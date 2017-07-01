Wentworth renewed for Season 6

i love the freak Reply

I still miss Bea Reply

I was surprised that they went through with it. I kept thinking she'd show up throughout the season revealed to be under witness protection. Reply

That Boomer is a big lass. Bless.



It's nothing without Bea. Reply

Amazing show!



I hope Frankie can free herself from being framed.



And I wonder if Ferguson will get out of that grave alive. Reply

Ferguson better not be alive Reply

It seemed silly to me for Franky to escape - how did she think she was gonna get away with that? Like, sure, find whatever proof you need, but then what?

But then I read on reddit you get 6 months prison for escaping, that's nothing compared to 2 murder sentences.

Allie putting Bea's portrait in the coffin was such a nice touch.

Glad Mr. Jackson stepped up, as others have pointed out, he was one of the few who still had clean hands... even Vera killed her mom! Jackson taking care of business was just a really big deal for his character, interested to see the aftermath. But please, let her be dead. There's nowhere else to go. Reply

hope we get an update on maxine next season





also ferguson better stay gone cause that finale was too damn satisfying. dont ruin it plzzzz. Reply

Noooooooooooooooo! I loved Maxine! Reply

aw that sucks Reply

WHAT? NOOOOO



Max is my favorite :( Reply

That's really disappointing. I loved Maxine Reply

Franky is a fucking moron, and Bridget is as interesting as watching paint dry. this season made me realize just how much this show really needed Bea



but the finale was really satisfying.



I am shipping Kaz and Will REALLY HARD after this season I have to say.



Vera's nonstop denial was so sad. Reply

I think I watched the first three seasons in one go, but don't know if Dutch netflix has it as well. I want a crossover tbh. Reply

This show is still better than OITNB and half the other things currently on TV, even without Bea. That finale was great Reply

