Katy Perry Dating Roundup: Chris Martin, Orlando Bloom, And Niall Horan

-Katy Perry and Chris Martin were spotted holding hands at Glastonbury last weekend.-Katy's fans caught her and she immediately dropped Chris's hand.-She even tried to run away from her own fans.-Other reports claim they were hanging out together the entire day.-Katy said on thethat she wasn't in the mood to get naked with then-boyfriend Orlando Bloom.-She later got naked inside with him on their boat.-Orlando got naked because he wanted to fuck with the paparazzi and likes to show it off.-Katy said that Niall is always trying to hit on her and get her phone number.-She rejected him because he's too young for her and she feels like a mom to him. (Katy is 32 and Niall is 23.)-Niall Horan said in his latest interview withthat he only wants to be friends with her.