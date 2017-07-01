Venus Williams sued over fatal crash

just pay up then if you feel that way sis Reply

? I thought she wasn't at fault? Like police didn't even give her a citation or ticket Reply

http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 6759241.html She was declared at fault on the 29th of June:

http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 6759241.html The opposite. They just declared at fault a few days ago.

78? He'd lived long enough. Reply

What a crass comment to make.... Reply

Do you hate your parents? Reply

Damn dude. Reply

chill Reply

hmmm Reply

Damn! Straight cold. Reply

Gross comment. Reply

here's another one for your inbox for the attention you're seeking. Reply

guess we got ourselves a new troll 🙄 Reply

Jesus Christ... Reply

Bitch bye. Reply

sorry about your estrangement from your parents Reply

lmao such a vintage ONTD comment. Reply

lol people are really getting worked up over it, it's just a tacky comment about the death of an unnamed stranger, re-fucking-lax people Reply

i just wanna b a part of this thread Reply

I hope she either just pays or they win. Reply

The article said she had the light and was going 5mph whern they his her so I dont see either of the options happening. Reply

She's still found at fault.



(CNN) A police report says that Venus Williams is responsible for a car accident earlier this month in Florida, which caused injuries to a 78-year-old man who later died.



The Palm Beach Gardens Police report states the accident occurred on June 9 in Palm Beach Gardens and the victim, Jerome Barson, was a passenger in a car that was driven by his wife, Linda Barson.



The victim's family has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Williams, alleging negligence.





According to the suit, the impact of the crash caused damage to both vehicles. The Barsons' 2016 Hyundai Accent was "crushed, the front windshield shattered, the airbags deployed, there was crush damage to the rear on the driver's side, and the back window was shattered." Williams' 2010 Toyota Sequoia "was also severely damaged," the suit says.



The lawsuit states that Jerome Barson's injuries included "severed main arteries, massive internal bleeding, a fractured spine, and massive internal organ damage." He was in the ICU when he died on June 22, which, the lawsuit says, was Linda Barson's 68th birthday.



His wife's injuries included, per the lawsuit, a cracked sternum and shattered right arm. She also broke her right wrist, hand and several fingers.



According to the police report, Linda Barson told police she was traveling west in the right lane and approaching an intersection, slowing for a traffic light. According to the report, the light changed to green, and Barson said she drove through the intersection when Williams' 2010 Toyota Sequoia cut across in front of her car.



Linda Barson said she was unable to avoid crashing into Williams.



Williams, according to the report, told police she was stopped in the median of the intersection because of other traffic. Williams also said she did not see the Barsons' car when she crossed the intersection. The report says Williams was driving an estimated speed of 5 mph.



"(Williams) is at fault for violating the right of way of (the Barsons)," the report said. There is no mention in the report of Williams being cited. Reply

Theyre suing her for earnings? He was 78. Reply

The wife is still alive in the hospital and we have zero clue of their lives. Reply

Unfortunately old people still sometimes have to work. Reply

welcome to trump's america, where retirement is for the rich Reply

his social security and most likely disability benefits would be the loss of earnings Reply

there is an old man who works at the Shoppers Drug Mart beside my house and he once told me to "save my money so you aren't working at a drug store when you are in your 70s" haha



He is so cute, but also so slow. I do enjoy his small talk though. Once I was buying A&W diet root beer and he told me about the good old days when you would park and they would come out on roller blades hahaha



He also always tries to talk about sports with me, as IF haha Reply

old people can't work? fuck off Reply

1. he could still be working. 2. they could be retired and living off their social security, military benefits, all that kind of shit. my grandmother was always afraid of my grandfather going first because then she wouldn't have the same income anymore so if this had happened to her, fucking right we would have sued. Reply

how insensitive could you be. wtf? Reply

Right? For what, two more years? Reply

mte Reply

They stack the box when they do a lawsuit, honestly. The value of it will reduce in settlement or it could by a verdict, if it's a defendant-friendly county. Reply

I read in two places that she had a green light and he tried to turn on the street?



she was apparently blocking the intersection Reply

My understanding was that she had a green light, got stuck in the middle of the intersection, then started going forward after her light had turned red but he had a green light and also started going. Reply

Venus is at fault because she was blocking the box*. However I'm confused about the driver in the other car. Police report said Venus edged into the intersection at 5mph. She didn't give the right away, but how did the other car totally not notice her enough to ram into her at such at speed to kill one of the passengers?



Edited at 2017-07-01 04:49 pm (UTC) Reply

if people didn't die in 30mph crashes there would never be car crash deaths Reply

ugh youre right. even low speeds can easily kill you. damn. Reply

according to the article, venus didn't see the car and the light just turned green. she drives a big ass car, you run that thing into a subcompact and it's pretty easy to kill someone. Reply

Parent

Isn't the police report just what you tell the cops when they show up? Because it seems like they both told slightly different stories. Reply

Damn, this is awful. Poor man. And even if I wish things were different for her (and obviously for the man) but she made an awful decision and she has to deal with the repercussions of her actions :( Reply

It's also not like she's being charged with anything either. She was found at fault for the accident. People can try to put the pieces together but she was found at fault for a reason. I don't know the amount they are asking for, but the items they are requesting aren't outlandish for someone dying in an accident you are found at fault for.



Also, as of now it doesn't seem like Venus is trying to remove blame from herself either so I don't think she's doing anything wrong so idk why people gotta try to absolve her from blame when she's not doing that. Reply

Absolutely and I do like how she's owning this (or what I read here, of course). Idk if you think my comment means something else or not. Reply

Call her Caitlyn Reply

you guys she killed someone stop making excuses Reply

While I do agree she should pay up, she didn't kill the guy. She was responsible for the death Reply

Isn't being responsible for someone's death exactly what we mean when we say a person killed someone? Reply

lmao fuck off Reply

People are being dense here as usual. I understand what you mean. She contributed to his death by blocking the intersection. The woman driving killed him by driving full force into Venus' car. Reply

you're correct. people on ontd are dumb as fuck when it comes to accusing people who end up in deadly car accidents of murder Reply

I don't really understand what happened. She had the green light (and thus, right of way as far as I understand law) but is at fault? At any rate, this sounds like it was a complete accident, not really similar to a Caityln or Brandy situation where those drivers were distracted. Reply

there was no room on the other side of the intersection but she went anyway and was jutting out, from what I understand Reply

Did the other car not have a red light? I'd love to see this recreated. Even if she were jutting out, I feel that if she had the green light, he must have had a red light and therefore shouldn't have been entering the intersection at such a great speed. Reply

that is not what happened.

We are at an intersection. Venus has the green, she goes ahead but the traffic ahead of her means she stops in the middle of the intersection. By the time she is free to move forward, her light had turned red. Obviouslty she is in the middle of the intersection so she has to get out of there.



She moves forward and well the oppostie direction had the green light now, so as she is trying to get out of the intersection, she gets hit from the other car who had the green



Reply

this post has a weird tone Reply

lol mte. but you know it wouldn't if this was Katherine Heighl or another white woman ONTD hates. Reply

As she should be. Reply

If you can't clear the intersection on your green light you don't proceed until you can. Simple as that.



That said if she was sitting in the intersection why in the hell would the other driver try to go through at a rate of speed that would cause that much damage? Did she not look up at the intersection until it was too late?



Sounds like a tragic mix--inconsiderate driver meets senior citizen driver. There's never a good outcome there. Reply

I don't think the other driver was waiting at the light, just approaching and slowing down, then accelerating again when her side turned green. It sounds like you're right about the tragic mix of an inconsiderate driver entering an intersection she couldn't clear, and a clueless senior citizen paying more attention to the color of the light than the road ahead. Reply

it seems that both venus and the man's wife should be at fault here--venus for pulling out into an intersection without there being adequate room, and the wife for apparently not paying attention and just trying to barrel through the intersection when there were cars there. Reply

yeah, like everyone is getting all pissy at Venus for not looking ahead at the full intersection, yet cutting slack for the person who didn't look at the intersection with cars in the middle of it.... Reply

i don't get people who think someone's age justifies a death.. accident or not. Reply

