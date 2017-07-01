ICON & ONTD Fave Jennifer López tapes her 4th of July performance; debuts a NEW single!
Following her last CERTIFIED SMASH single, Ain't Yo Mama, Jennifer Lynn López is back at it, even gave us an ACAPELLA rendition of her new SMASH!
Ni Tú Ni Yo:
Lil acapella clip
Jenny From The Block dance break:
Jenny with her hung as a horse RICH man:
source 1 source 2 source 3 source 4
Ni Tú Ni Yo:
Jennifer Lopez performing her new song in NYC #jlo #jenniferlopez pic.twitter.com/nVwXW8lZw0— Mahmoud G (@MahmoudG97) July 1, 2017
Lil acapella clip
she did so amazing😍 @JLo pic.twitter.com/b752UflBmz— chanelle (@jloverbby) July 1, 2017
Jenny From The Block dance break:
Jenny with her hung as a horse RICH man:
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Holding Hands Last Night !— John (@JohnJLover) July 1, 2017
A Power Couple 🔥 pic.twitter.com/I0YYoBvx9u
source 1 source 2 source 3 source 4
Prediction
A Rod will eventually break up with her because he won't be able to handle that her star wattage eclipses him. He won't like that people think he's just her bodyguard.