25's a real bitch: Cast and crew reflect on Melrose Place
- The show is celebrating it's 25th birthday!
-Stephen Fanning found out he was recast when he found Andrew Shue (Billy) in his trailer
-Heather Locklear (Amanda Woodward) made sure to tell Spelling that she didn't want Amanda to play dumb and she loved the iconic advertising FOX did for the show
-Marcia Cross (Dr. Kimberly Shaw) was only supposed to be around for 1 episode and everyone acknowledges how big Kimberly revealing her scar was
-They refused to censor themselves when it came to having Matt kissing his boyfriend. FOX ended up cutting the scene and showing Billys reaction to the kiss
-They went through many different versions of how to blow up the Melrose Place apartment complex:
Kimberly was going to kidnap Sydney and fly a plane into the building but that was nixed when something similar almost happened at the White House
Kimberly was then going to blow up the building at the end of the season but they held off until Season 4 due to the Oklahoma City bombing
I wasn't a fully realized gae, but of course I recognized all the hot guys on those 2 shows at the time.
I'll just pick a random one: Linden Ashby. aka Johnny Cage. Or as the kids today know him, Stiles dad on TW.
Kombat II right at the damn beginning.
also Michael Mancini is one of the most horrifying and annoying characters ever
Michael was awful at times, but I just loved to hate him. He was supposed to be a douche so I can't get too mad? But yeah, he treated all his gfs/wives terribly, then if they cheated on him, he'd be calling them sluts, yet he was the biggest slut on the show.
When Michael was trying to get everyone out of the building before Kimberly blew it up, Allison was passed out drunk on her couch and half woke up to tell him to stfu.
And yes, between the 2 shows, everyone cheats on everyone and everyone is horrible and extra.
Kimberly and Sydney were my favorite parts of the show, Allison was so annoying. The only guy I really liked was Jake, and yeah, he could be an ass at times, but he was hot. I didn't like him with Jo though, she was so boring for him.
What I loved about this show was after the explosion, nobody seemed particularly traumatized by any of it, they're just like "okay, we'll just get the apartment fixed back to how it was in a span of 3 episodes, and everything will look exactly as it did, and we'll just be back to how we were", and Kimberly never suffered consequences for anything, I loved that crazy bitch.
The later seasons (6 and 7) really sucked though, I could hardly pay attention during those seasons, they were so boring, I can't even remember most of what happened. To me, the show really died when Sydney died.
The CW reboot is available on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.
I never got into it. I would say it was bc I was so young but then again my jam was Silk Stalkings and I was waaaay too young to be watching that lol.
But I would imagine how people feel about Melrose Place is the same way I feel about The OC.
Also the way they treated Matt bothered me at times too, he was often pushed to the side and away from the other characters, and none of his relationships were loving or sweet at all.
Even the younger me thought that stretched credibility.
Also like 90210, it had way too many episodes per season, so by mid season 5, it had completely run out of steam.
I loved this stupid show. I used to watch reruns in the morning when I was waaaaay too young. I loved when they completely embraced the camp.
at the tender age of 9-10 i finally got my own TV but by then it these shows were on their way out. the injustice. smh.
welp - i do have Hulu. maybe it is time.
