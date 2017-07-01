Mako

Sophie Turner blasts Game Of Thrones rape scene critics



Sophie said the following in an interview concerning the infamous rape scene from a previous season:

“Sexual assault wasn’t something that had affected me or anybody I knew, so I was pretty blase about the whole thing. Naively so. And then I shot the scene, and in the aftermath there was this huge uproar that we would depict something like that on television. The more we talk about sexual assault the better, and screw the people who are saying we shouldn’t be putting this on TV and screw the people who are saying they’re going to boycott the show because of it. This sort of thing used to happen and it continues to happen now, and if we treat it as such a taboo and precious subject, then how are people going to have the strength to come out and feel comfortable saying that this has happened to them?”

