Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn arrive in Rhode Island ahead of her famous yearly 4th of July party

I feel like this is going to debut a new look. Bookmark me! Reply

Thread

Link

new relationship, new look, and new single all coming this summer from this chica! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does she have a new album coming out this year? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

New year, new look, new Taylor? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol innocent baby lamb chic is my prediction!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish I had rich friends with beach homes who throw huge parties. I'd even be willing to be swifty's friend :'( Reply

Thread

Link

lmao same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ditto Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. i just wish i had a friend with a pool tbh.



actually i do have some family friends with pools but they never let us come swim :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My apartment has a pool, but it's always stuffed full of babies, teenagers and tan mom wannabes. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my "weekend" is in the middle of the dang week so i'm SO excited the 4th is on a tuesday. i finally get a 3 day weekend! :) Reply

Thread

Link

I'd put up with Taylor if it meant I could stay in her giant house, eat for free, and play on a water slide. Reply

Thread

Link

my 4th of july weekend will be spent waiting to hear back from this new job after a background check. i sent in the papers last thurs and havent heard back yet! i signed the offer letter already but why is it taking so looong?? how long has any of yalls hiring process taken? im not worried about anything being wrong in the check, so i guess its just whoever is doing it is taking a while... Reply

Thread

Link

Good luck bb, what's the job?



Background checks can sometimes take a while, especially if they're contacting people who aren't too quick with getting back to them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you! copywriter at a pretty sweet company :)



yeah i also remembered it's a holiday weekend so this could take a bit blahh im just anxious to start already Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Background checks take forever and it's a holiday weekend. Follow up this thurs if you still haven't heard. Good luck! 👐 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

background checks take forever so I wouldn't worry. congrats! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If it's with the feds literally everything takes forever. It's been fun all 3 times I've done it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly only thing i would want from taylor's fame is her real estate portfolio and unlimited funds.



also idk how paparazzi industry works but why would anyone want to buy blurry ass photos. this is worse than a flip phone photo



Edited at 2017-07-01 04:54 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Her real estate portfolio makes me weep, it is so impressive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She seems to have similar decorating style to me, which makes me jealous.



my current house crush is Lena Dunham, I loved her pad in the Vogue 73Q video Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yass so excited for tswift drama/publicity to start again, though it seems like she's going more low-key this time around? Reply

Thread

Link

in 10 years when this party no longer happens, ONTD is going to be so nostalgic for it Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like assuming ONTD is going to outlive Taylor's party is where you're wrong. This is the sort of thing that'll easily transition with her future perfect blonde family mommy-brand that's coming eventually. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

6 kids Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ONTD has lasted longer than I ever assumed. I started commenting on here in 2005. 12 years later ... what is my life? ha ha Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Say what you want about Taylor but she rly does seem to throw great parties. :/ Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah her 4th of July parties always seem like a great time (minus the cheesy photo shoots). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like I wouldn't be able to relax and genuinely enjoy myself at the party because of all the photoshoots. It's so contrived. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Idk I always imagine her parties are more of a giant photoshoot than much fun. Like she'd make you spend hours trying to get the perfect jumping in the air and playing with sparkler pics



I'm sure her friends enjoy it tho since the media frenzy helps them out



Edited at 2017-07-01 05:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ia, aside from the numerous photo ops, everything else seems fun Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah, its all an IG photo shoot with good coke available Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Someone needs to help a sis out and inform TayTay that these "blurry" photos only make her constant pap strolls with Hiddleston look just as coordinated and sanctioned as her biggest critics believe. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm hosting a Canada Day party tonight. I spent too much money on food and alcohol so these bitches better enjoy it! I feel like I won't even have time to enjoy it or the food. I won't force them into photos for IG like tswift tho.



If anything goes wrong I will turn into Dorinda and scream " I COOKED! I DECORATED! I MADE IT NICE!" Reply

Thread

Link

HAPPY CANADA DAY 🎊 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I bet her 4th of July weekend parties are so fun.



Who do we think she'll debut in 2018? Calvin, Tom, Joe... maybe she'll loop back around to that Kennedy kid Reply

Thread

Link

Tom Holland Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

:O The universe just heard you bb Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she'll be on the red carpet with Tom for Spiderman: Retribution. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shush this nonsense! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That would be cradle robbing, wouldn't it? Isn't he like 10 years younger than her? Plus I think Zendaya would wipe the floor with her.



I have to side-eye any man who's seen with her now. They can't say they don't know what they're getting into. They're signing on for a whole PR campaign.



Edited at 2017-07-01 08:30 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

rise taylor walking posts rise! they're coming Reply

Thread

Link

Canadian here - it's pouring here today so I'm watching the Jays game and booking/planning my trip out west in three weeks. My brother is at the game right now and I'm so jealous. so much red in the crowd.





Oh god they just starting playing Nickelback Reply

Thread

Link