It's utter nonsense. But I still watch.
wait i don't need to excuse that because i love it so much??? i like the slow pace. it's just such a feelgood show to me
i wish if liza and charles had sex that she'd comment on that lol
I really hope Charles finds out Liza's age from Liza. And I get why Kelsey is upset but I think she's taking out her break up on Liza. It's easier to be upset at her than the dude who chose his stupid book.
I'M DEAAAAAD
It's set in NY for petes sake
I am living for Sutton saying she was #TeamCharles. Yas gurl!
I finally watched the premiere and it was so good. Excited for this season! And idec, I think Kelsey and Josh have a ton of chemistry.
I neeeed to know what's going to happen. I get so much anxiety from the storylines right now, but I love it too much to stop.
and then I saw her ID on the table one day and IT ALL MADE SENSE.
i know people lie about like 2 years but 6 years seems like a lot in comparison considering the life experience and everything lool