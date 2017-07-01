'Hit The Floor' moves from VH1 to BET. Season 4 to air in 2018.

Where can I stream this show to see the cute shower boys? Reply

gaystorylinesarchive over on tumblr has all of their scenes Reply

thank you, my thirst needs this Reply

thnx for doing all the promotion for me bb. Reply

anytime! Keep up the great work! Reply

omg, that's you?



Did you find a new hosting site? Reply

i host everything on tumblr:

http://gaystorylinesarchive.tumblr.com/ yeah, that's me.

Thank you sis! Reply

THank the lord. Zero is so fucking hot and I need more gay scenes from him. Reply

looks like this and Dear White People gonna be filmed around the same time, wonder if Logan'll manage to do both love this horrible show lollooks like this and Dear White People gonna be filmed around the same time, wonder if Logan'll manage to do both Reply

This guy is cast as one of the leade in the Dynasty remake. Reply

Is VH1 restructuring their channel? Why all the moves? Reply

Viacom are restructuring their cable networks in general. The guy who made VH1 so huge i the past 5 years is now also in charge of MTV and Spike will change completely Reply

Skam on Netflix with MTV getting the tv rights lol Reply

Apparently they'll finally stop trying with scripted on MTV and new reality line up with rebooted Fear Factor and that Prom show at least showed some ratings growth after years of declining.

After I saw what MTV did to Skins I have no desire to look at any of their reboots, actual or hypothetical (I tried with Scream but they weren't killing enought characters, so I dropped it)

They mentioned that they want to go back into live tv route again, some TRL esque show is in the plans Reply

I think with Julie working on the show, it could be more *grounded* to her vision? I can't think of any other channel it can go on in the US, except for just releasing on Netflix. Reply

I still don't understand why America is allergic to good high quality dubbing/voice-over tbh

But since MTV's out of the scripted game, maybe, Freeform? Reply

Thank you for that gif, OP. I needed it after seeing Steve Harvey's offensive face. Reply

I LOVE HTF but most of that was because of Jelena and with DWP feeding Logan I'm not back unless she is.



Also, while Zude is cute or whatever RME @ how mainstream media routinely ignores VH1's black dramas. if PLL & GG can get full seasons of coverage then why not Daytime Divas or HTF or The Breaks. Reply

Seems like people are not here for scripted shows on VH1 (or MTV, after Teen Wolf will be over) in general. Remember Hindsight? They did that show wrong and should've paired it with Younger on TV Land with reruns on Nick@Nite like they did in the beginning.

I think Viacom will try to center scripted content around Paramout Network (what Spike will rebrand into), based on press releases

And for some reason, Hit The Floor is promoted in Russia as a Starz original show Reply

is it really?? LOL



IDK, I feel slightly salty that HTF didn't get mainstream attention until two white guys were a couple on it, especially since one of the other (black) players had been gay in a prior season. Suddenly the entire tumblr tag was just them or video edits of them? And you know FOR DAMN SURE had they been two black guys or even two non white guys then it wouldn't have had the same major mainstream press.



Our black led shows are good & interesting enough without having to add white people, especially since that never happens in the reverse. I like both characters but feel very conflicted as a black gay man, you know? Reply

Yup, it's on premium cable and I catched some episodes here and there because non-comedic slightly gay shows rarely air here, Looking got sent to streaming immediately after some politican found that they dared to air one episode of it (it was at 11PM with +18 sign and only with subtitles). Apparently HTF is distributed worldwide by Starz

I know what you mean, I'm interested in the fate of it now when it will be on BET, the line up seems stronger than ever based on the article at the source Reply

if Logan doesn't come back, I won't either and TBQH seeing how BET ruined Being Mary Jane & 'The Game' before it I'm not sure I even want to watch this version or simply keep the perfect memories from before. Reply

The fact that they renewed Hindsight and then cancelled it pissed me off. Reply

PLL and GG live and breathe by their teen audience. Specifically their female audience. VH1 isn't really the place to go for a strong teen following. Reply

Adam Senn looks better as a brunet. Reply

Is anyone even sure Adam Senn (Zero) is coming back. He was acting realy funny about doing gay scenes after he got baptized and started preaching christian bullshit. His butthurt stands clogged up the tags for a minute. Reply

did he actually get baptized lmao Reply

