Natalie Morales comes out.
I'm coming out. I want the world to know. #PrideMonth https://t.co/XTjpMsk9kT— Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) June 30, 2017
• The actress came out in an essay she wrote for Amy Poehler's Smart Girls
• Has appeared in the shows Parks and Recreation, White Collar & The Grinder
• "I don’t like labeling myself, or anyone else, but if it’s easier for you to understand me, what I’m saying is that I’m queer. What queer means to me is just simply that I’m not straight. That’s all. It’s not scary, even though that word used to be really, really scary to me."
Source
On a personal note, bisexual sounds clinical to me in a way that hetero- and homosexual do and gay and lesbian don't. The former cases remind me of a very conservative and strict psychological/medical categorization and view of sexuality whereas the latter terms remind me of actual, living, breathing humans and cultural movements.
shes always in shows i like that get canceled. i want her to have a hit
(and of course the "your identity has to conform exactly to my definitions" brigade is here. Labels are totally fine for some people. Other people feel more ambiguous/are still figuring things out and picking one 'box' feels uncomfortable and dishonest. Deal.)