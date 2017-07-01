carly rae jepsen - boy problems 2

Katy Perry Dating Roundup: Chris Martin, Orlando Bloom, And Niall Horan


-Katy Perry and Chris Martin were spotted holding hands at Glastonbury last weekend.
-Katy's fans caught her and she immediately dropped Chris's hand.
-She even tried to run away from her own fans.
-Other reports claim they were hanging out together the entire day.


-Katy said on the Kyle and Jackie O Show that she wasn't in the mood to get naked with then-boyfriend Orlando Bloom.
-She later got naked inside with him on their boat.
-Orlando got naked because he wanted to fuck with the paparazzi and likes to show it off.


-Katy said that Niall is always trying to hit on her and get her phone number.
-She rejected him because he's too young for her and she feels like a mom to him. (Katy is 32 and Niall is 23.)
-Niall Horan said in his latest interview with The Project that he only wants to be friends with her.

Source 1 & Source 2 & Source 3

TYFYT.
