Sorry ONTD...looks like Em's Manager Confirmed the Rumors

A new Eminem album by the end of the year!?!

Paul Rosenberg (Eminem's manager) all but confirmed it via tweet today!



Also some more pictures of Em with his new beard with 2chainz (I'm a little nervous as to why he was with 2chainz but...whatever)


caption: Sooo this jus happened ......#marshalllikestrapmusic 🌸🏚🤧
I am soooo excited!!!!



sources: https://www.instagram.com/hairweavekiller/?hl=en
https://twitter.com/rosenberg
