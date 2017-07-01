Wynonna Earp 2X05 promo and post 2X04 interviews



* Melanie has amazing range and can go from badass to comedic genius to vulnerable puppy within the same scene. In the first three episodes Wynonna was trying really hard to keep the team together, in Dolls' absence, Emily felt it was only fair to give Melanie a chance to spread her wings a bit. Evil Wynonna is delicious, fans won't be disappointed. Wynonna has superpowers, a demon being inside of her is not a good thing. Will it try to mimic Wynonna to get what it wants, even if that means harming/killing people, or will it be out in the open? If and when the team finds out she's possessed, how are they going to fix it?



* The "new Gardners" have lines around their faces, the demons literally took their faces. Since the Revenants look like us and could be anyone in town, there's been an ongoing theme on the show of not really knowing who to trust among your friends and neighbors, at the very point when you need to trust people if you're going to succeed. Do we ever really know each other, what people are capable of or doing behind closed doors? The idea that maybe these demons in many different forms are now operating among our people, whether they know it or not, is going to lead to a lo of tension and a lot of really good stakes.



* Dolls has 'dragon tendencies' and they're still trying to discover technically what he is and how he became like that. Was he born that way? Did Black Badge do something to him? What did the drugs have to do with either suppressing or bringing it out? He's certainly less than human- he's partly demonic or has demonic elements, which is why Peacemaker glows. Peacemaker can inherently tell whether someone is human or other, especially if Wynonna intends to harm them.



* We haven't seen the last of the goo creature's tentacle powers. About next episode: Playtime is over, the chess pieces are on the board and we're starting to see what we're going to be dealing with this year; it's just a blistering season. It moves lightning-fast with so many shocks and surprises.



