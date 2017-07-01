SEKAI NO OWARI “RAIN” To Be Used as Theme for “Mary and The Witch’s Flower”
It has been revealed that SEKAI NO OWARI have provided their song “RAIN” as the theme song for ex-Studio Ghibli director Hiromasa Yonebayashi‘s new anime feature film “Mary and The Witch’s Flower.“
Read more at source.
http://aramajapan.com/news/music/sekai-n
Looks exciting. I can't wait for the movie to come out.
Edited at 2017-07-01 04:42 pm (UTC)
But I'm excited for the movie! It looks fun.
Nothing beats One Summer's Day for me ugh <3
Edited at 2017-07-01 06:32 pm (UTC)