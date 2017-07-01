Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn arrive in Rhode Island ahead of her famous yearly 4th of July party
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are seen exiting her personal jet in Rhode Island early today for 4th of July. 👀 pic.twitter.com/A1RCGjy0d8— Taylor Swift Gallery (@swiftupload) June 30, 2017
Toe recently arrived in Rhode Island where Taylor traditionally throws her big Fourth of July party. The photos of Taylor and that guy getting off of her jet are as blurry as the other paparazzi appearances she's made since she disappeared months ago.
First in mid-may, blurry pictures of Taylor in front of her mother's house in Nashville emerged as she publicly announced her relationship with Joe Alwin. Then as sources close to Taylor exclusively confirmed Joe has met her friends but she's keeping their relationship "insanely private", the first blurry photos of Toe together near her private jet came out. A couple days later, we saw blurry photos of Taylor and Joe very casually enjoying coffee on her balcony. And now we see blurry confirmation that they will both be in attendance at her big holiday party.
In related news, it appears the giant water slide of patriotism is already up at her house and the party will be getting started soon.
Taylor's giant waterslide is up again this year for her annual July 4th celebrations! 🇺🇸 [cr: incredibly-enchanted on Tumblr] pic.twitter.com/UMuDZ32f78— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) June 30, 2017
Do you believe blurry paparazzi photos give off a less staged vibe than crisp, clear ones? Will Toe make their first public appearance together in high-definition at her party?
Say what you want about Taylor but she rly does seem to throw great parties. :/
I'm sure her friends enjoy it tho since the media frenzy helps them out
If anything goes wrong I will turn into Dorinda and scream " I COOKED! I DECORATED! I MADE IT NICE!"
Who do we think she'll debut in 2018? Calvin, Tom, Joe... maybe she'll loop back around to that Kennedy kid
I have to side-eye any man who's seen with her now. They can't say they don't know what they're getting into. They're signing on for a whole PR campaign.
