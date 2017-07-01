Celebs Tweet Happy Birthday To Canada!

Happy birthday, Canada! Your lakes are beautiful and people are so nice!



Sorry about your uneducated, racist half brother from the south, tho.



Edited at 2017-07-01 07:52 pm (UTC)

Keep this post friendly, please! Thanks. Reply

As if Canada is not racist too

You kidding me Reply

Right? In addition to what I posted further down, I was racially profiled so often in Canada. It's really disheartening to be thisclose to being waved through random checkpoints because your friend who is driving is white, and then I notice the officer's eyes fall on me and everything changes... Reply

Just yesterday, this Chinese-Canadian man was flat out racist and ableist against me. I'm so mad Im about to leave nasty reviews about his restaurant on Yelp and such. Reply

Come on now.... Reply

Lol tbh. I love that gif of Robin Williams calling Canada a sweet apartment over a meth lab. Reply

U.S.: People have yelled at me to go back to where I came from. (I was born here.)



Canada: People have yelled at me to go back to my reservation, and that it must be nice to use their tax dollars to live the high life, and/or stop drinking Lysol to get drunk. Reply

damn you had the misfortune of being the first comment lol Reply

You are still America's hat though lol. Reply

shania twain invented canada 🍁 Reply

jk happy bday canada. ilysm and just had an argument w my friend over why you remain better than the us. 🇨🇦💗🍁 Reply

She made an appearance today! She looked so good Reply

Good 4 u Canada u go girl Reply

happy canada day! my mom ran around her neighbourhood and sent me pictures of everyone’s flags. canada day is probably her favourite holiday. she is so small and patriotic Reply

Aw that's so sweet!

omg <3 Reply

Aww bless her! <3 Reply

Dear Canada,



You are great at health care, comedy, and the Winter Olympics.



A rancid bag of milk smeared with Kraft dinner seems to have made its way into the White House. Please come get it at your earliest convenience. You can have the Summer Olympics, too.



xoxo,

Me Reply

Well that's mean. I'd like that rancid bag of milk smeared with Kraft dinner out of the White House too but why do you want to unleash that on poor Canada? What did they ever do to us? Reply

Listen, I don't care what they do with it after they get it, I just want it to stop stinking up the joint. They just did that whole War of 1812 commemoration, right? I trust their expertise in invading DC. They can mail it to the Queen to use its holdings to cover the royals' travel costs for all I care. Reply

Parent

150 years and we still fucking with these Windsors? Do better, Canada. Reply

seriously. i love how everyone's like "it's canada's birthday!", and i'm sitting here with my historian's brain going "we aren't a full country when our head of state is still the queen". *eyeroll* Reply

Happy Birthday, Canada Reply

A true classic Reply

I'm gonna rock your body until Canada day! Reply

I literally just posted this lol! Reply

Always an anthem! Reply

Happy birthday to all ONTD north-of-the-USA peeps!



How am I celebrating?? Apparently by getting fired from my high paying summer job, only fifteen days into work. After a month of ridiculous training and literally living at work.



Happy Canada Day to me :(( Reply

oh wow, that really sucks, I'm sorry. Reply

Aw I'm so sorry. :( Reply

aww bb :( sorry to hear Reply

oh no bb what happened?! Reply

Happy Canada Day! God I miss living there, take me baaaaaaack! Reply

Disappointed that Colin Mochrie was not included Reply

Happy birthday Canada! I would like to visit Canada. Reply

just don't go to quebec! :) Reply

