SEKAI NO OWARI “RAIN” To Be Used as Theme for “Mary and The Witch’s Flower”

Yay! My first post! I really can't wait for this movie to come out. I love witches. The song is nice. Reply

Thread

Link

Aw, I wish it was a TV series, it looks phenomenal.



Edited at 2017-07-01 04:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Sekaowa is one of those bands I wish I liked but I just can't get in to.

But I'm excited for the movie! It looks fun. Reply

Thread

Link

I hope with all my heart that this movie is good and successful, so Ponoc can continue making more and more movies. Reply

Thread

Link

Excited for this!



Nothing beats One Summer's Day for me ugh <3 Reply

Thread

Link

ugh same that's one of my favorites!!



Edited at 2017-07-01 06:32 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link