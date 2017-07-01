ONTD Reading Challenge (July) - "I Don't Know Her"





I just finished The River at Night yesterday. It was intense; I loved it. Reply

oo, maybe I'll read this for the challenge Reply

Love these book posts.

Café Europa by Slavenka Drakulic is a great book if you are into Eastern Europe. She has several other great books similar to it like They Would Never Hurt a Fly, which is about the Serbian war trials in the Hague. Reply

Yaaas girl!! The post looks great!



I really want to do one from each continent. I just started with Waking Lions, liking it a lot so far. Reply

I think I'll try to do one from each continent too, I love that idea! Reply

lmao, great title. I was planning on reading Maureen Orth's book Vulgar Favors (on which the upcoming Versace season of American Crime Story is based) and I'd never heard of ha before looking that up, so I guess that counts. I don't read much true crime, but this story sounds insane & fascinating.



Oh, and I'm assigning Murder on the Orient Express to my book club soon -- I've never read an Agatha Christie before! smh @ me



Edited at 2017-07-01 04:49 pm (UTC) Reply

I love Agatha Christie. I was obsessed with the Poirot books as a teen, but now my fave is Miss Marple! Reply

Anyone reading Roxane Gay's latest? Any thoughts thus far? Reply

I had...a lot of mixed feelings. On the one hand I was incredibly impressed by how brutally honest it is and how it doesn't have a 'happy ending' with her just losing all the weight and magically having a perfect life or whatever. And she pointed out a ton of things I admit I never thought of when it comes to living in the world as a really big person (like about worrying about seats in restaurants and airlines being clueless morons when a person buys two seats, etc). That was really eye-opening.



But I had issues with other stuff -- for one thing, she grew up rich and only semi-acknowledges that?? She went to an insanely fancy boarding school and her parents later bailed her out of bad situations with $$$, but she doesn't really...totally seem to get how remarkable that is? And I was frankly shocked by her attitude towards therapy; she talks about being forced into it as a teen and hating it, and then never mentions undergoing any sort of treatment as an adult, even though she repeatedly describes the emotional/mental issues that are sabotaging her attempts to get physically healthy. Like, therapy's not a magical cure-all for everyone, obvs, but I was just amazed at how much it's not in there. And then there's the whole section where she comes verrrry close to basically shaming any other famous woman who loses weight publicly, even if she does it in a healthy way. Like...sis.



tl;dr: very powerful & engaging; also really frustrating at times. Reply

Idk if you have bad experiences with therapy it's hard to overlook and many therapists are horrible and are incredibly prejudiced tbh. Reply

http://www.bookforum.com/inprint/02 4_02/17983

it says gay consistently fails to see larger systemic issues behind her individual experiences. this review might be interestingit says gay consistently fails to see larger systemic issues behind her individual experiences. Reply

Link

I had to put it down about halfway through. So depressing to read straight through. She's a great writer though. Reply

i'm also reading They Never Came Home by Lois Duncan for Teen Creeps. y'all. it's so dang boring lol

you can definitely judge a book by its cover... Reply

Link

i think those covers are from the 90s/early 2000s when i was obsessed with lois duncan. i never got around to this one though lol Reply

Link

yeah this one is so bad, I read it as a kid and remember not liking it. They did Last Vampire this week and I read that and loved it, it's pure ridiculousness Reply

Link

I finished big little lies yesterday and now I feel lost without a page turner waiting for me! Don't know what to read next Reply

Yeah I loved BLL but I tried one of her other books and wasn't that impressed :/ Reply

Link

try the devotion of suspect x by keigo higashino Reply

Link

I'm just beginning it so I have context for the show, but I have so many books to read it's hard to keep up. Reply

Link

I liked the book enough, but I don't think it adds anything to the show tbh. You can definitely watch the show without reading the book. If anything, some of the parts work better on screen than on paper. Reply

Link

I completely forgot about this! last night i started Jingo by Terry Pratchett, which not gonna lie is hilarious (like all of his other books), but i go thru those pretty quick.. i'll try to find Café Europa, if i'll give a shot to Magda Szabo's book (was it originally published in hungarian?)



ONTD now that the well known book sites are down (talking about the illegal onesobs) where do you get your books (esp uni books)? asking for a friend ofc





(pssst, check out http://ebook.bike/ don't know if it has uni books tho!) Jingo is probably my favourite Vimes novel.

Link

Our source is finally on a bike again, bless. Reply

Link

Magda Szabo's book (was it originally published in hungarian?)



yep Reply

I'm actually currently reading a book by a new author for me, Goodbye, Vitamin by Rachel Khong.



And I think I'll also use this as an excuse to finally read Pachinko. Reply

Picnic at Hanging Rock is amazing <3 Reply

Currently reading My Brilliant Friend by Elena ferrante - I know it's gotten mixed reviews here on ontd but I love it so far Reply

I took a while to get into it but by the time Elena and Lila were in school (past the bit about their dolls), it hooked me. Reply

Link

Yeah I'm about halfway through now and I think I'm just about there in terms of being completely hooked. have you read the other books in the series? Reply

Link

I noticed there is an index of characters at the beginning of the book. Did you have to go back to it much? I'm terrible at remembering names. Reply

i've only ever heard people saying positive things! one of my favourite series in a long time. be warned, nothing else compares for a while afterwards Reply

I'm halfway through! It's a little slow but I'm interested enough to keep going. Reply

Link

I loved this series. It's very powerful and overwhelming to read but completely worth it. Reply

Link

This post below JLo, icu mods Reply

MTE Reply

Link

omg at all of these recs <3



I have so many books I could read for this month. I definitely will be reading Pride and Prejudice since I've never read Austen. Other than that, I have the following on my Kindle ready to read:



The Writing on My Forehead - Nafisa Haji

The Handmaid's Tale - Margaret Atwood

The Joy Luck Club - Amy Tan



And a few others that are more beach reads/cheesy thrillers from the looks of them haha.



Oh and after I actually read through all the recs, I have Pachinko to read too!



Edited at 2017-07-01 05:08 pm (UTC)

I don't usually come into these posts bc I'm uncultured and don't read books anymore but this fucking theme has me 😂😂😂😂 Reply

I like this post. Kudos OP.



I am reading "The Canadaland Guide to Canada". It's hilarious. Next in my queue is "One Day This Will Matter" by Scaachi Koul. Reply

I really want to read Scaachi's book too Reply

