July 1st, 2017, 10:56 am dumpweeds Hayley Williams Announces Divorce From NFG Guitarist Chad Gilbert source Current Music: Forgiveness - Paramore Tagged: divorce, music / musician (alternative and indie), paramore / hayley williams, true love / love is dead
it's long as fuck but it gets very informative halfway through when she gets her anxiety attack (i know that sounds gross, but she's very open about how it impacts her life and her music)
they got married feb 2016, they were engaged since christmas 2014
omg lmao!
she's got a few chad tattoos, doesn't she?
that being said, I'm glad she's getting away if the lyrics on After Laughter really mean something. I love the album, but its obviously sad.
good luck to her
she has one I think, his name between her fingers. luckily finger tattoos fade easily.
I don't know why I thought there was more than the one. and its just his initials, right? so that's not too bad.
My brother has friends that this happened to. They were together for years and lived together, had 2 dogs. I was around them a lot when they were planning their wedding and they seemed so happy together and everything seemed really good. Their relationship was super cute. They got married and like not even 3 months later they decided to get divorced. According to her, he just became a completely different person as soon as they got married. I don't know them that well, but it was pretty shocking to me. I guess you just never know what's really going on with people.
He was a fucking creep and I hope she's grown up and realized it.
