Wentworth renewed for Season 6
Wentworth will return for season 6 in 2018 on showcase. https://t.co/QsJh8va06W
-The show has just wrapped it's 5th season
-Will return in 2018 for it's 6th season
-Finale was all kinds of crazy!
-Is now streaming on Netflix
Lets talk Wentworth!
It's nothing without Bea.
I hope Frankie can free herself from being framed.
And I wonder if Ferguson will get out of that grave alive.
But then I read on reddit you get 6 months prison for escaping, that's nothing compared to 2 murder sentences.
Allie putting Bea's portrait in the coffin was such a nice touch.
Glad Mr. Jackson stepped up, as others have pointed out, he was one of the few who still had clean hands... even Vera killed her mom! Jackson taking care of business was just a really big deal for his character, interested to see the aftermath. But please, let her be dead. There's nowhere else to go.
also ferguson better stay gone cause that finale was too damn satisfying. dont ruin it plzzzz.
Max is my favorite :(
but the finale was really satisfying.
I am shipping Kaz and Will REALLY HARD after this season I have to say.
Vera's nonstop denial was so sad.