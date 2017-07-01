25's a real bitch: Cast and crew reflect on Melrose Place

Siren

- The show is celebrating it's 25th birthday!

-Stephen Fanning found out he was recast when he found Andrew Shue (Billy) in his trailer

-Heather Locklear (Amanda Woodward) made sure to tell Spelling that she didn't want Amanda to play dumb and she loved the iconic advertising FOX did for the show


-Marcia Cross (Dr. Kimberly Shaw) was only supposed to be around for 1 episode and everyone acknowledges how big Kimberly revealing her scar was
-They refused to censor themselves when it came to having Matt kissing his boyfriend. FOX ended up cutting the scene and showing Billys reaction to the kiss

-They went through many different versions of how to blow up the Melrose Place apartment complex:
Kimberly was going to kidnap Sydney and fly a plane into the building but that was nixed when something similar almost happened at the White House

Kimberly was then going to blow up the building at the end of the season but they held off until Season 4 due to the Oklahoma City bombing
