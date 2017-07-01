Celebs Tweet Happy Birthday To Canada!
🇨🇦 A beautiful celebration for a beautiful country. #Canada150 pic.twitter.com/ZDZjUEJtjG— Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 1, 2017
Can you say sesquicentennial? I knew you could. Happy birthday Canada #Canada150 🇨🇦 https://t.co/GORBeRs6JF— Michael J. Fox (@realmikefox) July 1, 2017
150 is nothing. It's like, Robert Pattinson's age in the Twilight Movies. Happy Birthday I guess. #Canada150 🇨🇦— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 1, 2017
150 years ago, an idea took shape. Blemished, imperfect, evolving, Canada is still the best country the world has come up with so far.— Jay Baruchel (@BaruchelNDG) July 1, 2017
Happy birthday, beautiful. You don't look a day over 149.#Canada150 #CanadaDay— Jay Baruchel (@BaruchelNDG) July 1, 2017
Happy Day before Canada Day. Let's have a playful yet grown up conversation about 🇨🇦, shall we... 👀👉🏾 😎 https://t.co/xVQQyYD36H #better150 pic.twitter.com/qbj387OlSK— Stroumboulopoulos (@strombo) June 30, 2017
Happy Canada Day! #canada150 🇨🇦✌️❤️ pic.twitter.com/UulmSEaMtc— Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) July 1, 2017
Special one today #Canada150 😘— Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) July 1, 2017
Happy Canada Day to ALL Canadians— Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) July 1, 2017
Thank you @JustinTrudeau for celebrating diversity and inclusion#Canada150 https://t.co/rbGw94gFlu
Comme le Canada célébrera 150e anniversaire, je souhaite à tous une bonne fête du Canada! pic.twitter.com/YGpbCPuLBb— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 1, 2017
HAPPY 150TH BIRTHDAY CANADA! 🍁 #BENICE #CANADADAY #150YEARSSTRONG 🍁 pic.twitter.com/WDm2mnjX4B— Jacob Tremblay (@JacobTremblay) July 1, 2017
Happy Birthday Canada! Thanks for being an amazing place to grow up and continually a place I'm proud to call my homeland. #Canada150— Cobie Smulders (@CobieSmulders) July 1, 2017
Happy Canada Day! What a remarkable 150 year history our country has built! #Canada150 🇨🇦— Wayne Gretzky (@OfficialGretzky) July 1, 2017
Wishing all those celebrating in Canada and around the world a very happy Canada Day! 🇨🇦 #RoyalVisitCanada #Canada150 pic.twitter.com/EQad5KIQt1— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) July 1, 2017
On the 150th anniversary of Confederation, we celebrate our past & look boldly toward the next 150 years. #Canada150 https://t.co/OQWIkcjLYP— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 1, 2017
How are you celebrating fellow Canuck ONTDers?
Sorry about your uneducated, racist half brother from the south, tho.
You kidding me
Come on now....
Canada: People have yelled at me to go back to my reservation, and that it must be nice to use their tax dollars to live the high life, and/or stop drinking Lysol to get drunk.
You are great at health care, comedy, and the Winter Olympics.
A rancid bag of milk smeared with Kraft dinner seems to have made its way into the White House. Please come get it at your earliest convenience. You can have the Summer Olympics, too.
Happy Canada Day to me :((