortable with the exploitative portrayals on GoT Reply

How are gratuitous rape scenes on tv going to help victims in any way? Reply

Edited at 2017-07-01 08:51 pm (UTC)

How does she not know anyone who has been assaulted? That's basically impossible Reply

She thinks graphic rape scenes are what makes victims want to share their experiences, so I'm guessing that 0 rape victims have ever shared their stories around her. Reply

My friends and I have a really close friendship, we didn't know about my friend's rape until YEARS after it happened because she didn't want to remember it or talk about it, and a couple of our friends were upset she didn't say anything sooner, because they felt they could've helped, she's very young so it might take some time before one of her friends or family discloses something so personal to her. Reply

I mean her not knowing bc she hasn't been told and her not knowing bc no one she knows has been assaulted are two different things. Reply

for sure but it's weird she think she doesn't know anyone who's been assaulted Reply

especially in Hollywood Reply

that's not a fair assumption to make. Reply

mte Reply

I might be misunderstanding her here. And let me know if I am. But I fail to understand how showing rape in some TV show will bring hope to victims. Reply

The only part of 13 Reasons Why that struck me as a, "Wow, that's a helluva note, that's gonna open some dialogue." were those two scenes, everything else felt like "kill yourself to get revenge", but that last rape scene. I just...I could barely stomach it, and I feel like, in that context, it can at least show some people, some very ignorant people, what rape is, what it feels like, and how damaging it is--that it isn't a joke (Tosh.0) and it isn't something to be wished on another person. It happens every single day to women all over the world and it is a HORRIFIC act. It's unbearable to watch, it should make you feel sick to your stomach, and that's how it should be presented if in a TV show or a film.



But otherwise, there's Law & Order: SVU that does a FINE job talking about rape, sexual assault, abuse, etc, very sensitive subject matter without showing anything.



I don't think it should be shown unless it's ABSOLUTELY necessary for the plot of the film/TV show, unless it's like the sole reason why the show/film exists. Reply

Yeah I also think rape should be handled carefully.

I don't watch Game of Thrones but I heard a lot about how sexist it was. And what Sophie said here just angered me. Reply

And is it really Sansa's rape scene that bothered people? No, it was the COUNTLESS other scenes where women are raped in GOT and it's just "normal" because it's supposed to be representative of mideval England or some shit, whatever their excuse is to justify just how many rape scenes are in this show. That's not opening discussion, that's just rape porn. Reply

a lot of people quit/drew the line at Sansa, though. I heard no outcry for the random women at Craster's Keep, whereas the Sansa scene got mainstream, cable tv news attention and imo it wasn't graphic at all Reply

Sansa wasn't even supposed to be there, it was supposed to be her friend Jayne who the Lannisters send pretending to Arya. Which idk why they changed all of that, like Sansa hadn't had enough torture with Joffrey, they put her with Ramsey to what? justify her character having enough of all of this bullshit? Really? Reply

i think part of it was also they didn't pan over to Sansa's face and her reaction, the camera did it's close-up on Reek's reaction, like his opinion was the one the audience should be concerned with, not hers. other than that, the scene itself imo wouldn't have been so bad. but it being one in a long line just made it so exhausting that yet another woman character gets development via rape rather than literally any other plot device. Reply

even worse since two of the scenes were the women explicitly giving their consent and instead they tried to make it a tragic thing. like, fuck, why do women always have to be presented as unwilling sex objects to be taken? heaven forbid she's INTO it. like, fuck this world. Reply

Go back to calling paparazzi on yourself 3 times a day Reply

she really thought she was being smart w/ this Reply

She's young still. I can imagine myself in her position at that age saying dumb shit, too. She'll probably realize that this shit is sexist af in about 10 years. Reply

lord I could imagine 20yo me saying something stupid like this tbh



My teenage years? Can think about without cringing. My very early 20s? Read me my last rites tbh. Reply

