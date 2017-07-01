Katy Perry Dating Roundup: Chris Martin, Orlando Bloom, And Niall Horan
@katyperry was getting cozy #ChrisMartin from @coldplay at a concert in the UK... could it mean relationship? https://t.co/sUC04rF1A7— NOW 100.5 FM (@Now1005FM) July 1, 2017
-Katy Perry and Chris Martin were spotted holding hands at Glastonbury last weekend.
-Katy's fans caught her and she immediately dropped Chris's hand.
-She even tried to run away from her own fans.
-Other reports claim they were hanging out together the entire day.
"I saved it for the boat!” https://t.co/7sB7EG3XKO— Page Six (@PageSix) June 29, 2017
-Katy said on the Kyle and Jackie O Show that she wasn't in the mood to get naked with then-boyfriend Orlando Bloom.
-She later got naked inside with him on their boat.
-Orlando got naked because he wanted to fuck with the paparazzi and likes to show it off.
Niall Horan is responding to those comments Katy Perry made about him being very flirty & trying to get her number: https://t.co/4lVIEpwysO— JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 29, 2017
-Katy said that Niall is always trying to hit on her and get her phone number.
-She rejected him because he's too young for her and she feels like a mom to him. (Katy is 32 and Niall is 23.)
-Niall Horan said in his latest interview with The Project that he only wants to be friends with her.
Source 1 & Source 2 & Source 3
TYFYT.
I didn't know he was with Katy Perry.
Also not really related, but I've noticed it especially with the shirt he's wearing in this video, but is Niall the only former 1D member with chest hair?
Unlike some other popstars *cough cough*
I hope she falls in love with a non-douchebag who treats her well. I think she has probably been with a lot of borderline emotionally abusive men.