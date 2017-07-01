Ex-The Used Members Tell All!

#noloyalty #imnotwiththeband how could this band fuck up so badly that the two founding members are kicked out smh #stupidity Reply

Their first album was SO GOOD. I was obsessed with it when it came out. Reply

wow this is a blast from the past. i was only kinda into them, like i knew their songs and i knew of bert but nothing else lol. i think i got into the "scene" too late. but this is so fucked up. the way bert is described sounds 100% like what i would imagine lol Reply

Oh man, that's sad. I loved the first two albuns. Reply

omg The Used on ONTD! Is this 2004?



Disappointed to hear Jepha was a jerk, though unsurprised by Bert. I had a huge crush on Quinn back then. Had a poster of them above my bed and it would fall onto me mid-sleep and scare the bejesus outta me Reply

lol, damn. bert and jeph have been kind to me so i remain a little soft for them, but this all sounds pretty shitty lmfao Reply

Lol I loved this band so much in HS. Quinn was definitely my crush at the time. I look back and think "wow Bert was really gross." Reply

He was!!! Remember how it was just a thing for him to scream so hard he'd puke all over the place? I remember in some video there was a person holding a sign that said "Bert puke on me" like please have some standards, they were never even that famous! Reply

lmao ew. And he was just so slimy looking lol. He looks slightly better now bc of the beard but back then I found him so unappealing. #QuinnForever Reply

omg ew Reply

I remember him because of the Osbournes.. he looked like he never showered Reply

I was a huge fan of the first two albums but haven't kept up with them whatsoever since until I heard about the anniversary tour. I was so pissed half the band wasn't even there lmao



I used to like Berts (recorded) voice but he's never been a great live performer. I saw them once or twice in high school and like a year ago on their anniversary tour and he never doesn't sound like shit, even now that (I think?) he's supposedly sober. He also acts like a creepy weirdo on stage and idgi. I get that it's part of the shtick for him to giggle and sway like a small child but it made me feel so much secondhand embarrassment. Reply

So the band still together/going? Reply

Yep, Bert and Jeph are the only original members! Dan Whitesides been on drums since the 2000s when Branden was kicked out, and they have some guy from Saosin on guitar now. most of their newer music is supposed to be shit tho



branden and quinn are starting their own project but it won't be under the Used name Reply

it's hilarious to me how some people are so invested in "partying" that they feel threatened by the mere presence of a sober person in their circle. i know some "straightedge" people can be judgmental but (in my recent experience) heavy drinkers/users can get so insecure, even paranoid, when you're not riding that party train with them. Reply

Definitely. I get anxious being around heavy drinkers now because they get so insecure and accuse me of being judgmental when I'm just sitting there lol. Drinking is such a social thing in general that ppl tend to be weird and make it a big deal when others don't. And I do drink sometimes. I just dont wanna like blackout Reply

right!? I know from experience that I am a lightweight and prone to blackouts. I'm not going to do another failed experiment with drinking so "you" can feel ok



I want to clarify that I do empathize with alcoholics/addicts; I know that is a difficult burden to bear. I'm talking more about social drinkers who get uncomfortable when non-drinkers are around. This describes over half of my coworkers. Reply

I definitely party, but I find people who place that much emphasis on partying only do so because they don't really have anything else. Seriously. Their lives are empty, they don't have a clear direction or purpose, no passions, no actual sober friends...it's like they've just latched on to drinking/using drugs to be a part of something. It's obvious once you're around them sober, so I think that's why they don't feel comfortable around people in a sober environment. It's kinda sad. Reply

I lost some friends like that in high school - people who wanted to party way harder than I was willing to, fucking with pills I would never fuck with. Most of them are meth addicts or in prison now so clearly I was better off lmao. Reply

This is weird for me because I've been on both sides of this.



When I was using drugs & drinking all the time, I couldn't be around sober people because it made me realize just how out of control and how far gone I really was. If everyone around me was indulging to a similar degree, I didn't have to admit that I was a junkie, that I was in trouble, because, "Come on, not EVERYONE around me can be an addict." (Newsflash: yes, they all were.)



Now that I'm off my drug-of-choice & only drink maybe twice a year, I don't judge people who use but I also don't find it safe for me to be around, either. Reply

...and suddenly, I'm 16 again.



Thanks so much for making this post OP!! I'm gonna go listen to this podcast lol. Reply

haha no problem, it's for sure worth listening to! it's actually a year old. I just stumbled across it and was sooo shocked with the amount of info they gave out when everyone was so tightlipped back when things were actually going down. Reply

never got super into them but i thought quinn was cute af when i was younger



only saw bert whenever he hung out with gerard but he sounds exactly how he looked - greasy and dirty and partying. i never understood why girls were into him



Edited at 2017-07-01 01:48 pm (UTC) Reply

Branden was kicked out for being sober, band wanted someone they could party with



That just solidifies the belief I've always had regarding the end of Bert and Gerard's friendship. Reply

I had literally the same thought lmao Reply

Mte Reply

Tea. Also I love your icon lmao Reply

I came into this post to say the same thing. Your icon is precious, btw. Reply

I guess this confirms why Bert and Gerard split. Gerard got sober and Bert couldn't handle that.



Bert is so fucking pathetic. Reply

They seem to be on good terms now though. Frank's band recently had a show in LA and the rest of MCR + Bert were there and according to fans who were there, Gerard and Bert actually hugged. Reply

yeah he seems awful. From the way branden/quinn talked about it, Bert is the source of a lotta problems, communication issues, and negativity in the band. Reply

This is so crazy. A few days ago I randomly remembered this band and I did a bit of googling to see what they were up to. Didn't Bert end his friendship with Gerard Way over him getting sober as well? He seems like a jerk. Is he still using? Doesn't he have a family now? Reply

I think he's supposedly sober? He has a wife and a little girl, pretty sure. I think they live in Australia or something. Reply

i thought of them randomly last year and watched an interview where it seems like bert is sober now and doing a lot better because of his family. he lost a girlfriend who was pregnant to an overdose in the early 2000's, which i think fucked him up even more for awhile. Reply

