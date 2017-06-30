Natalie Morales comes out.

Oh I've always liked her Reply

Thread

Link

yayyyyyy congrats to her Reply

Thread

Link

I legit fucking can't at this whole "queer" thing. I legit don't understand these new alternative terms. What's wrong with saying you're gay/lesbian/bisexual? Reply

Thread

Link

its legit not alternative lmao its been forever idk why people act like queer is originated from tumblr its just as valid as bi/lesbian/gay



mind your business bitch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't say it originated from tumblr, but the inclusion of Queer in the overall LBGT community is a fairly new thing. Like the Q was added less than a decade ago. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol im genuinely puzzled by this new trend on ONTD acting like 'queer' is some 'snowflake' word like sapiosexual. you don't like the idea of IDing as queer, cool i get it, but 'queer' is a long established term with plenty of history/context/discussion behind it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





i always read your comments in jesse pinkman's voice since you're always calling someone a bitch lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

?? there's also nothing wrong with the "queer" thing. It's not like she said ~everyone is fluid~ or something like that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo, it's not remotely new or alternative. You're thinking of, like, ~sapiosexual or whatever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People have been using "queer" since at least the 1980s. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Queer used to be used for gay people though? Albeit not in a great way but it seems like they're reclaiming the word? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've taken to labeling myself as queer as opposed to bisexual. Bisexual isn't inclusive enough to non-binary folks and pansexuals makes it sound like I would be attracted to everything including, like, aliens. lol



On a personal note, bisexual sounds clinical to me in a way that hetero- and homosexual do and gay and lesbian don't. The former cases remind me of a very conservative and strict psychological/medical categorization and view of sexuality whereas the latter terms remind me of actual, living, breathing humans and cultural movements. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I feel so fucking old. Queer is now a 'new alternative term'. Lordy! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

okay Derrick LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't mind it as an umbrella term for LGBTQ+ folks, but when people start denying that their sexual orientation has any limitations whatsoever, that gets iffy for me. It starts to meander into "~everyone is fluid~" territory that also feels biphobic at the same time, like people are terrified of saying they're bisexual or even pansexual. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People identifying as Queer has been around since at least the 90's. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because some people realize that they know they're not straight, but aren't entirely certain what they are other than that. Or they're something like homoromantic asexual where queer is still a hell of a lot easier for the general populace to understand and be okay with. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bc they ain't shit but straight Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nice one. too bad people are going to bitch about how she identifies. Reply

Thread

Link

Yup... See 1 comment above Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol and below Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pretty much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sigh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I finished reading her statement and went "oh fuck here we go" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously. Bunch of fucking infighting by people that want to seem more woke than others. So fucking sick of it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah. Apparently terminology is never allowed to change/be abandoned, and must be used by everyone in order to describe their identity no matter how insufficient the description may be because of it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What queer means to me is just simply that I’m not straight.



oh shut up! 😩 Reply

Thread

Link

YOU shut up! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk why I thought she was out but maybe that's just because i know someone who knows her so i never thought she was straight to begin with Reply

Thread

Link

I assumed she was a lesbian tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought she was gay tbqh 👀 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I legit assumed she was a lesbian tbh



Oops Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've seen her out at gay bars in LA so i thought she was out too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was she the one who played Lucy, Tom's girlfriend on Parks and Rec? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she was the lead on Middleman Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

are people going to drag her for saying queer lol?



edit: yes lmao



Edited at 2017-07-01 03:24 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

good for her



shes always in shows i like that get canceled. i want her to have a hit Reply

Thread

Link

I could google this, but I have you guys. Was she ever on a short lived sci-fi show where she played a secret agent or something? Reply

Thread

Link

You might be thinking of the Middleman? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes! Cute show. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yes that's her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought she was cute on the grinder Reply

Thread

Link

I don’t like labeling myself, or anyone else, but if it’s easier for you to understand me, what I’m saying is that I’m queer. What queer means to me is just simply that I’m not straight.



🙄 Reply

Thread

Link

I really liked this reflection on what "queer" (esp "queer theory" means), if anyone else is interested in reading, it's a fast and great read imo: https://www.researchgate.net/publicatio n/8980528_The_Normalization_of_Queer_The ory Reply

Thread

Link

ty. that was a seriously quick read. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this was great, thanks for the link! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link