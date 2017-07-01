25's a real bitch: Cast and crew reflect on Melrose Place

there was a blind item on cdan about this show coming back (again) lol Reply

Thread

Link

Only if they bring back Ella. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kimberly was the best part of the show. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, everyone says Amanda made the show, but I really think it was Kimberly that did, and Sydney too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I wasn't a fully realized gae, but of course I recognized all the hot guys on those 2 shows at the time.



I'll just pick a random one: Linden Ashby. aka Johnny Cage. Or as the kids today know him, Stiles dad on TW.





I watched 90210 and Melrose Place with my parents a lot, lolz. Arguably, probably too young. But, then again, i didn't have strict/religious parents or anything, hahaI wasn't a fully realized gae, but of course I recognized all the hot guys on those 2 shows at the time.I'll just pick a random one: Linden Ashby. aka Johnny Cage. Or as the kids today know him, Stiles dad on TW. Reply

Thread

Link

I was so mad when the offed him in Mortal

Kombat II right at the damn beginning. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol remember when Allyson was an alcoholic?? mess



also Michael Mancini is one of the most horrifying and annoying characters ever



Edited at 2017-07-01 05:22 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Michael Mancini was a fucking douche. But I remember crushing on him a bit... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Allison's alcoholism made like no sense, she be normal, then all of a sudden for a few episodes she'd be drinking nonstop and in a small car accident, and they're like "yep, you have a drinking problem!" I felt bad for her at other times, if something bad happened on this show, 90% of the time, it was to her.



Michael was awful at times, but I just loved to hate him. He was supposed to be a douche so I can't get too mad? But yeah, he treated all his gfs/wives terribly, then if they cheated on him, he'd be calling them sluts, yet he was the biggest slut on the show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jake and Amanda had the most sexual partners by a long shot. Michael was rarely cheated on and always the cheater.



Edited at 2017-07-01 05:44 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

still, he would slut-shame female characters all the time. plus he was married like 5 times or something? I'd rather someone have lots of bfs/gfs than get married and divorced so many times. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





When Michael was trying to get everyone out of the building before Kimberly blew it up, Allison was passed out drunk on her couch and half woke up to tell him to stfu. Allison used to keep a bottle of vodka above her sink and drink it warm in a water glass. #mood When Michael was trying to get everyone out of the building before Kimberly blew it up, Allison was passed out drunk on her couch and half woke up to tell him to stfu. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol god, poor Allison Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Remember when Alison was blind? And she was stumbling along and someone was going to trip her ass? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have a distinct memory of one of the shows where one of the male characters was like "this place is so toxic! Everyone who lives here has their life destroyed!" (paraphrasing)



And yes, between the 2 shows, everyone cheats on everyone and everyone is horrible and extra. Reply

Thread

Link







i wasnt born when this came out but fresh off the boat did parody of this and its my favorite ep of the show. Reply

Thread

Link

I love Melrose Place, I wish it got more love. And I'm also still pissed that they removed it from Netflix, cause I'd love to watch it again.

Kimberly and Sydney were my favorite parts of the show, Allison was so annoying. The only guy I really liked was Jake, and yeah, he could be an ass at times, but he was hot. I didn't like him with Jo though, she was so boring for him.



What I loved about this show was after the explosion, nobody seemed particularly traumatized by any of it, they're just like "okay, we'll just get the apartment fixed back to how it was in a span of 3 episodes, and everything will look exactly as it did, and we'll just be back to how we were", and Kimberly never suffered consequences for anything, I loved that crazy bitch. Reply

Thread

Link

it's on hulu if you have that? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and everyone tends to forget this one, but when Kimberly had her whole "Betsy" persona and tried to take over a mental hospital and have Peter lobotomized? What I don't get was how she was able to do that so well? She can just go in a mental hospital, acting like she owns the place, and nobody does anything?



The later seasons (6 and 7) really sucked though, I could hardly pay attention during those seasons, they were so boring, I can't even remember most of what happened. To me, the show really died when Sydney died. Reply

Thread

Link

If any US resident wants to watch or rewatch, the original show is available to stream on Hulu and unfortunately, only the first 5 seasons are available on Amazon Prime Video.



The CW reboot is available on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Reply

Thread

Link

The rebbot of this show was really bad mostly because I could tell when the set was a set and not a location. Also it tried way to hard to be trendy and edgy and really go there. I have to watch the original though I have yet to see it. Reply

Thread

Link

I mostly hated the reboot because it just didn't feel like Melrose Place, I don't care about these new young people and their problems, I wanted to see the original characters! But even with that I hated it too, because they had killed off Sydney on the original show, brought her back, only to then kill her off again in the first episode, so that was dumb. Way too much retcon all over the place, it was so bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

UnReal started like *really* doing that shit last season where you could tell they were on a set. And it's so noticeable because of how often they really are outside. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never got into it. I would say it was bc I was so young but then again my jam was Silk Stalkings and I was waaaay too young to be watching that lol.

But I would imagine how people feel about Melrose Place is the same way I feel about The OC. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm just the right age to have much love for both mp and the oc :] Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My parents were obsessed with this show. Reply

Thread

Link









Edited at 2017-07-01 06:11 am (UTC) Remember how they had one black cast member for the entire run in the first season? I can't think of anyone else. Maybe one of them had a black boyfriend or girlfriend later on? Reply

Thread

Link

Peter Burns had a black girlfiriend for a minute but he was just using her and then she died. That was about it...diversity is not one of the show's selling points. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ah, the other Vanessa Williams Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, that's one thing I side-eye the show for.

Also the way they treated Matt bothered me at times too, he was often pushed to the side and away from the other characters, and none of his relationships were loving or sweet at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like how Amanda is crippled in a helicopter crash in one episode, and about two episodes later is up and walking again as if nothing happened.



Even the younger me thought that stretched credibility. Reply

Thread

Link

Like 90210, season 1 is really earnest and dull, but 2 to 4 are amazing.



Also like 90210, it had way too many episodes per season, so by mid season 5, it had completely run out of steam. Reply

Thread

Link

Excuse you, Lexi pretty much saved season 6 +7. You right, but Lexi was bomb. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was like ten when this was on and Kimberly snatching her own wig during sex is burned into my fucking retina Reply

Thread

Link

Peter and Amanda were my OTP before I knew what it was.



I loved this stupid show. I used to watch reruns in the morning when I was waaaaay too young. I loved when they completely embraced the camp. Reply

Thread

Link

i never saw MP or 90201 in full - just some of the most iconic episodes whenever my sister allowed me to watch TV with her in her room because she was the oldest. only she was allowed a TV in her bedroom besides the living room TV where my parents watched telenovelas all day.



at the tender age of 9-10 i finally got my own TV but by then it these shows were on their way out. the injustice. smh.



welp - i do have Hulu. maybe it is time. Reply

Thread

Link