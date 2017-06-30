



Mahershala Ali In Early Talks For Starring Role In True Detective Season 3



Also me:



Me: I'm done with True Detective. Over it.Also me: Reply

Thread

Link

Cant he get something better? Reply

Thread

Link

what's better than an hbo show? you get steady pay and it's well respected. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Didn't S2 suck and the show on the verge of cancellation? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

season 2 got torn to pieces because it was a convoluted fucking mess, so being on hbo isn't always a guarantee home run



Edited at 2017-07-01 03:28 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow, between this casting and david milch, season 3 might actually be decent. it all depends on how short nic pizzolatto's leash is (please be incredibly short). Reply

Thread

Link

Not True Detective trying to win us back after that shitshow of a second season...



Edited at 2017-07-01 02:51 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't even watch it I was so afraid to after the backlash. And I LOVE the first season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was really sooooooo bad. I don't know why I even watched the entire season...I guess because after a while it was almost fascinating to see just how terrible it could get, haha. I love Rachel McAdams and Colin Farrell was good, but they couldn't save the atrocious writing! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still think it's amazing this show was completely derailed by one bad season that pulled in more viewers than it's previous season. Reply

Thread

Link

What a queer response. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We kept watching to see if it would ever make any damn sense. And because the actor were fantastic, even if the plot was completely trash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i see you hbo, trying to bring me back after that terrible second season Reply

Thread

Link

he is truly a tall drink of water. Reply

Thread

Link

I was so thirsty for him/distracted for seasons in House of Cards Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, it's such a bummer he left, especially since HOC totally lacks in the hot men department. at least Claire makes up for it by being the hottest human being alive <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No, don't do it. :( Reply

Thread

Link

Welp. If Mahershala is starring TD will be once again appointment television for me. I only watched a couple eps from S2, hoping it would live up to the iconic emergence of S1, but we all know how that turned out. Reply

Thread

Link

But there is no true detective season 2. Reply

Thread

Link

hey now, rachel mcadams and colin farrell tried to do the best with the mess that was given to them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love mahershala but idt i'll watch unless cary fukunaga comes back Reply

Thread

Link

i'd be willing to forget that season 2 ever happened





i'm ready for true detective season 2 Reply

Thread

Link

honestly i don't think season two would've been so bad if hbo hadn't rushed the showrunner to finish/make changes so that they could capitalize on the hype of season one. mahershala truly elevates everything he's ever been in tho so this definitely still has me excited Reply

Thread

Link

I love chicken marshala Reply

Thread

Link

I love his screen presence. I was rewatching Mockingjay and he is just so god damn likeable, he just projects kindness and humility even in an underwritten role. I love him so much. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel this comment deeply. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he was in mockingjay? i dont even remember that



then again i dont remember much of those boring ass movies Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol i have no memory of him in that movie either wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link