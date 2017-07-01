Wynonna Earp 2X05 promo and post 2X04 interviews
Promo for 2X05, "Let's Pretend We're Strangers". Synopsis: [Spoiler (click to open)]'A furious thunder snow storm makes land fall while Wynonna and Waverly are forced to confront their demons…and each other.'
GIF
Are you a fire breathing dragon, comm?
Emily Andras interviewed for The TV Junkies and EW to discuss 2X04.
#WynonnaEarp showrunner @emtothea discusses this week's episode "She Ain't Right": https://t.co/NZSNtdxnL8 pic.twitter.com/ffYqVf0av6— The TV Junkies (@TheTVJunkies) July 1, 2017
Highlights:
* The goo is going to affect Wynonna and Waverly differently. The good news was that Waverly was able to hold it off as long as she did, the bad news is that it's now in sexy, badass Wynonna. Wynonna had so much on her shoulders. she couldn't keep track of everything and maybe took for granted that Waverly was ok, in a good place romantically and finding herself. Wynonna really likes Nicole and vice versa, even though they're not the same type of person. They both looked at Waverly through blinders and wanted to protect her, it wasn't about Nicole or Wynonna, it was about them being concerned but in different ways.
* Dominique did the singing performance the same week she cheerleaded for 8 hours a day. She was pretty nervous about it. She was on West End when she was a teenager in the Spice Girls musical with Hannah John Kamen (Killjoys) and is crazy talented. Dominique still has some tricks up her sleeve, it's an incredible year for her.
* Dolls is some sort of flaming lizard/dragon creature/demon, if he can control it, he has some advantages. There's something to be said for destiny as he's been returned to them. They worked so hard to save him, recreate his drugs for him, he's pretty determined to stay and help them out when they need it most. They're going to have to deal with him being a wanted man and a fugitive. The Doc-Dolls relationship has changed so much this year- they're not just rivals, the fact that they care so much about Wynonna, Waverly, Haught and everybody also bonds them, so they can joke about it a little bit. Tim loved using his guns and getting to shoot something and he was excited to get a hat again.
* Emily really wanted Tucker to dress like an anime loving pedophile, he was really creepy when he essentially gave up on his sisters. The Widows came to Purgatory with a very specific goal in mind and in 2X04, everything starts circling the Earps again. It all comes back to the Earps, the curse, the Ghost River Triangle, etc.
* About 2X05: [Spoiler (click to open)] It's one of Emily's favorites, Melanie is completely off the chain, there's a huge game-changer in this episode. It as one of the biggest things they've ever done on the show, it also has a lot of really disgusting moments Emily is exceptionally proud of.
#WynonnaEarp's gloves are officially off. Kinda like that one dude tonight. https://t.co/R9gpzb5U8k— Nivea Serrao (@NiveaSerrao) July 1, 2017
Highlights:
* Melanie has amazing range and can go from badass to comedic genius to vulnerable puppy within the same scene. In the first three episodes Wynonna was trying really hard to keep the team together, in Dolls' absence, Emily felt it was only fair to give Melanie a chance to spread her wings a bit. Evil Wynonna is delicious, fans won't be disappointed. Wynonna has superpowers, a demon being inside of her is not a good thing. Will it try to mimic Wynonna to get what it wants, even if that means harming/killing people, or will it be out in the open? If and when the team finds out she's possessed, how are they going to fix it?
* The "new Gardners" have lines around their faces, the demons literally took their faces. Since the Revenants look like us and could be anyone in town, there's been an ongoing theme on the show of not really knowing who to trust among your friends and neighbors, at the very point when you need to trust people if you're going to succeed. Do we ever really know each other, what people are capable of or doing behind closed doors? The idea that maybe these demons in many different forms are now operating among our people, whether they know it or not, is going to lead to a lo of tension and a lot of really good stakes.
* Dolls has 'dragon tendencies' and they're still trying to discover technically what he is and how he became like that. Was he born that way? Did Black Badge do something to him? What did the drugs have to do with either suppressing or bringing it out? He's certainly less than human- he's partly demonic or has demonic elements, which is why Peacemaker glows. Peacemaker can inherently tell whether someone is human or other, especially if Wynonna intends to harm them.
* We haven't seen the last of the goo creature's tentacle powers. About next episode: Playtime is over, the chess pieces are on the board and we're starting to see what we're going to be dealing with this year; it's just a blistering season. It moves lightning-fast with so many shocks and surprises.
SOURCES: #1, #2, #3, #4
GIF
Are you a fire breathing dragon, comm?
doc/hat
wynonna/dragon
goo/incest
limb regenerating waverly
disgusting agonized faceless mercedes
what a show lmao
OT
I was just thinking last night that this year seems to be a showcase for Dom, lol. As long as Wynonna doesn't lose focus, I'm fine with that!
Anyway, I was not expecting that twist at the end. Damn, this thing is gonna wreck some havoc in Wynonna's body. Melanie was A+ in that switch though.
Dolls breathing fire was such an amazing moment in its OMFGWHATLOL.
I kinda hate their promos, they're so vague and just random scenes from the next ep, lol
Melanie was great in the switch, can't wait to see what this demon does in her body next episode.
I LOVED DOLLS BREATHING FIRE, YOU HAVE NO IDEA.
Hey, at least we're getting promos this season, last season they just gave us sneak peeks, since it's less time consuming than cobbling together a promo.
OT3 OR DEATH, EMILY, DO YOU HEAR ME, OT3 OR DEATH
it also has a lot of really disgusting moments Emily is exceptionally proud of
shame i'm gonna see it only several days after everyone
All the shows need to back away from the incest.
OT3 OR BUST, YOU HEAR ME EMILY??? THE FANDOM HAS SPOKEN.
Hope you manage to enjoy your trip, when will you be back?
july 12. i'm gonna try and dl it with hotel wi-fi (esp new episode of turn because i can't be away from
simcoetallboy for too long) but if not, i'll be here on wednesday evening to write all my thoughts
Simple joys lol
DOLLSSSSSS my bae. Also I'm totes here for dragondolls
Yikes at that Wynonna/waves kiss, I was so not prepared for it
Dominique continue to slay me
Yeah thankfully it was brief and about demonic transference, so I could quickly move on mentally.
Dominique is great, as is Melanie, who might be a bit underrated with fandom.
New hat, but Doc/Hat OTP lives.
Can't wait for possessed Wynonna, should be loads of fun, judging by the sneak peek.
The twitter reaction to Waves losing her hand was hilarious.
Does anyone know if the numbers for the show are going up again?