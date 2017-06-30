Bee Gees Barry Gibb says Rita Ora, Ariana Grande, and Ed Sheeran Are Destined to be Legends

I honestly love Ariana's music, but none of those strike me as legends, never mind, superstars. Having Rita up there is laughable though, at most, she will have Kelly Rowland's career.



The last global super star we had was Lady Gaga, I dont think there is a current star embodying that title currently, other than Beyonce? I dont like her that much, but she has that super star thing to her. Reply

I'd take Rihanna as a legend over Gaga any day. I think Gaga benefited off her white privilege especially at the beginning of her career (not to take away from her talent or hard work) but a lot of her was often plagiarized and Rihanna has had and still has major influence in setting trends in the style of her music, her image and in the culture from clothing style, to representation and feminism (especially black feminism) tbh. Reply

Not sure about the white privilege thing but IA with the rest. Rihanna's influence, especially in current fashion, is crazy. Like go to any store geared towards young people and it's all Rihanna-esque clothing. Reply

ya rih did not turn out how i thought she would after pdr



pleasantly surprised Reply

I don't like Lady Gaga but do you not remember how every pop star was copying her circa 2010? What trends has Rihanna set? She would rush release a new era every year and none of them really stand out much from the rest. She's just given songs from hitmakers. Gaga actually writes her own music (or co-writes). And when has Rihanna ever been considered a feminist? In one of her last music videos she kidnaps and beats up another woman. She's gone after women so many times, mocking random women on Twitter for their looks, being racist to other women. Reply

I def think Rihanna's influence as a fashion icon is major. I remember the summer she was wearing those little hair scarves and bright lipstick, and it felt like that look became a trend overnight. That's not the only time either.



Also she was the first black pop star I saw who got the kind of styling people normally gave to white pop stars (or wouldn't let black female musicians have) - the short hair, the studs and punk-ish styling, the edgier than regular pop star looks. It may seem like nbd now but at the time, it was really unusual. Reply

She wishes she could be successful as Kelly Rowland. Kelly actually has some iconic songs. She basically started the whole edm craze. Reply

Gaga is probably one of the only current pop stars besides Beyonce that can actually sing. That by itself is going to have people talking about her. It's like they'll pick them apart based on beyonce's perfect vocals. Same thing happened with Michael Jackson. The use him as like the top of the spectrum of how high you can get as a pop star for his era even though he had 101 issues outside of music. Reply

Rita Ora? I've never even heard of her outside of ONTD, I still don't even know what songs she sings. I've never heard her mentioned on the radio. Sheeran may be a fuckboy possessing a reject Chucky doll, but at least he actually gets a lot of airtime.



Ariana isn't my thing, but she's popular and at least she's cute. Reply

Sheeran may be a fuckboy possessing a reject Chucky doll, but at least he actually gets a lot of airtime.

Lmao.



Love the Chucky comparison...nails him, right down to the manic grin Reply

lmaoo right? I'd be like "who?" about Rita Ora if it weren't for ONTD. And Ed and Ariana are pretty popular so at least that makes sense. Reply

rita ora? lmao Reply

I can't even name one Rita Ora song... Reply

Do you think Ariana Grande will go bald by thirty because of all those extensions piled on top of her head plus that super tight ponytail for whatever else hair she has? Reply

idt thats how extensions work, unless of course done carelessly, but everyone stays in wigs and weaves and faux ponytails all the time in the industry and real life. Reply

If she's got her real hair a tight ponytail, and I imagine her real hair is decently long already, then she's got the weight of those extension connected to the top ponytail, then it's adding extra weight to pull on her natural hair--like you can see her balding on the sides of her head.



I only know this because I have two permanent bald spots on the sides of my head from wearing headbands consistently with my long heavy hair for well over a decade, then my trichotillomania didn't help. Reply

She may get traction alopecia from having the extensions pulled so tightly. This happened one of my college roommates and she was literally bald in her hairline. Her hair started falling out and it was so damaged that she had to wear wigs.



Edited at 2017-07-01 01:21 pm (UTC) Reply

I honestly wouldn't be surprised if her hairline is starting to recede already. Wearing those tight ponytails all the time is so bad for your hair. Reply

Her hairline is already messed up. If you look at pictures where she was still white and had her natural curls, it did not look that thin. Reply

Christina Aguilera had that happen to her and she didn´t wear half of the amount Ari does... But I don´t think that will happen to her, she seems so obsessed with her hair. She probably finds a way to make it not so bad for her scalp? Reply

none of them will be legends, but i especially don't agree with this reckless grouping of ariana grande w those two Reply

...because 70yr old Barry Gibb has his finger on the pulse of the music scene? Reply

Ariana Grande's great and all but Rita is the only one destined to be a legendary superstar Reply

There truly isn't any current pop stars that I see as legends. Record labels just don't invest in their musicians anymore. I blame streaming honestly. It's made people be able to get easier hits and not have to do much else to keep the public engaged. For me, in the past couple years, Rihanna has shown that she has staying power. Reply

No to all 3 Reply

No to all 3. Not a fan of Ariana's voice, can't think of a single song Rita sings, and all of the songs I've heard by Ed sound the same. 👎🏽 Reply

Adele, Taylor, Beyonce, Rihanna, Lady Gaga 👑😎 Reply

I could agree with this. Reply

yep Reply

Yep Reply

Rita Ora? Lol bye. Reply

Ikr I still don't know who she is and what she is famous for... Reply

Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

