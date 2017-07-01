'Hit The Floor' moves from VH1 to BET. Season 4 to air in 2018.
BET Sets New Comedies, Rebrands Centric and Nabs ‘The Breaks,’ ‘Hit the Floor’ From VH1 https://t.co/NNtpYzHryG via @variety— nneka aden w. (@nnwtts) June 26, 2017
- BET has renewed 'Hit The Floor' after VH1 passed on more episodes. It'll air in early 2018.
- 'The Breaks', also from VH1 is moving to BET as well.
Source
I 'M JUST HAPPY I'M GETTING MORE JUDE AND ZERO!!!!
Did you find a new hosting site?
i host everything on tumblr:
http://gaystorylinesarchive.tumblr.com/
looks like this and Dear White People gonna be filmed around the same time, wonder if Logan'll manage to do both
After I saw what MTV did to Skins I have no desire to look at any of their reboots, actual or hypothetical (I tried with Scream but they weren't killing enought characters, so I dropped it)
They mentioned that they want to go back into live tv route again, some TRL esque show is in the plans
But since MTV's out of the scripted game, maybe, Freeform?
Also, while Zude is cute or whatever RME @ how mainstream media routinely ignores VH1's black dramas. if PLL & GG can get full seasons of coverage then why not Daytime Divas or HTF or The Breaks.
I think Viacom will try to center scripted content around Paramout Network (what Spike will rebrand into), based on press releases
And for some reason, Hit The Floor is promoted in Russia as a Starz original show
IDK, I feel slightly salty that HTF didn't get mainstream attention until two white guys were a couple on it, especially since one of the other (black) players had been gay in a prior season. Suddenly the entire tumblr tag was just them or video edits of them? And you know FOR DAMN SURE had they been two black guys or even two non white guys then it wouldn't have had the same major mainstream press.
Our black led shows are good & interesting enough without having to add white people, especially since that never happens in the reverse. I like both characters but feel very conflicted as a black gay man, you know?
I know what you mean, I'm interested in the fate of it now when it will be on BET, the line up seems stronger than ever based on the article at the source