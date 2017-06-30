Green Fury

Natalie Morales comes out.




• The actress came out in an essay she wrote for Amy Poehler's Smart Girls

• Has appeared in the shows Parks and Recreation, White Collar & The Grinder

• "I don’t like labeling myself, or anyone else, but if it’s easier for you to understand me, what I’m saying is that I’m queer. What queer means to me is just simply that I’m not straight. That’s all. It’s not scary, even though that word used to be really, really scary to me."

Source
Tagged: , ,