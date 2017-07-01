'Hit The Floor' moves from VH1 to BET. Season 4 to air in 2018.



- BET has renewed 'Hit The Floor' after VH1 passed on more episodes. It'll air in early 2018.
- 'The Breaks', also from VH1 is moving to BET as well.

I 'M JUST HAPPY I'M GETTING MORE JUDE AND ZERO!!!!
