Ex-The Used Members Tell All!

Late last night recording guitars. Making more incredibly exciting, beautiful new music with the extremely talented Quinn Allman. pic.twitter.com/bv99h7hScA — Branden Steineckert (@801PUNX) May 3, 2017

- Quinn/Branden wrote 99% of first two albums and are making music again now!!- Bert and Jeph seem like huge jerks. Branden was kicked out for being sober, band wanted someone they could party with (this was pretty much known).- Kicked Quinn out after he took a personal year for many stressors (multiple deaths, mom was homeless, etc.). He had intended to come back initially. He found out he was out of the band officially through the FB announcement.- Anniversary tour with first two albums was Quinn/Branden’s idea, which other guys shot down. Then they kicked them out and used the idea.- Branden and Quinn are the founding members, and the(aka the only good ones) even tho all members are credited equally for songwriting. It was(both musically and business-wise)., do shrooms at 5 am, miss soundcheck, sleep all day, be throwing up tiil shortly before shows.Quality of shows suffered because he hadn’t slept and “his voice would sound like shit,” he “wasn’t singing when he was supposed to be singing” or “screaming when he was supposed to scream.”- Branden figured if Bert wouldn’t take care of himself, he would help him. Would make him tea and get medicine for him, “doctoring this kid back to being able to perform.”- Bert = stereotypical rock star, heavy drug use, etc. He never actually consented to being on The Osbournes and hated how he was portrayed. Apparently Kelly Osbourne is very sweet lol (tho Starbucks prob claims otherwise). Bert went to rehab for drugs before joining the band.- Quinn actually didn’t start drinking much until they started going on tour. Tried weed for the first time on tour.Branden was frustrated by dysfunction and lack of professionalism in the band (why he thinks he came across as uptight/not fun bc he didn’t like those things)- Branden wanted the crew bus to instead be “sober bus” – thought “to each their own” and everyone could tour the way they wanted to that way, but ppl perceived it as a divide amongst the band (3 guys in the band on one bus, and then Branden’s bus)- On Aug 1, Quinn calls Branden to kick him outta band. People were feeling like Branden judged them for their lifestyles cause he’s straight edge, even though Branden denies that he is judgmental at all. Quinn said Branden was “too different” and they wanted someone who was “more like them” who would party with them. People blame Quinn for everything tho he was more of the “final decision-maker” while the idea/feelings had been brewing for a while.- Jeph e-mailed him, but Branden never responded. The one thing Branden respected him for was their friendship, but he let go of that to keep his job.- A year after leaving, Bert called him and they talked for 3-4 hours.and “you don’t make decisions for shit, you don’t stand up for shit, so how can I be mad at you for this”- He was mad at Quinn, but could still respect him bc at least Quinn had a spine and “stood for something.”Had worked so hard to build the band, name it, do the recordings, and “build this monster” with his friends, and then got kicked out for being sober- Heartbreaking to see the band replace him, play the songs he’d written. Got sick to his stomach when band would come somewhere geographically near him.- Went from being “Branden from The Used” to just Branden. Became very depressed and isolated before joining Rancid 3 months later.- When Bert invited him to a show in SLC, said he- Rancid was one of his favorite bands, and people kept saying Branden being able to join them meant everything happens for a reason. Branden – “I’m not going to chalk this up to everything happens for a reason. What reason, so I could be in Rancid? I had my own band.”- Quinn said he and Branden were the architects of The Used. When Branden left, the functionality of the band changed immediately. Quinn got tired of the decision making, essentially being the responsible one.- When Quinn and Branden reconnected (while Quinn was still in the band), they started making ideas for The Used, came up with idea of anniversary tour with both records on diff nights and using the original lineup. This made the current anniv. tour a “tough pill to swallow.”- Communication was completely broken in the band. When Quinn suggested Branden coming back for a show, it was a “flat no.” When suggesting anniversary tour, response was “every band does that, I don’t want to do that.”- Tons of negative energy for every little thing – Quinn said they would be watching TV and there would be a negative comment about every single thing – “We hate Adele. We hate Beyonce, Coldplay, this commercial, that commercial, Little Caesars pizza”- Quinn had ambitious ideas for band, i.e. taking out a loan with 5% interest and self-funding, instead of using major label where the label takes 60% of the cut.Feldman would ask Bert if he had any lyrics and Bert would say “Yeah… but I don’t have them with me.”- Quinn had period of intense stress after which he asked for a personal break . Several deaths of people he knew – Quinn became father figure to children of one of the deceased. Quinn had period of intense stress after which he asked for a personal break . Several deaths of people he knew – Quinn became father figure to children of one of the deceased. His mom became homeless and he was trying to get her attorney/home.- Everyone was very kind about it even with tour starting in month and a half- Assumed he'd be back in time for anniversary shows, after taking about a year off. Then didn't hear anything from the band. "It was just crickets, from that point until now, I haven't talked to them at all."- Quinn – "I was never told I was kicked out of the band, I was never told we were moving on with you, I was never told Justin is our new guitar player." During a conference call, they were being evasive and hung up on him. He texted the manager "Am I being kicked out of the band," and manager replied "I think so."- This is all the last he ever heard of anything besides lawyers contacting him saying don't contact the band or financial manager, unless you do it through an attorney. They aren't releasing much info yet but sounded super excited about it. Podcast host said the music sounds amazing too!