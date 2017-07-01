Venus Williams sued over fatal crash
The family is seeking an unspecified amount in the wrongful death lawsuit https://t.co/IhIeV0Q0BX— Page Six (@PageSix) 1 juillet 2017
following this post
The family is seeking an unspecified amount in the lawsuit, which includes the loss of earnings, medical and funeral fees, as well as pain and suffering.
sources : 1, 2
http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10
http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10
Edgy!!!
Damn! Straight cold.
(CNN) A police report says that Venus Williams is responsible for a car accident earlier this month in Florida, which caused injuries to a 78-year-old man who later died.
The Palm Beach Gardens Police report states the accident occurred on June 9 in Palm Beach Gardens and the victim, Jerome Barson, was a passenger in a car that was driven by his wife, Linda Barson.
The victim's family has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Williams, alleging negligence.
According to the suit, the impact of the crash caused damage to both vehicles. The Barsons' 2016 Hyundai Accent was "crushed, the front windshield shattered, the airbags deployed, there was crush damage to the rear on the driver's side, and the back window was shattered." Williams' 2010 Toyota Sequoia "was also severely damaged," the suit says.
The lawsuit states that Jerome Barson's injuries included "severed main arteries, massive internal bleeding, a fractured spine, and massive internal organ damage." He was in the ICU when he died on June 22, which, the lawsuit says, was Linda Barson's 68th birthday.
His wife's injuries included, per the lawsuit, a cracked sternum and shattered right arm. She also broke her right wrist, hand and several fingers.
According to the police report, Linda Barson told police she was traveling west in the right lane and approaching an intersection, slowing for a traffic light. According to the report, the light changed to green, and Barson said she drove through the intersection when Williams' 2010 Toyota Sequoia cut across in front of her car.
Linda Barson said she was unable to avoid crashing into Williams.
Williams, according to the report, told police she was stopped in the median of the intersection because of other traffic. Williams also said she did not see the Barsons' car when she crossed the intersection. The report says Williams was driving an estimated speed of 5 mph.
"(Williams) is at fault for violating the right of way of (the Barsons)," the report said. There is no mention in the report of Williams being cited.
He is so cute, but also so slow. I do enjoy his small talk though. Once I was buying A&W diet root beer and he told me about the good old days when you would park and they would come out on roller blades hahaha
He also always tries to talk about sports with me, as IF haha
Edited at 2017-07-01 04:49 pm (UTC)
Also, as of now it doesn't seem like Venus is trying to remove blame from herself either so I don't think she's doing anything wrong so idk why people gotta try to absolve her from blame when she's not doing that.
We are at an intersection. Venus has the green, she goes ahead but the traffic ahead of her means she stops in the middle of the intersection. By the time she is free to move forward, her light had turned red. Obviouslty she is in the middle of the intersection so she has to get out of there.
She moves forward and well the oppostie direction had the green light now, so as she is trying to get out of the intersection, she gets hit from the other car who had the green
She moves forward and well the oppostie direction had the green light now, so as she is trying to get out of the intersection, she gets hit from the other car who had the green
That said if she was sitting in the intersection why in the hell would the other driver try to go through at a rate of speed that would cause that much damage? Did she not look up at the intersection until it was too late?
Sounds like a tragic mix--inconsiderate driver meets senior citizen driver. There's never a good outcome there.