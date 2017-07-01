Do you think Charles will find out about Liza (re that meeting)? I don't think so, but I wish he woooouuullldddd. Also, idk if I'd be as mad as Kelsey is. I get that they have the whole Millenial thing and that Liza's age is a risk etc, but I'd probably be mad for like 2 days and then get over it. It's just her age, it's not like she killed her parents or something. Reply

I would be mad because they had a solid friendship. If it was just a work relationship then fine but they were friends, close friends. Liza lied about a huge thing, not just her age but her daughter, divorce, etc. I totally get why she feels so betrayed. Reply

Ok I've never watched this show before, but isn't it about a 40-something who pretends to be a 20-something? Is the audience just supposed to suspend disbelief? Because she definitely looks her age. Reply

The plot is kind of unbelievable but it's a good show. Watch it for the female friendships. The cast have great chemistry. Reply

LOL yes you're supposed to suspend disbelief and honestly Sutton Foster is so likeable that you're willing to do it Reply

Lmao mte

It's utter nonsense. But I still watch. Reply

There are times where Sutton can pass for a 30ish when she wears her hair down but when they do her hair up and things like that it is sooo obvious. But watch anyways, it's a great show where female friendships is the core of it. Reply

This show is so good, like its the fourth season and its still going strong. I need all these white women in more things. Can Josh just fucking die. I'm so over him. Charles is such a hottie. I need a Peter Hermann Mariska Hargitay sex tape. Reply

I can't believe it's already been 4 seasons? Basically nothing has happened lol Reply

i binge watched the first three seasons so i didn't even notice, but reading this comment makes me realize how true that is. still a fun show tho lol Reply

lol its so true - nothing big has really happened but it's still so fucking good. Reply

well a season is 12 episodes and they're only 20 minutes long so i can excuse that



wait i don't need to excuse that because i love it so much??? i like the slow pace. it's just such a feelgood show to me Reply

this looks like it's gonna be the best season yet, mostly because charles got even hotter Reply

yas empiriconda in full force





i wish if liza and charles had sex that she'd comment on that lol Reply

How is it possible for that man to be so good looking?!? HOW?!? Reply

IFKR i always have to rewind his scenes so i could stare at him longer lool Reply

Lord Charles gets hotter and hotter every yr. what is Mariska feeding that man?



I really hope Charles finds out Liza's age from Liza. And I get why Kelsey is upset but I think she's taking out her break up on Liza. It's easier to be upset at her than the dude who chose his stupid book. Reply

I hope so too and I hope he understands. They need to be endgame! Reply

Idk if they said he'll find out this season, it's dragging, i can't take another season of him not knowing ughhh Reply

“Charles and Liza are really grown-up characters and that relationship gets explored in a much more complex way this season, in terms of who they really are as people,” Darren added. “They’re going to take some steps toward each other, but there will be definitely complications, that aren’t about Josh. There are some obstacles that you don’t see coming. He’s still her boss, and she’s still lying to him. As long as Liza’s lying to him, there’s no reality in that relationship. The question of who they are together isn’t really a question until Liza lets Charles know who she is.” Reply

I just need Charles to find out about her real age! At this point I'm convinced Liza/Charles and Josh/Kelsey are endgame. Also, YES @ CHARLES MICHAEL DAVIS GUEST STARRING. Reply

omfg that's him!!!!!



I'M DEAAAAAD Reply

OMG totally missed that bye i love charles michael davis!!! Reply

I heard this show is really good. Think I'm going to start binge watching. Reply

Why is this show so white tho Reply

yeah that's dumb and unnecessary, Charles Michael Davis should become a regular



Edited at 2017-07-01 03:20 pm (UTC)

I would def start watching again if he was tbh Reply

my biggest complaint. i hate it. Reply

Mte

It's set in NY for petes sake Reply

I keep meaning to watch this show but I find it funny that they're still supposed to believe that she's in her 20s. There's just know way. Granted, there are people who look way younger than they are and way older so I'll just watch gleefully and suspend disbelief. Reply

kelsey hating liza is so over the top. i think her moving is way worse than whatever she feels liza did to betray her. Reply

Kelsey's OTT reaction is already annoying me. It's showing her immaturity and Hillary doesn't have the acting range to really sell this new mean girl persona. I say this as someone who likes Kelsey. It's just so extra. Like hasn't Diana talked about the struggles of being a woman, especially a woman of a certain age in the industry? I knew the Josh and Kelsey pairing was coming but I don't know how Kelsey and Liza's friendship can come back from that. That's worse than lying about your age for a job. I have too many feelings about this silly ass show. Reply

I hated the first episode of this show. But, it looks like I need to actually watch it lol. Reply

It is soooo good! Do it! Reply

I am living for Sutton saying she was



I finally watched the premiere and it was so good. Excited for this season! And idec, I think Kelsey and Josh have a ton of chemistry.

YAAAS PREACH SIS Reply

dang surprised by how many ppl think Kelsey is being OTT. I would feel similarly. It's such a huge lie, I would feel like I didn't know the other person anymore. It's obviously not just the age but the entire double life she has lived. She has a daughter, an entire marriage/ex-husband, how she knows Maggie, etc. Those are huge details to withhold from a close friend of a few years now. Reply

I loved the premiere.



I neeeed to know what's going to happen. I get so much anxiety from the storylines right now, but I love it too much to stop. Reply

I had a friend who lied about her age- shaved off about six years- and I was surprised by how much it bugged me. Mostly because she did so much more in the same amount of time and it made me feel really unaccomplished LOL. Like- travelling, constantly mentioning professional corporate jobs and climbing the professional ladder, and I was like... "how did you work there AND there? That's so amazing..." and she'd use terms like "we" and "us" referring to our age group but her pop culture of the time always seemed off...



and then I saw her ID on the table one day and IT ALL MADE SENSE. Reply

