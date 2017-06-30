Bee Gees Barry Gibb says Rita Ora, Ariana Grande, and Ed Sheeran Are Destined to be Legends
Bee Gee's Legend, Barry Gibb, was asked during Nordoff Robbins’ O2 Silver Clef Awards who he thought was destined for legendary status in today's pop world. Gibb named Rita Ora, Ariana Grande and for some reason
Read the full article at the source.
this OP is running out of paper bags for these ugly British singers tbh.
ONTD, do you agree? Who in music is well on their way to being Legends?
Source
The last global super star we had was Lady Gaga, I dont think there is a current star embodying that title currently, other than Beyonce? I dont like her that much, but she has that super star thing to her.
pleasantly surprised
Also she was the first black pop star I saw who got the kind of styling people normally gave to white pop stars (or wouldn't let black female musicians have) - the short hair, the studs and punk-ish styling, the edgier than regular pop star looks. It may seem like nbd now but at the time, it was really unusual.
Ariana isn't my thing, but she's popular and at least she's cute.
Sheeran may be a fuckboy possessing a reject Chucky doll, but at least he actually gets a lot of airtime.
Lmao.
I only know this because I have two permanent bald spots on the sides of my head from wearing headbands consistently with my long heavy hair for well over a decade, then my trichotillomania didn't help.
Edited at 2017-07-01 01:21 pm (UTC)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
He knoW they are 2 different people?
But i agree rita will be, because she's going to make herself a legend.
Edited at 2017-07-01 01:43 pm (UTC)